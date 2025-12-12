AT&T wants a bigger spot in your home now – and Google is the key to its new plan
Connected Life bundles Google Home, Nest cameras, and monitoring into one always-connected system.
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AT&T has been on a streak lately when it comes to improving the whole home setup, not just your phone plan. And now, teaming up with Google, one of the biggest US carriers wants to give you even more peace of mind when it comes to your smart home.
AT&T is rolling out a new service called AT&T Connected Life, and the idea is pretty simple: bundle Google’s latest Google Home and Google Nest gear with Abode’s professional monitoring and tie everything together with AT&T’s nationwide wireless network. It’s meant to work as a full smart-home safety setup, not just a handful of gadgets you control from your phone.
And while the system has wireless backup, a lot of the extras still need your regular internet. Things like video recording, remote control, mobile alerts, and streaming security footage all require a working Wi-Fi connection.
To make the hardware easier to buy upfront, AT&T is also partnering with Affirm, so people can spread payments over time instead of dropping a big amount all at once. Otherwise, the Essential plan costs $10.99 per month plus tax, while the Professional plan is $21.99 per month plus tax. Both require AT&T wireless and/or internet service.
Home security is becoming a priority for more and more people, and AT&T clearly wants a bigger seat at that table. The entire telecom industry has been shifting directions lately, and carriers are trying to move beyond being “just carriers.” They want to sit at the center of your connected life – your Wi-Fi, your devices, your smart home, your security system, all of it.
AT&T has been steadily building up this home-ecosystem approach. It just introduced Wi-Fi Personalization, an AI-driven feature that learns your daily habits and adjusts how your home internet behaves to make sure whatever you’re doing – gaming, video calls, streaming – gets the bandwidth it needs at the right time.
And I think the strategy is pretty obvious at this point: mobile service alone isn’t enough anymore. Carriers want to expand into every corner of your connected life so you feel less tempted to switch. After all, once your internet, your smart-home gear, and your home security are all tied to one provider, leaving becomes a much bigger decision.
If you think about it, it’s basically the same logic behind how Apple keeps people inside its world. When so much of your daily life is woven into a single system, it’s hard to walk away, even if the competition is offering something tempting. AT&T seems to be heading in that direction with its new home strategy, and Connected Life is the latest piece of that puzzle.
AT&T’s new Connected Life aims to make your home smarter and safer
AT&T is rolling out a new service called AT&T Connected Life, and the idea is pretty simple: bundle Google’s latest Google Home and Google Nest gear with Abode’s professional monitoring and tie everything together with AT&T’s nationwide wireless network. It’s meant to work as a full smart-home safety setup, not just a handful of gadgets you control from your phone.
And the timing makes sense. Google just refreshed its smart-home lineup with new Nest cameras, an updated Google Home Speaker, and the newest Nest Doorbell – all running on Gemini. These devices depend heavily on consistent, fast connectivity to function the way they’re supposed to. That’s where AT&T steps in, offering to be the connection layer that keeps everything running smoothly.
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I think one of the biggest selling points here is that AT&T Connected Life doesn’t fall apart the moment your home internet or power goes down. Because it leans on AT&T’s wireless network – the same one over 100 million people use daily – your system can keep you informed even when the lights go out. There are still limits, of course. For instance, livestreaming footage from your security cameras isn’t guaranteed during an outage.
And while the system has wireless backup, a lot of the extras still need your regular internet. Things like video recording, remote control, mobile alerts, and streaming security footage all require a working Wi-Fi connection.
The launch of AT&T Connected Life reaffirms our long-standing commitment to keeping our customers safe. We connect the modern home – now we’re doubling down on protecting it. As homes get smarter, our fast and reliable network is the foundation people can count on to deliver a safe and secure experience – no matter what.
To make the hardware easier to buy upfront, AT&T is also partnering with Affirm, so people can spread payments over time instead of dropping a big amount all at once. Otherwise, the Essential plan costs $10.99 per month plus tax, while the Professional plan is $21.99 per month plus tax. Both require AT&T wireless and/or internet service.
The Starter kit (first image) costs $11.08 a month, while the Advanced kit (second image) goes for $19.42 a month for 36 months. | Image credit – AT&T
A bigger play for your home
Home security is becoming a priority for more and more people, and AT&T clearly wants a bigger seat at that table. The entire telecom industry has been shifting directions lately, and carriers are trying to move beyond being “just carriers.” They want to sit at the center of your connected life – your Wi-Fi, your devices, your smart home, your security system, all of it.
With Connected Life, AT&T is positioning its network as the backbone of the smart home. Its wireless coverage supports Abode’s monitoring and backs Google’s hardware, and the whole thing is pitched as safer, simpler, and more personalized than what people have been used to.
If AT&T Connected Life worked even when your home internet went down, would that convince you to use it?
Yes – that’s the whole point of security.
52.27%
Maybe – depends on feature limits.
22.73%
Not sure – only reliable Wi-Fi matters to me.
6.82%
No – outages are rare where I live.
18.18%
Part of a bigger strategy
AT&T has been steadily building up this home-ecosystem approach. It just introduced Wi-Fi Personalization, an AI-driven feature that learns your daily habits and adjusts how your home internet behaves to make sure whatever you’re doing – gaming, video calls, streaming – gets the bandwidth it needs at the right time.
And I think the strategy is pretty obvious at this point: mobile service alone isn’t enough anymore. Carriers want to expand into every corner of your connected life so you feel less tempted to switch. After all, once your internet, your smart-home gear, and your home security are all tied to one provider, leaving becomes a much bigger decision.
That’s especially true now that switching carriers is getting easier. T-Mobile already lets people switch digitally in minutes, and AT&T is preparing to offer the same convenience next year. But if switching becomes effortless, the carriers need a different reason to keep customers loyal. Offering more services – and tying them into a bigger, stickier ecosystem – is how they do that.
If you think about it, it’s basically the same logic behind how Apple keeps people inside its world. When so much of your daily life is woven into a single system, it’s hard to walk away, even if the competition is offering something tempting. AT&T seems to be heading in that direction with its new home strategy, and Connected Life is the latest piece of that puzzle.
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