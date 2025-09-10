

Everything ships on September 19, and here’s the kicker: prices are staying put. Yep, no price hikes this year, which almost feels like a miracle. If you missed the keynote live, don’t worry – here’s every major announcement Apple dropped on stage.







The iPhone goes Air







The star of the show was easily the new iPhone Air – Apple’s thinnest phone ever at just 5.6mm. Up until now, the Air name was reserved for MacBooks and iPads, but Apple just decided phones deserve the slim treatment, too. – Apple’s thinnest phone ever at just 5.6mm. Up until now, the Air name was reserved for MacBooks and iPads, but Apple just decided phones deserve the slim treatment, too.



It is rocking a 6.5-inch ProMotion display and a camera “plateau” (Apple’s word, not mine) that stretches nearly the entire back. Most of the internals live inside that plateau, leaving room for a decent battery in the rest of the razor-thin body.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Powering it all is the new A19 Pro chip, which Apple claims brings MacBook Pro-level performance to your pocket. The Air also debuts the N1 chip for wireless connection (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread) and a new C1X modem that’s supposedly twice as fast as last year’s one, which is inside the Powering it all is the new A19 Pro chip, which Apple claims brings MacBook Pro-level performance to your pocket. The Air also debuts the N1 chip for wireless connection (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread) and a new C1X modem that’s supposedly twice as fast as last year’s one, which is inside the iPhone 16e



The Air’s camera setup is unusual, too – a single-lens Fusion system that doubles as both an ultrawide and a 2x telephoto, with f/1.6 aperture.





Better selfies for everyone





The whole new series has a new 18 MP Center Stage front camera, borrowed from Apple’s laptops and iPads, to keep you centered in the frame.



For group shots, Center Stage uses AI to automatically widen the view and even flip between portrait and landscape so nobody gets cut out. It also brings ultra-stabilized 4K HDR video, and with the new Dual Capture mode, you can record with the front and rear cameras at the same time – perfect for talking to the camera while showing what’s happening around you.



iPhone 17 finally ditches 60Hz and 128 GB







At last,

Inside is the A19 chip, tuned for both speed and efficiency. Apple says the GPU is 20% faster than the A18 and almost double the At last, the regular iPhone catches up with a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display . The 6.3-inch screen is smoother than anything we’ve seen on a “non-Pro” iPhone before.Inside is the A19 chip, tuned for both speed and efficiency. Apple says the GPU is 20% faster than the A18 and almost double the iPhone 14 ’s performance – music to the ears of mobile gamers.



Recommended Stories The dual-camera system also got an upgrade: a 48 MP fusion ultrawide lens that can pull double duty as a macro, plus a 48 MP main lens that can turn into a 12 MP 2x telephoto. Add the new Center Stage selfie cam, and this year’s base iPhone isn’t so “basic” anymore.





Also check out: iPhone 17 camera: The biggest camera upgrade in a while



The Pro goes all-in on power







, pack the A19 Pro chip, and now use an anodized aluminum unibody instead of titanium. Apple says this new build dissipates heat 20 times better, and there’s even a vapor chamber inside to keep things cool. The iPhone 17 Pro models also have the new “plateau” design , pack the A19 Pro chip, and now use an anodized aluminum unibody instead of titanium. Apple says this new build dissipates heat 20 times better, and there’s even a vapor chamber inside to keep things cool.



The Pro comes in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Max flavors. Its triple 48 MP camera setup covers ultrawide (with macro), a main shooter, and an 8x telephoto. Apple also teased its “largest battery ever” in an iPhone – though, of course, it wouldn’t tell us the exact number. Classic. The Pro comes in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Max flavors. Its triple 48 MP camera setup covers ultrawide (with macro), a main shooter, and an 8x telephoto. Apple also teased its “largest battery ever” in an iPhone – though, of course, it wouldn’t tell us the exact number. Classic.



Apple Watch Series 11 goes 5G







, and while it doesn’t bring a big (or any) redesign, the real upgrades are happening under the hood. The Apple Watch Series 11 is here , and while it doesn’t bring a big (or any) redesign, the real upgrades are happening under the hood.



