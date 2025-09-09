iPhone 17 Pro Max is official with camera and battery improvements: is that all we care for?

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro key takeaways

iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max specs in a nutshell:

6.3-inch display (17 Pro) and 6.9-inch display (17 Pro Max) with 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller Dynamic Island

Triple 48 MP rear camera setup with a versatile telephoto (4x–8x), plus a new Center Stage selfie

Larger batteries compared to the iPhone 16 Pro models

models A new design on the back panel

A vapor chamber for the first time





Large, bright displays

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On, and a record 3000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.





Ceramic Shield 2, now applied to both the front and back, offers 3x better scratch resistance, reduced glare, and 4x stronger protection against cracks compared to previous models.





The new A19 Pro chipset is here





At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro duo is the A19 Pro chipset, which should make these flagship phones fly high in terms of power and performance.



Apple's new A19 Pro silicon brings up to 40% better sustained performance compared to the A18 Pro thanks to the new cooling system on board. The 6-core CPU and GPU, combined with a 16-core Neural Engine, should enhance AI tasks, graphics, and high-end gaming with features like ray tracing and higher frame rates.





The iPhone 17 series also debuts the N1 wireless chip, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity while boosting the speed and reliability of connectivity features such as AirDrop and Personal Hotspot.



Recommended Stories larger batteries are a welcome addition to both models. Now, Apple doesn't brag about specific mAh numbers, but there are indications that users could enjoy the following:



iPhone 17 Pro – 3,988 mAh

Pro – 3,988 mAh iPhone 17 Pro (eSIM) – 4,252 mAh

Pro (eSIM) – 4,252 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max – 4,823 mAh

– 4,823 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max (eSIM) – 5,088mAh

So, if you're into large batteries, be sure to get an eSIM model.

So, if you're into large batteries, be sure to get an eSIM model.

Compared to the Chinese flagships which are at 6,000 and 7,000 mAh already, things do not look well for Apple (on paper), but (in reality) we know that Apple has optimized iOS well enough to take advantage of the battery really well.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max support fast(er) charging, reaching 50% in 20 minutes when paired with a high-wattage USB-C adapter such as Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (it'll be available in the US and several other regions across the world).





The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max support fast(er) charging, reaching 50% in 20 minutes when paired with a high-wattage USB-C adapter such as Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (it'll be available in the US and several other regions across the world).





However, be sure to check our PhoneArena battery testing results – they're coming soon. The iPhone 17 Pro Max "offers the best battery life ever in an iPhone", the company said. We'll see about that.



Also, Apple launches the iPhone 17 Pro with a new vapor chamber cooling system, marking the first time the feature appears in an iPhone.



The chamber covers a large area inside the device, pulling heat away from both the chipset and memory to maintain stable performance without throttling. Apple also drops titanium in favor of an aluminum chassis, which, together with the new cooling system, helps address the overheating issues seen in past models.



With AI now central to smartphones, this upgrade ensures the iPhone 17 Pro runs cooler and more reliably, even under heavy workloads.



Speaking of AI, 12 GB of RAM should be on the new phones and I'd be surprised if apps and games would lag and stutter. Artificial intelligence needs more RAM, so that's a positive move.





New operating system

iOS 26 brings a refreshed design with Liquid Glass, making apps and system experiences more expressive while keeping the interface familiar. Apple Intelligence adds on-device Live Translation, enhanced visual intelligence for searching and acting on content, and privacy-protected features that work offline. The update also introduces new tools for calls and messages, as well as improvements across CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, and a new Apple Games app.





New accessories





iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max introduce new accessories, including the TechWoven Case with a textured, multi-colored fabric and scratch-resistant coating, available in five colors. Apple also offers a Clear Case and Silicone Case with MagSafe in multiple colors, as well as a Crossbody Strap made from recycled yarn that pairs with both cases for hands-free use. These accessories combine style, protection, and convenience, giving users more ways to personalize and carry their iPhone.



A new design: here's the plateau

On the outside, notable changes are present – those who've complained about Apple releasing "the same phone" for years, can now rejoice. There's a rear camera island – Apple calls it "plateau" – that's both wide and tall, although not as protruding as some were afraid it would be.



On the outside, notable changes are present – those who've complained about Apple releasing "the same phone" for years, can now rejoice. There's a rear camera island – Apple calls it "plateau" – that's both wide and tall, although not as protruding as some were afraid it would be.

Some say this (the horizontal camera bar) is a very Pixel-like change, but I personally don't see it that way – Google's flagship has a distinct visor camera bar which can't be mistaken for Apple's new outlook.





The iPhone 17 Pro series integrates antennas around the device's perimeter, delivering the most advanced and highest-performing antenna system Apple has ever used in an iPhone.



