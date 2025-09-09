The iPhone Air is Apple's boldest design move in years – and it shows

With an exquisite look, four lightness-focused colors to choose from, slim bezels, and a slim-chic form factor, the iPhone Air does stand out. Its main selling point over the other models in the series is its thinness, but it's also durable and Pro-grade powerful.





Key iPhone Air selling points





Grade 5 spacecraft titanium for lightness, durability (more durable than any previous iPhone)

Ceramic shield encloses the titanium on both sides

Frame made of titanium

High-density battery

4 colors: Space Black, Cloud White, White Gold, Sky Blue

A19 Pro chip

Most power-efficient iPhone

48MP Fusion camera that takes 24MP default photos

First in-house N1 communications chip, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6

C1X modem is 2x the power of C1, 30% more energy efficient



Design





iPhone Air still resembles an iPhone, but with some key differences. For one, on the back, we have the new 'camera bar' design for the camera island. The thickness of the phone is its main selling point, measuring just 5.6mm thick. Apple has slimmed down the bezels, while on the back, we have one camera lens, similarly to the Thestill resembles an iPhone, but with some key differences. For one, on the back, we have the new 'camera bar' design for the camera island. The thickness of the phone is its main selling point, measuring just 5.6mm thick. Apple has slimmed down the bezels, while on the back, we have one camera lens, similarly to the iPhone 16E . It's an elegant and gorgeous design.





Apple has also designed new cases for the iPhone Air to highlight its thinness while still keeping it protected. There are new Translucent cases available in two colors: Forst and Shadow, and a lightweight bumper for protection available in four colors.





Display





iPhone Air has its unique place in the lineup in terms of display size as well. Its display is 6.5 inches, so it's bigger than the base iPhone 17 Pro, but it's smaller than the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be the phone to go for if you're looking for slim and lightweight with a reasonably big screen. Thehas its unique place in the lineup in terms of display size as well. Its display is 6.5 inches, so it's bigger than the base iPhone 17 and thePro, but it's smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max . Coupled with the thinness of the device, theis shaping up to be the phone to go for if you're looking for slim and lightweight with a reasonably big screen.



A19 Pro chip





Apple is bringing Pro-grade performance to the iPhone Air. The A19 Pro chip features a 5-core GPU with Dynamic Caching Gen 2, and AI 3x compute. Apple claims we're seeing MacBook levels of computing prowess on an iPhone, which sounds absolutely incredible. The chip should also help with battery life.





Battery

We have a high-density battery here that would make the iPhone Air potentially hold its place against the others in the lineup, despite being super-slim. Apple is also mitigating this with the Adaptive Power, a feature that would adjust the iPhone Air 's performance to save battery depending on what you're doing.





Powered by the A19 Pro silicon built for efficiency and with a redone internal design to maximize battery space, the iPhone Air is able to make it through the day with on one charge, according to Apple. So yep, we have a smaller battery here, but according to Cupertino, it should be able to hold throughout the date.



Apple is also offering a new MagSafe battery pack to compensate. When combined, the iPhone Air should be able to last up to 40 hours.

Camera

The iPhone Air has one camera on the back, unlike the iPhone 17 Pro or even the regular iPhone 17 . The 48MP main camera is going to be used for all photos you'd like to take with the phone, quite like the iPhone 16E . Still, it's a pretty capable camera. We also have an updated Photonic Engine.





We also have next-generation photos with Focus Control. The Air also features Photographic styles for personality. On the front, there's the new Center Stage camera, that saves you from rotating your phone to take a selfie in any orientation. Dual Capture Video ensures you can record both yourself and what's going on the back.





iPhone Air price and availability





The iPhone Air starts at $999, and is now available for pre-order. The entire iPhone 17 lineup will be available in stores on September 19.





The iPhone Air seems exceptional





I feel like the iPhone Air is very promising. The super-powerful A19 Pro chip in such a lightweight and slim phone is a great idea. The only part where things may be a bit worse is the battery, but hopefully, Apple has managed to compensate here a little bit with the high-density battery cell. We'll have to wait and test it in real life to know for certain how well the iPhone Air's "all-day" battery life will perform.







