Apple’s new big plan is to make a ripoff of Meta’s most successful gadget

Vision Pro

Apple may release AI smart glasses as early as 2027





Would you buy smart glasses by Apple? Yes, a 100% Maybe, if they’re better than the rest No Yes, a 100% 0% Maybe, if they’re better than the rest 0% No 0%



Apple has also been working on a model with a display. The company’s initial plan was to release it in 2028, but it’s now looking into ways to accelerate the development process and compete with the



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The glasses may feature a new Apple chip and will come in various colors and frame options. Among their features will be music playback from the speakers, voice control, media recording through the cameras, and a suite of health-tracking capabilities.



Meta has won the first round, and the second one, too



Despite the internal changes at Apple, the company still lags behind Meta in multiple areas. Meta released the first generation of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2023. The pair was a surprising hit, leading to the release of more models, including the Oakley Meta HSTN. Now, with its second-generation smart glasses, Meta is offering extended battery life, improved video recording, and a new model made for athletes.



All of Meta’s glasses are powered by Meta AI, which handles all voice commands and has gotten numerous updates over the last two years.



Meanwhile, Apple is yet to release the so-called smarter Siri, which is expected in March. The company was slow to introduce



Recommended Stories Apple’s bright future is coming soon

Ever since Apple introduced the “made for Apple Intelligence ” Apple has also been working on a model with a display. The company’s initial plan was to release it in 2028, but it’s now looking into ways to accelerate the development process and compete with the newly released Meta Ray-Ban Display.The glasses may feature a new Apple chip and will come in various colors and frame options. Among their features will be music playback from the speakers, voice control, media recording through the cameras, and a suite of health-tracking capabilities.Despite the internal changes at Apple, the company still lags behind Meta in multiple areas. Meta released the first generation of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2023. The pair was a surprising hit, leading to the release of more models, including the Oakley Meta HSTN. Now, with its second-generation smart glasses, Meta is offering extended battery life, improved video recording, and a new model made for athletes.All of Meta’s glasses are powered by Meta AI, which handles all voice commands and has gotten numerous updates over the last two years.Meanwhile, Apple is yet to release the so-called smarter Siri, which is expected in March. The company was slow to introduce Apple Intelligence , and it’s still seen as standing far behind other tech giants.Ever since Apple introduced the “made for iPhone 16 , we’ve seen mostly promises from the company. Over a year later, the smarter Siri is nowhere to be seen, and we’re only hearing rumors about the company’s bright AI-powered future. Until I see the company actually delivering on its promises, I remain sceptical about those rumors.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer