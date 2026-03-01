T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost

A huge leap





Though Starlink's 650 low-Earth orbit satellites act as cell towers in space, the service is not designed to replace land-based networks. Thus, even though T-Mobile 's partnership with SpaceX allows it to offer the most feature-rich satellite functionality yet, it's only good for basic connectivity for now.





The service proves especially beneficial when disasters strike, keeping customers connected when mobile networks get knocked down.

With the upcoming changes, the experience will be on par with 5G.





Maintaining the lead

SpaceX's rival, AST SpaceMobile, aims to launch its satellite service this year with peak data rates of 120 Mbps. AT&T has thrown shade at T-Mobile by saying it will be able to provide better service.



However, with SpaceX leveling up, T-Mobile will likely continue to have an edge over its rivals.

Phones subscribed to the service, which is free on's premium plans and also available toandusers, connect automatically to a satellite when they lose terrestrial service. Customers can use their texting apps to send messages, but there can be a delay of up to 15 seconds. MMS and location sharing are also supported.has also optimized some apps to work with the service, but data speeds are slow, and capacity is limited.