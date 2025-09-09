Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Watch can now alert you if you have high blood pressure

Hypertension alerts are coming to the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and some older Apple smartwatches.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch can now alert you if you have high blood pressure
Apple has finally debuted its new smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. They bring various updates, ranging from 5G connectivity and improved battery life to sleep score and workout updates.

One of the features Apple chose to focus on was the brand-new Hypertension alerts. The Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 are able to detect signs of chronic high blood pressure, which Apple said impacts over 1.3 billion adults globally. 

To catch the condition, the smartwatch uses data from the same optical heart sensor that was present on previous Apple Watch models. That data is now analyzed through a new algorithm that passively assesses how blood vessels respond to the heartbeats over 30-day periods. If the algorithm detects patterns associated with hypertension, it alerts the users, so they can get a medical checkup.



Apple claims it used a mix of machine learning and the data from multiple studies with over 100,000 participants to train its algorithm. It then validated the performance of the feature with an additional study with over 2,000 participants.

While introducing the feature, Apple’s VP of health, Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, explained that high blood pressure is often undetected. The reason is that often there are no obvious symptoms for it. That’s partially why Apple expects to alert over 1 million people with undiagnosed hypertension only within the first year after the feature becomes available. However, the company clarifies that the Hypertension notification feature will not detect all instances of high blood pressure. 

Do you look for health features like hypertension alerts when you buy a smartwatch?

Vote View Result


Hypertension notifications will be available this month on Apple Watch Series 9 and later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later, with watchOS 26 installed. The feature will be available in more than 150 countries and regions, including the US and the EU. Apple said it expects clearance from the FDA and other regulators soon.

Apple Watch can now alert you if you have high blood pressure

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov •

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless