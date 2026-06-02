Google's June Android Drop is here and it hands the Pixel a scam detection feature the iPhone lacks





What's your move when a call claims to be someone you trust but feels off? I let it ring out and call the person back directly I have a code word set up with family for emergencies I answer, but I never act on money requests over a call I'd rather my phone flag the fake before I pick up Vote 3 Votes



The rest of the June Android Drop Fake call detection headlines the Drop, but six more features are landing right alongside it.



Circle to Search finds the whole outfit Circle to Search can now spot an entire outfit in one pass, from tops to footwear, without making you track down each piece separately or jump between apps. It is available now on all



Fake call detection headlines the Drop, but six more features are landing right alongside it.Circle to Search can now spot an entire outfit in one pass, from tops to footwear, without making you track down each piece separately or jump between apps. It is available now on all Android 14 and newer devices that have Circle to Search.



Google Photos builds you a digital wardrobe Coming soon, Google Photos will catalog the clothes you wear across your photo library into a browsable digital closet, so you can mix, match, and virtually try on outfits. The rollout starts next week for eligible users in the US, India, and Brazil on Android 10 and up.



Coming soon, Google Photos will catalog the clothes you wear across your photo library into a browsable digital closet, so you can mix, match, and virtually try on outfits. The rollout starts next week for eligible users in the US, India, and Brazil on Android 10 and up.



Personal Safety app adds protections for kids Kids under 13 will get lock-screen medical info and emergency contacts, plus car crash detection that automatically calls emergency services and texts contacts after an accident. Teens also gain Safety Check and real-time location sharing, and the Personal Safety app is available globally.



Kids under 13 will get lock-screen medical info and emergency contacts, plus car crash detection that automatically calls emergency services and texts contacts after an accident. Teens also gain Safety Check and real-time location sharing, and the Personal Safety app is available globally.



Play Books gets a reading companion A new Book insights feature lets you tap "Catch me up" for a recap of what you have read, or highlight a passage to ask about its themes, context, or characters. It starts rolling out today for select English titles, including thousands you can read at no charge.



Quick Share now talks to AirDrop Quick Share now works with AirDrop on more Android devices, so you can send photos, videos, and documents to iPhone friends with or without an internet connection. This continues the cross-platform sharing push we have tracked since A new Book insights feature lets you tap "Catch me up" for a recap of what you have read, or highlight a passage to ask about its themes, context, or characters. It starts rolling out today for select English titles, including thousands you can read at no charge.Quick Share now works with AirDrop on more Android devices, so you can send photos, videos, and documents to iPhone friends with or without an internet connection. This continues the cross-platform sharing push we have tracked since its earlier Pixel debut







Emoji Kitchen adds new combos Gboard's Emoji Kitchen has fresh combinations to remix, from cute critters to a bee paired with a ring.



Software backup for the people who need it I like to think that I am pretty good at spotting scam calls. The trouble is, being good at it myself does nothing for the people I worry about, and I regularly walk my own parents through what to watch for so they are ready when a spoofed call eventually comes through.



That is why fake call detection lands differently for me than the usual scam filter. A warning on the screen that says the caller is not who they claim to be does the coaching for them in the moment, when it counts, and it does not depend on anyone staying calm enough to catch a cloned voice on their own.



The real catch is the both-people-need-Phone-by-Google requirement, which limits coverage out of the gate. But building it on open RCS instead of fencing it off to Pixel tells me Google actually wants this everywhere, and that is the right instinct for a problem this big.



If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage of stuff like this, come follow me. I am on X at Gboard's Emoji Kitchen has fresh combinations to remix, from cute critters to a bee paired with a ring.I like to think that I am pretty good at spotting scam calls. The trouble is, being good at it myself does nothing for the people I worry about, and I regularly walk my own parents through what to watch for so they are ready when a spoofed call eventually comes through.That is why fake call detection lands differently for me than the usual scam filter. A warning on the screen that says the caller is not who they claim to be does the coaching for them in the moment, when it counts, and it does not depend on anyone staying calm enough to catch a cloned voice on their own.The real catch is the both-people-need-Phone-by-Google requirement, which limits coverage out of the gate. But building it on open RCS instead of fencing it off to Pixel tells me Google actually wants this everywhere, and that is the right instinct for a problem this big.If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage of stuff like this, come follow me. I am on X at @jojothetechie and on Threads at @jojothetechie

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Your phone rings, the screen says it is your boss, and the voice on the other end sounds exactly like them, asking you to wire a payment right now. The problem is, it isn't your boss, and Google thinks it has finally figured out how to tell you that before the money leaves your account.