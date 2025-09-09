Apple announces the new Apple Watch SE 3 with a huge upgrade that demands attention









Why this makes the budget smartwatch space interesting again





Images credit — Apple





Let's be honest, the affordable smartwatch market has been a bit of a mess. Google’s Pixel Watch 4 , with its deep Fitbit integration, has been a strong contender, offering excellent health tracking and a slick design. We can say the same for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 , with its integration to Samsung Health. Both have given users a fantastic alternative to Apple's ecosystem, especially with its robust sleep and stress tracking features that, frankly, were ahead of what the old Watch SE offered.





But this new Apple Watch SE 3 changes the game. By adding features like wrist temperature sensing and more detailed sleep analysis, Apple isn't just catching up; it's putting serious pressure on the competition. The SE 3 is no longer just the "cheap" Apple Watch; it's a full-featured health and connectivity tool that just so happens to be affordable. For anyone with an iPhone, the value proposition here is almost impossible to ignore and makes choosing a non-Apple watch much more difficult.



The Apple Watch SE 3 can be pre-ordered today at $249 for the 40mm model and $279 for the 44mm model. It will be available on September 19th.





Will you be getting a new Apple Watch SE 3? Yes No Yes 30% No 70%

Images credit — Apple

The lack of an always-on display on the previous SE models was a dealbreaker for me. It always felt like a core part of the smartwatch experience was missing. With that single feature now included, the Apple Watch SE 3 has transformed from a good option into the default recommendation for most iPhone users.



The lack of an always-on display on the previous SE models was a dealbreaker for me. It always felt like a core part of the smartwatch experience was missing. With that single feature now included, the Apple Watch SE 3 has transformed from a good option into the default recommendation for most iPhone users.

Unless you're a hardcore athlete who genuinely needs the rugged build and specialized metrics of the Apple Watch Ultra, or you must have the latest ECG sensor from the flagship Series 11, the SE 3 delivers nearly the entire core experience for a fraction of the cost. It's the perfect watch for kids, first-time smartwatch owners, or anyone who just wants a reliable, capable, and now feature-complete companion for their iPhone without breaking the bank. It fixes the biggest flaw of its predecessor and adds meaningful health features that you'll actually use.

On the health front, it's getting a ton of new tricks, including wrist temperature sensing for better cycle and vitals tracking, a new sleep score metric, and even notifications for signs of sleep apnea. Add in fast charging and 5G, and you've got a seriously capable watch.