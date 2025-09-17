Best Galaxy S26 deals: everything you need to know

The Galaxy S25 Ultra for illustrative purposes. | Image Credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy S26

Jump to:





Expected pre-order deals at the Samsung Store









Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Reserving a unit before the announcement comes with perks, of course. The Samsung Store usually gives early birds a $50 reservation credit, plus a chance to win a $5,000 prize. Note that the credit can be applied toward accessories, earbuds, or smartwatches. It’s no secret that Samsung launches the most impressive discounts for its Galaxy S series. Typically, the official store kicks things off with reservations, letting users save a model even before the Galaxy S has been officially unveiled.Reserving a unit before the announcement comes with perks, of course. The Samsung Store usually gives early birds a $50 reservation credit, plus a chance to win a $5,000 prize. Note that the credit can be applied toward accessories, earbuds, or smartwatches.





Galaxy S26 model. Reservations typically open about two weeks before the Galaxy Unpacked event.



Once reservations are over, Samsung rolls out its pre-order discounts. Those normally include a free storage upgrade ($60-$240 value) and trade-in credits. Based on the If Samsung follows the same pattern, this credit won’t give you an actual price cut on your chosenmodel. Reservations typically open about two weeks before the Galaxy Unpacked event.Once reservations are over, Samsung rolls out its pre-order discounts. Those normally include a free storage upgrade ($60-$240 value) and trade-in credits. Based on the Galaxy S25 pre-orders, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with a maximum trade-in discount of $900.





The rumored Galaxy S26 Edge, which could replace the Plus, might arrive for up to $800 off with trade-ins. Users eyeing the expected Galaxy S26 Pro — rumored to replace the “vanilla” model — might be able to save up to $500 with eligible device trade-ins.





Expected pre-order deals at Amazon



Galaxy S26 models at Amazon. Based on the e-commerce giant’s Galaxy S25 pre-orders, the e-commerce giant could bundle all three flagships with gift cards. Next year, you might see a $200 Amazon gift card with Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-orders and $100 with the other flagships.



Recommended Stories Expected pre-order deals at Verizon

Planning to get your Galaxy S26 with a carrier plan? Verizon typically launches awesome pre-order discounts, allowing Galaxy phone enthusiasts to pay much less for their handset.



If history is any indication, the carrier could offer up to $800 off the rumored successor of the Galaxy S25 . The Galaxy S26 Ultra and Edge might see discounts up to $1,000. Verizon ’s requirements typically include a new line activation on an eligible plan and a trade-in in any condition. Beyond the Samsung Store, we expect tempting pre-order offers on fully unlockedmodels at Amazon. Based on the e-commerce giant’spre-orders, the e-commerce giant could bundle all three flagships with gift cards. Next year, you might see a $200 Amazon gift card withpre-orders and $100 with the other flagships.Planning to get yourwith a carrier plan?typically launches awesome pre-order discounts, allowingenthusiasts to pay much less for their handset.If history is any indication, the carrier could offer up to $800 off the rumored successor of the. Theand Edge might see discounts up to $1,000.’s requirements typically include a new line activation on an eligible plan and a trade-in in any condition.





Expected pre-order deals at T-Mobile





Verizon , T-Mobile Galaxy S26 .



Pre-ordering the Galaxy S26 Ultra through the Samsung Store with a T-Mobile plan could save you up to $1,120. This promo will most likely include a free storage upgrade ($120 value) and a $1,000 maximum trade-in credit.



When it comes to the Galaxy S26 Edge, it could arrive for up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins. Meanwhile, T-Mobile could offer a $800 discount on the Galaxy S26 Pro.



With the Galaxy S25 , T-Mobile required users to have, switch to, or activate a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan to get the discount. So, an eligible plan may be necessary to access upcoming Galaxy S26 pre-order discounts. Similar tooften launches fantastic pre-order discounts on the Galaxy S lineup, and we expect the tendency to continue with the upcomingPre-ordering thethrough the Samsung Store with aplan could save you up to $1,120. This promo will most likely include a free storage upgrade ($120 value) and a $1,000 maximum trade-in credit.When it comes to theEdge, it could arrive for up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins. Meanwhile,could offer a $800 discount on thePro.With therequired users to have, switch to, or activate a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan to get the discount. So, an eligible plan may be necessary to access upcomingpre-order discounts.





Expected pre-order deals at AT&T





When Galaxy S25 pre-orders kicked off, AT&T allowed new and existing customers to get any of the three models for as low as $0.00/mo. Users had to set up a new line or upgrade their existing one and trade in an eligible device in order to access the discount.



If things remain unchanged, Galaxy S26 pre-orders could bring equally eye-catching discounts at AT&T .