This is Apple’s first smartwatch with 5G built in, and it even comes with live translation baked right in. This is Apple’s first smartwatch with 5G built in, and it even comes with live translation baked right in. It is also introducing hypertension alerts , pending FDA approval – a feature that will eventually roll out to the Series 9 and 10 as well. Battery life holds steady at up to 24 hours on a charge, making it a solid step forward for Apple’s flagship wearable.



Ultra 3 brings Apple’s biggest watch display







The Apple Watch Ultra 3 looks a lot like the Ultra 2, but Thelooks a lot like the Ultra 2, but it’s packing Apple’s largest watch display yet . The screen can drop to 1Hz for the always-on mode, and the battery now stretches to 42 hours.



It also supports 5G and even satellite texting when you’re off-grid. Like the Series 11, it’ll handle hypertension alerts once cleared.



SE finally gets an upgrade







After three years, After three years, the Apple Watch SE finally gets some love . The SE 3 now runs on the S10 chip, supports 5G, and for the first time has an always-on display.



New tricks include a temperature sensor for ovulation tracking and a speaker that can pump out music or audio without needing AirPods. Not bad for Apple’s budget-friendly option.



AirPods Pro 3 get smarter (and bassier)







The AirPods Pro 3 look just like the old ones (well, almost), but there’s plenty new under the hood. They now have Apple’s tiniest heart rate sensor, an IP57 durability rating, and – the big one – live translation. Hold both stems and you’ll hear translations instantly, with your responses transcribed on your iPhone.



ANC has been massively upgraded too: Apple says it’s 4x stronger than the originals, 2x better than last-gen. Bass performance also got a bump thanks to new vents, and Apple’s tossing in five ear tip sizes this time.



The best part: no price hikes



Against all the pre-event rumors, Apple actually kept prices the same across the board – a rare win for customers, especially with all the upgrades packed in this year. The only exception is the brand-new iPhone Air , which does cost more than the Plus model it replaces, but hey, it’s an entirely new device.



Here’s the breakdown of pricing for everything Apple announced on September 9:





iPhone 17 starts at $799 (256GB)

starts at $799 (256GB) iPhone Air starts at $999 (256GB)

starts at $999 (256GB) iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 (256GB)

Pro starts at $1,099 (256GB) iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (256GB)

AirPods Pro 3 is $249

is $249 Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $249 (40mm)

starts at $249 (40mm) Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799

starts at $799 Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399 (42mm Aluminum)





New accessories too



Apple didn’t just stop at the phones – it rolled out a bunch of new cases, straps, and even a MagSafe battery for the iPhone Air . Here’s what’s coming:



iPhone Air





Cases : iPhone Air Case with MagSafe, slim translucent case, bumper case, and a new crossbody strap.

: Case with MagSafe, slim translucent case, bumper case, and a new crossbody strap. MagSafe Battery : a thin, lightweight pack that snaps onto the back. It can quickly top up the iPhone Air when you’re low, or stay attached all day to maximize battery life.



iPhone 17



Cases : Clear Case with MagSafe, plus a Silicone Case with MagSafe in five colors – black, neon yellow, light moss, anchor blue, and purple fog.

: Clear Case with MagSafe, plus a Silicone Case with MagSafe in five colors – black, neon yellow, light moss, anchor blue, and purple fog. Crossbody Strap: made from 100% recycled yarns, with embedded magnets and stainless steel sliders for easy length adjustment. Works with the Silicone Case, and comes in 10 colors: black, light gray, blue, light blue, purple, sienna, green, neon yellow, tan, and orange.



iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max



TechWoven Case: a new woven fabric design using multi-colored yarns for extra depth, with a protective coating against scratches and stains. Available in black, blue, purple, sienna, and green.

a new woven fabric design using multi-colored yarns for extra depth, with a protective coating against scratches and stains. Available in black, blue, purple, sienna, and green. Clear Case with MagSafe: made from clear polycarbonate and flexible materials with scratch-resistant coating inside and out.

made from clear polycarbonate and flexible materials with scratch-resistant coating inside and out. Silicone Case with MagSafe: available in six colors – orange, terra cotta, neon yellow, purple fog, midnight, and black.

available in six colors – orange, terra cotta, neon yellow, purple fog, midnight, and black. Crossbody Strap: same design as the iPhone 17 version (100% recycled yarn, magnets, sliders), available in the same 10 colors. Works with both the TechWoven and Silicone cases.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



