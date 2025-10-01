Apple’s new big plan is to make a ripoff of Meta’s most successful gadget
The lighter and cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro has been put on hold to give way to smart glasses.
Apple was reportedly planning to overhaul the Vision Pro and release a lighter and more affordable version of the headset. However, that plan is now on pause as the company is redirecting its resources to the development of smart glasses.
After the flop of the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro, Apple is now focusing its resources on developing smart glasses to compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans. The company is working on at least two types of smart glasses, the first of which may be announced as early as next year, Bloomberg reports.
Apple has also been working on a model with a display. The company’s initial plan was to release it in 2028, but it’s now looking into ways to accelerate the development process and compete with the newly released Meta Ray-Ban Display.
Despite the internal changes at Apple, the company still lags behind Meta in multiple areas. Meta released the first generation of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2023. The pair was a surprising hit, leading to the release of more models, including the Oakley Meta HSTN. Now, with its second-generation smart glasses, Meta is offering extended battery life, improved video recording, and a new model made for athletes.
All of Meta’s glasses are powered by Meta AI, which handles all voice commands and has gotten numerous updates over the last two years.
Meanwhile, Apple is yet to release the so-called smarter Siri, which is expected in March. The company was slow to introduce Apple Intelligence, and it’s still seen as standing far behind other tech giants.
Ever since Apple introduced the “made for Apple Intelligence” iPhone 16, we’ve seen mostly promises from the company. Over a year later, the smarter Siri is nowhere to be seen, and we’re only hearing rumors about the company’s bright AI-powered future. Until I see the company actually delivering on its promises, I remain sceptical about those rumors.
Apple may release AI smart glasses as early as 2027
Meta has won the first round, and the second one, too
Meta launched the Meta Ray-Ban Display last month. | Image Credit – Meta
Apple’s bright future is coming soon
Ever since Apple introduced the “made for Apple Intelligence” iPhone 16, we’ve seen mostly promises from the company. Over a year later, the smarter Siri is nowhere to be seen, and we’re only hearing rumors about the company’s bright AI-powered future. Until I see the company actually delivering on its promises, I remain sceptical about those rumors.
