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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Wide just leaked side by side again in new images

This time you can see exactly how far apart the two shapes really are.

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Johanna Romero
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is about to sell you two foldables that share a name but live entirely different lives, and a fresh leak finally lets you size them up against each other. New dummy units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra just landed in side-by-side photos, and the size gap is the whole story.

A look at both Folds, side by side

A new batch of dummy units surfaced this week, originating from a Weibo post (translated source) and shared widely afterward. The images line up both upcoming foldables so you can judge their footprints for yourself.



The taller phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it carries a triple-camera system on the back. The shorter, wider phone is the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, which steps down to a dual-camera setup but unfolds into a squarer 4:3 screen.

That 4:3 ratio is the part worth slowing down on. It means the wide model opens into something closer to a small tablet, while the Ultra keeps the tall, narrow shape Fold owners already know.

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One odd detail: the panels look whitish in these photos, but the same source posted the phones in blue elsewhere. It's not clear yet whether those are two separate colors or just blue reacting to different lighting.



The specs Samsung hasn't confirmed yet

On the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifically, the leaks have piled up fast.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide) rumored specs

  • 4,800 mAh battery
  • 45W wired charging
  • 201 grams
  • New 50 MP camera with native 24 MP mode

For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 topped out at 25W charging, so 45W would be a real jump if it holds. We laid out the full picture in our rundown of what to expect from the wide foldable.

Why the split lineup matters for you

Samsung is no longer asking you to pick one Fold. It's asking which shape fits your life.

The Ultra is for the person who wants the biggest inner screen and the best cameras, full stop. The wide model is the pitch for everyone who found the classic Fold too tall and skinny to use comfortably with one hand.

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 shape actually fits how you use a phone?
2 Votes

Samsung isn't the only one


This is also a direct response to pressure. Apple's foldable iPhone, widely expected as the iPhone Ultra, reportedly uses a similar passport-style shape, and Huawei's Pura X Max already beat both to that form factor. Samsung isn't coasting here, and the two-model gamble proves it.

The fan buzz tracks with that. On X, leaker Ice Universe shared the dummies, and the originating Weibo poster called the in-hand feel surprisingly good despite it being a low-quality model. Take that with a grain of salt, since a dummy tells you nothing about software or durability, but the early design love is real.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide) + Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra dummy units
Images of these dummy units have been reshared across social media. | Image by Ice Universe (X


The wide model is the one I want

I'll say it plainly: the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the one I'd buy, not the Ultra.

I've wanted this form factor back for years. The Pixel Fold launched with that shorter, wider shape and then walked away from it, and I never understood why. Now Samsung and Apple are both leaning into it while Google moved on.

A squarer outer screen you can actually thumb-type on, plus a roomier unfolded canvas, beats another tall slab for how I use a foldable. The Ultra will get the flashier cameras, sure. But shape is the thing you feel every time you pull the phone out, and the wide model nails it. If Samsung prices it sanely, this could be the foldable that finally pulls me back in.

So tell me where you land before you see them in person this July.

You can follow me here for more, where I'm @jojothetechie on both X and Threads. I'm always happy to talk Android, foldables, and which shape actually wins.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
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