Also, there's a redesigned, smaller Dynamic Island. The pill-shaped cutout, first introduced in 2022 as a replacement for the notch, now takes up less space while retaining its role as an interactive, shape-shifting interface. With Face ID still not ready to move under the display, shrinking the Dynamic Island gives users a bit more usable screen area without sacrificing functionality.



Overall, the phone is sleek and stylish – and very much true to the recent-year iPhone philosophy.



Photography and videography goodness

The most important thing about the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max duo is, it seems, the rear 48 MP Fusion camera setup.



There's a new 48 MP 4x dedicated telephoto camera (a promising upgrade over the 12 MP one found in its predecessor) and it's a potent one, offering up to 8x of optical zoom. That's well over the 5x optical zoom that the



More may be merrier, but in terms of portrait advantages, 8x is a bit too much on the telephoto end – 4x and even 3x are way more usable in 99% of the cases. Of course, 8x can truly excel in terms of wildlife photography or taking a shot of something really far away. The good news is that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro duo offers a variable 4x–8x optical zoom, thanks to a clever technique that we've seen in other phones.



The iPhone 17 Pro series integrates antennas around the device's perimeter, delivering the most advanced and highest-performing antenna system Apple has ever used in an iPhone.

Also, there's a redesigned, smaller Dynamic Island. The pill-shaped cutout, first introduced in 2022 as a replacement for the notch, now takes up less space while retaining its role as an interactive, shape-shifting interface. With Face ID still not ready to move under the display, shrinking the Dynamic Island gives users a bit more usable screen area without sacrificing functionality.

Overall, the phone is sleek and stylish – and very much true to the recent-year iPhone philosophy.

The most important thing about the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max duo is, it seems, the rear 48 MP Fusion camera setup.

There's a new 48 MP 4x dedicated telephoto camera (a promising upgrade over the 12 MP one found in its predecessor) and it's a potent one, offering up to 8x of optical zoom. That's well over the 5x optical zoom that the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers.

More may be merrier, but in terms of portrait advantages, 8x is a bit too much on the telephoto end – 4x and even 3x are way more usable in 99% of the cases. Of course, 8x can truly excel in terms of wildlife photography or taking a shot of something really far away. The good news is that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro duo offers a variable 4x–8x optical zoom, thanks to a clever technique that we've seen in other phones.

For video professionals, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup offers Dolby Vision HDR, 4K120 fps, ProRes Log, and ACES support. Apple says they are also the first smartphones to record in ProRes RAW and Log 2, while introducing genlock for precise multi-camera synchronization, reducing the need for manual adjustments in editing.









Packing muscle where it matters Previously, the front-facing camera was using a 12 MP sensor. Given that Apple selfies do excel in terms of "shareability" (iPhone selfies often look great even without post-processing), the new sensor should take things to the next level.



Until our in-house PhoneArena tests are up, nothing is 100% certain about the new phones.



But I have to say, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feel like a substantial leap rather than a cautious step. The horizontal camera bar instantly stands out. Personally, I'm most intrigued by the vapor chamber cooling and the new zoom camera.



As I said, an 8x telephoto may sound excessive for portraits, but as someone who likes to capture landscapes and wildlife, I can see myself actually using that range. The 8K video support also feels like Apple finally catching up to demands that power users have been voicing for a while.



Would I buy it?



Definitely yes, if I was searching for the



For anyone still on an iPhone 17 Pro soon, expect a deeper review where we'll see how these promises hold up in day-to-day use.



Price and availability

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price tags haven't been announced yet. The moment this happens, we'll update this article and keep you posted.



Until our in-house PhoneArena tests are up, nothing is 100% certain about the new phones.

But I have to say, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feel like a substantial leap rather than a cautious step. The horizontal camera bar instantly stands out. Personally, I'm most intrigued by the vapor chamber cooling and the new zoom camera.

As I said, an 8x telephoto may sound excessive for portraits, but as someone who likes to capture landscapes and wildlife, I can see myself actually using that range. The 8K video support also feels like Apple finally catching up to demands that power users have been voicing for a while.

Would I buy it?

Definitely yes, if I was searching for the best iPhone out there – the mix of a cooler, more reliable phone and sharper cameras makes it appealing to me. Plus, the larger battery is a great plus!

For anyone still on an iPhone 14 or earlier, this feels like the upgrade that might finally be worth it. And since we plan to get more hands-on time with the iPhone 17 Pro soon, expect a deeper review where we'll see how these promises hold up in day-to-day use.

Price and availability

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price tags haven't been announced yet. The moment this happens, we'll update this article and keep you posted.