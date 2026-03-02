Motorola's newest earbuds come with premium Bose sound, Dynamic ANC, and reasonable prices





You probably did not (unless you received a free Moto Tag 4-pack with your recent Moto phone order or something), but the newly unveiled Moto Buds 2 and Moto Buds 2 Plus might bring some much-needed attention to this product portfolio, very clearly looking like the brand's most impressive AirPods alternatives to date (at least on paper).

Can you guess how much the state-of-the-art Moto Buds 2 Plus will cost?





Sound by Bose technology;

Dynamic ANC;

Hi-Res Audio with LHDC support;

Spatial Audio;

11mm drivers with full-bodied bass and balanced armatures from Knowles;

Six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation;

Up to 9 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges;

Up to 40 hours of total battery life with charging case;

Dual Connection;

Audio Share;

Wear Detection;

Moto AI.



If you guessed €249 or €199 (in Europe) based on those super-advanced specs and features listed above, well, you were wrong... in the best way possible. That's right, the Moto Buds 2 Plus are officially priced at €149 on the old continent, which technically equates to around $175.









But considering how European price points often translate in the US, there's clearly a good chance these bad boys will only set you back $150 (or even less) stateside. That is, of course, if the Moto Buds 2 Plus will ever be released in the US, which is not a guarantee yet but seems very likely after the same thing happened with the first-gen Moto Buds+ back in 2024.



Recommended For You

Also equipped with "Sound by Bose" technology, the OG Moto Buds Plus are currently available at a whopping $199.99, so a price cut for a second edition with improved audio performance, battery life, and active noise cancellation would certainly be something.





Will you give Motorola's latest earbuds a chance? Yes, I'll probably get the high-end Moto Buds 2 Plus. Yes, I'm considering the affordable Moto Buds 2. I'll think about it... when they actually go on sale. I don't think so. Not a chance. Vote 4 Votes





You know what other high-end buds come with Bose sound? That's right, the ultra-expensive $299 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), and while I personally doubt that the Moto Buds 2 Plus will be able to match those in terms of ANC quality, the battery life figures listed above and some of those fancy Moto AI features (like AirPods Pro 3 -rivaling live translations) make me recommend you at least wait for a few trusted reviews before rejecting the possibility of a purchase here starting "in the coming weeks."

The Moto Buds 2 are almost too affordable to be true





Dynamic ANC;

11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm micro planar magnetic drivers;

Hi-Res Audio with LHDC;

Spatial Audio;

Transparency Mode;

Six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation;

Up to 11 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge;

Up to 48 hours of battery life with charging case;

Fast charging;

Dual Connection;

Moto AI.

Believe it or not, you'll be able to get all these capabilities (in a slim and sleek package adorned with swanky Pantone paint jobs) at a measly €79 in Europe soon. That's with (dynamic) active noise cancellation, quite a few of the same premium audio technologies as the Moto Buds 2 Plus (although no Bose sound, of course), and, incredibly enough, even higher battery endurance numbers than that pricier product.



