The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Wide just leaked side by side again in new images
This time you can see exactly how far apart the two shapes really are.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is about to sell you two foldables that share a name but live entirely different lives, and a fresh leak finally lets you size them up against each other. New dummy units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra just landed in side-by-side photos, and the size gap is the whole story.
The taller phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it carries a triple-camera system on the back. The shorter, wider phone is the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, which steps down to a dual-camera setup but unfolds into a squarer 4:3 screen.
That 4:3 ratio is the part worth slowing down on. It means the wide model opens into something closer to a small tablet, while the Ultra keeps the tall, narrow shape Fold owners already know.
One odd detail: the panels look whitish in these photos, but the same source posted the phones in blue elsewhere. It's not clear yet whether those are two separate colors or just blue reacting to different lighting.
For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 topped out at 25W charging, so 45W would be a real jump if it holds. We laid out the full picture in our rundown of what to expect from the wide foldable.
The Ultra is for the person who wants the biggest inner screen and the best cameras, full stop. The wide model is the pitch for everyone who found the classic Fold too tall and skinny to use comfortably with one hand.
This is also a direct response to pressure. Apple's foldable iPhone, widely expected as the iPhone Ultra, reportedly uses a similar passport-style shape, and Huawei's Pura X Max already beat both to that form factor. Samsung isn't coasting here, and the two-model gamble proves it.
The fan buzz tracks with that. On X, leaker Ice Universe shared the dummies, and the originating Weibo poster called the in-hand feel surprisingly good despite it being a low-quality model. Take that with a grain of salt, since a dummy tells you nothing about software or durability, but the early design love is real.
I've wanted this form factor back for years. The Pixel Fold launched with that shorter, wider shape and then walked away from it, and I never understood why. Now Samsung and Apple are both leaning into it while Google moved on.
A squarer outer screen you can actually thumb-type on, plus a roomier unfolded canvas, beats another tall slab for how I use a foldable. The Ultra will get the flashier cameras, sure. But shape is the thing you feel every time you pull the phone out, and the wide model nails it. If Samsung prices it sanely, this could be the foldable that finally pulls me back in.
So tell me where you land before you see them in person this July.
You can follow me here for more, where I'm @jojothetechie on both X and Threads. I'm always happy to talk Android, foldables, and which shape actually wins.
A look at both Folds, side by sideA new batch of dummy units surfaced this week, originating from a Weibo post (translated source) and shared widely afterward. The images line up both upcoming foldables so you can judge their footprints for yourself.
The dummy units in a Weibo post, where the leaker praised the in-hand feel. | Image by Bizarre Red Oil Party (Weibo
The taller phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it carries a triple-camera system on the back. The shorter, wider phone is the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, which steps down to a dual-camera setup but unfolds into a squarer 4:3 screen.
That 4:3 ratio is the part worth slowing down on. It means the wide model opens into something closer to a small tablet, while the Ultra keeps the tall, narrow shape Fold owners already know.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide) next to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, in dummy form. | Images by Bizarre Red Oil Party (Weibo)
The specs Samsung hasn't confirmed yetOn the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifically, the leaks have piled up fast.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide) rumored specs
- 4,800 mAh battery
- 45W wired charging
- 201 grams
- New 50 MP camera with native 24 MP mode
For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 topped out at 25W charging, so 45W would be a real jump if it holds. We laid out the full picture in our rundown of what to expect from the wide foldable.
Why the split lineup matters for youSamsung is no longer asking you to pick one Fold. It's asking which shape fits your life.
The Ultra is for the person who wants the biggest inner screen and the best cameras, full stop. The wide model is the pitch for everyone who found the classic Fold too tall and skinny to use comfortably with one hand.
Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 shape actually fits how you use a phone?
Samsung isn't the only one
This is also a direct response to pressure. Apple's foldable iPhone, widely expected as the iPhone Ultra, reportedly uses a similar passport-style shape, and Huawei's Pura X Max already beat both to that form factor. Samsung isn't coasting here, and the two-model gamble proves it.
The fan buzz tracks with that. On X, leaker Ice Universe shared the dummies, and the originating Weibo poster called the in-hand feel surprisingly good despite it being a low-quality model. Take that with a grain of salt, since a dummy tells you nothing about software or durability, but the early design love is real.
Images of these dummy units have been reshared across social media. | Image by Ice Universe (X
The wide model is the one I wantI'll say it plainly: the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the one I'd buy, not the Ultra.
I've wanted this form factor back for years. The Pixel Fold launched with that shorter, wider shape and then walked away from it, and I never understood why. Now Samsung and Apple are both leaning into it while Google moved on.
A squarer outer screen you can actually thumb-type on, plus a roomier unfolded canvas, beats another tall slab for how I use a foldable. The Ultra will get the flashier cameras, sure. But shape is the thing you feel every time you pull the phone out, and the wide model nails it. If Samsung prices it sanely, this could be the foldable that finally pulls me back in.
So tell me where you land before you see them in person this July.
You can follow me here for more, where I'm @jojothetechie on both X and Threads. I'm always happy to talk Android, foldables, and which shape actually wins.
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