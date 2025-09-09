The Apple Watch Series 11 is here, and it's all about keeping you healthy



Here’s what’s new with the Apple Watch Series 11

So the big "awe dropping" So the big "awe dropping" iPhone 17 event just wrapped up, and as expected, we got the next generation of the Apple Watch. While it looks familiar on the outside, Apple has packed in a few key updates for the Series 11. Let's break down what's new.



Apple Watch Series 11 key features

Display : An updated LTPO3 screen that's brighter at an angle and can drop to just 1 nit for a better always-on experience.

: An updated LTPO3 screen that's brighter at an angle and can drop to just 1 nit for a better always-on experience. Processor : The new, more efficient ____ chip.

: The new, more efficient chip. Connectivity : Future-proofed with a 5G RedCap modem for better IoT connections.

: Future-proofed with a 5G RedCap modem for better IoT connections. Health : Rumored blood pressure trend monitoring to alert you to signs of hypertension.

: Rumored blood pressure trend monitoring to alert you to signs of hypertension. Design : The usual slate of new colorways and matching bands and a new "Flow" watch face

The most noticeable upgrade for many will be the display, which gets 40 percent brighter when you look at it from the side. Under the hood, the new S11 chip promises a performance boost, though it will likely feel most significant for those upgrading from a much older model. The biggest news, however, is the potential debut of passive blood pressure monitoring, a feature that could be a huge leap for wearable health tech.





Why this is more than just another yearly update

On paper, a slightly better screen and a new chip might not sound like a must-have upgrade. But you have to look at the competitive landscape. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has been Apple's biggest rival, and it’s had blood pressure sensing for a couple of generations now. The catch? It’s a bit of a pain, requiring you to calibrate it regularly with a real blood pressure cuff.



If Apple has managed to deliver on its rumored promise of a passive system that simply tracks trends and alerts you to potential hypertension without calibration, that’s a massive win. It lowers the barrier for entry and makes a powerful health tool accessible to everyone. This feature alone makes the Series 11 an exciting prospect for anyone with an Apple Watch Series 8 or older, or for first-time buyers wanting the latest in health tracking.



My two cents on the new Apple Watch

Honestly, the Apple Watch Series 11 feels like a classic, iterative Apple update. The display and chip improvements are solid, but they aren't going to fundamentally change how you use the device. The entire appeal of this model really hinges on that blood pressure feature. If it works as advertised, the Series 11 is a genuinely important step forward for preventative health. If that feature didn't make the cut this year, then this is one of the more minor "new" models we've seen in a while.

Would I buy it? I'm not rushing to upgrade from my current Series 10 watch, but if I were coming from an older model, the potential health upgrades would be very compelling. The real test will be seeing how these new hardware bits feel in day-to-day use. We'll be getting one in for a full review soon, so stay tuned to see if the Series 11 is worth your money.



