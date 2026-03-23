Apple announces the date of the WWDC 2026 Keynote, the day Siri could become a genius
Based on tradition, we could see Apple release the first iOS 27 Beta on the same day WWDC 2026 opens.
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Apple announces WWDC 2026 Keynote date. | Image by Apple
You know that summer is coming because Apple has announced when it is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference for this year. Known as WWDC (or "Dub Dub" by those looking to impress others), open your calendar app and enter WWDC 2026 for June 8 through June 12. While it will be held online during those days, developers and students will be able to take part in WWDC in person during a one-day special event that will be held on June 8th.
WWDC and iOS 27 Beta 1 are both supposed to take place on Monday, June 8th
The most exciting part of June 8th is the expected release of the first iOS 27 Beta. This could include the debut of chatbot Siri. Apple will reportedly pay Google $1 billion annually to use a custom 1.2 trillion parameter Gemini AI Large Language Model (LLM) that will turn Siri into a genius.
WWDC26 will spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, WWDC will also provide unique access to Apple engineers and designers, and insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.
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On Monday, June 8th, the party gets underway with the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union. During the week, there will be 100 different video sessions, group labs, and more. Developers will be able to connect with Apple designers and engineers to chat about the announcements coming out of WWDC 2026. You'll be able to stream WWDC 2026 through the Apple Developer app which you can install on your iPhone by tapping on this link. Press on the WWDC tab at the bottom of the display.
WWDC 2026 will start on Monday, June 8th. | Image by PhoneArena
Students can compete to attend the Keynote live
You'll also be able to get involved with WWDC 2026 from the Apple Developer app, or the Apple YouTube channel. Those in China can watch what is going on
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We mentioned the in-person one-day event taking place on Monday, June 8th. This will give developers and students the opportunity to view the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union live. They will also be given the opportunity to meet with Apple engineers and designers, connect with the worldwide developer community, take part in special labs, and more. Apple says space is limited and those wanting to submit a request to attend should visit the Apple Developer website by tapping on this link and pressing on the Request now button.
Students who win the chance to attend WWDC 2026 live will be notified on Thursday, March 26. The 50 Distinguished Winners with the most outstanding submissions will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.
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