Apple announces the new Apple Watch SE 3 with a huge upgrade that demands attention

With an always-on display and advanced health tracking, Apple's budget watch is no longer a compromise.

By
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 3
The new Apple Watch SE 3 is here, and it's a massive leap for the budget-friendly model. It finally gets key features like an always-on display and advanced health sensors, making it a seriously compelling device for just $249.

So, what’s actually new with the Apple Watch SE 3?



Apple just pulled the wraps off its third-generation Apple Watch SE, and it feels like the upgrade we’ve been waiting for. For years, the SE has been the "good enough" option, but it always came with a few major compromises. With this new model, Apple is blurring the lines between its entry-level and flagship smartwatches by adding features that were previously exclusive to the more expensive models.

Key Upgrades for the Apple Watch SE 3


  • Always-On display
  • S10 Chip with on-device Siri and one-handed gestures
  • Advanced health sensors (wrist temp, sleep score, sleep apnea)
  • Fast charging and 5G cellular
  • WatchOS 26
  • Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes in midnight and starlight aluminum cases.

Powered by the new S10 chip, the SE 3 now sports an Always-On display, which means you can finally glance at the time without having to flick your wrist. That same chip enables the handy double-tap and wrist flickgesture for one-handed use and brings faster, on-device Siri processing.

On the health front, it's getting a ton of new tricks, including wrist temperature sensing for better cycle and vitals tracking, a new sleep score metric, and even notifications for signs of sleep apnea. Add in fast charging and 5G, and you've got a seriously capable watch.


Why this makes the budget smartwatch space interesting again


Images credit — Apple

Let's be honest, the affordable smartwatch market has been a bit of a mess. Google’s Pixel Watch 4, with its deep Fitbit integration, has been a strong contender, offering excellent health tracking and a slick design. We can say the same for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, with its integration to Samsung Health. Both have given users a fantastic alternative to Apple's ecosystem, especially with its robust sleep and stress tracking features that, frankly, were ahead of what the old Watch SE offered.

But this new Apple Watch SE 3 changes the game. By adding features like wrist temperature sensing and more detailed sleep analysis, Apple isn't just catching up; it's putting serious pressure on the competition. The SE 3 is no longer just the "cheap" Apple Watch; it's a full-featured health and connectivity tool that just so happens to be affordable. For anyone with an iPhone, the value proposition here is almost impossible to ignore and makes choosing a non-Apple watch much more difficult.

The Apple Watch SE 3 can be pre-ordered today at $249 for the 40mm model and $279 for the 44mm model. It will be available on September 19th.

Will you be getting a new Apple Watch SE 3?

View Result

The Apple Watch SE is finally a no-brainer


Images credit — Apple

The lack of an always-on display on the previous SE models was a dealbreaker for me. It always felt like a core part of the smartwatch experience was missing. With that single feature now included, the Apple Watch SE 3 has transformed from a good option into the default recommendation for most iPhone users.

Unless you're a hardcore athlete who genuinely needs the rugged build and specialized metrics of the Apple Watch Ultra, or you must have the latest ECG sensor from the flagship Series 11, the SE 3 delivers nearly the entire core experience for a fraction of the cost. It's the perfect watch for kids, first-time smartwatch owners, or anyone who just wants a reliable, capable, and now feature-complete companion for their iPhone without breaking the bank. It fixes the biggest flaw of its predecessor and adds meaningful health features that you’ll actually use.



