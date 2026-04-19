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Apple hid the biggest iOS 27 iPhone reveal inside the WWDC 2026 logo

A glowing cursor and a familiar pill shape tell the whole story.

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Siri logo
Siri logo. | Image by Apple
Apple loves sneaking hints about upcoming products into its event teasers, and the WWDC 2026 artwork appears to be doing exactly that. Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, broke down the event's promotional materials and found they reveal how Siri will look in iOS 27.

The short version? Siri is moving into the Dynamic Island.

The WWDC 2026 teaser is showing you the new Siri


Gurman reports that the Siri version currently being tested inside Apple lives within the Dynamic Island. When you trigger it, the pill-shaped cutout expands with a "Search or Ask" prompt and a glowing cursor. Now look at the WWDC logo. The way "26" is highlighted mirrors this exact interaction.

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The Island also gains a thin glow around its edges in Siri's signature animation colors, matching what Apple is testing in the standalone Siri app (codenamed Campo). Even the black background on this year's WWDC graphic is deliberate, because these visuals stand out most in iOS 27's dark mode.

This goes well beyond a visual refresh


The new look is one piece of a much bigger Siri overhaul. Apple is building a chatbot-like interface, adding support for multiple commands in a single query, opening Siri up to third-party chatbots, and finally giving the assistant access to your personal data and on-screen content.

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We've been following this story, from the standalone Siri app to the features already confirmed for this fall.

How do you actually interact with Siri right now?
9 Votes

Apple's teaser track record speaks volumes


Apple hiding product details in its marketing isn't new. "Hi, Speed" foreshadowed 5G iPhones, "Far Out" hinted at satellite connectivity, and last year's WWDC logo encoded Liquid Glass.

Gurman does note the interface could still shift before June, however, Apple wouldn't weave design cues into promotional materials unless it planned to ship them. WWDC 2026 kicks off June 8.

The Dynamic Island is finally earning its name


I barely use Siri on my iPhone Air unless I'm connected to CarPlay for navigation. So Siri living inside the Dynamic Island instead of taking over my screen sounds like a welcome change. Less intrusive for people who rarely call on it, more functional for those who rely on it daily.

Apple promised a smarter Siri at WWDC 2024, and we're now over two years into waiting. If this teaser decode is on point, June 8 could be the moment Apple stops hinting and starts shipping.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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