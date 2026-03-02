Motorola's newest earbuds come with premium Bose sound, Dynamic ANC, and reasonable prices
Bose-powered earbuds don't need to cost a fortune, as proven by the ultra-affordable Moto Buds 2 and... not-so-pricey Moto Buds 2 Plus.
The Bose sound is clearly the key selling point of the high-end Moto Buds 2 Plus. | Image by Motorola
Did you know that, much like Apple or Samsung, Motorola sells a lot more than just smartphones, uniting (or at least trying to unite) "device ecosystems" with products as diverse as smartwatches, AirTag-like trackers, wireless earbuds, and even the occasional tablet?
You probably did not (unless you received a free Moto Tag 4-pack with your recent Moto phone order or something), but the newly unveiled Moto Buds 2 and Moto Buds 2 Plus might bring some much-needed attention to this product portfolio, very clearly looking like the brand's most impressive AirPods alternatives to date (at least on paper).
Can you guess how much the state-of-the-art Moto Buds 2 Plus will cost?
- Sound by Bose technology;
- Dynamic ANC;
- Hi-Res Audio with LHDC support;
- Spatial Audio;
- 11mm drivers with full-bodied bass and balanced armatures from Knowles;
- Six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation;
- Up to 9 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges;
- Up to 40 hours of total battery life with charging case;
- Dual Connection;
- Audio Share;
- Wear Detection;
- Moto AI.
If you guessed €249 or €199 (in Europe) based on those super-advanced specs and features listed above, well, you were wrong... in the best way possible. That's right, the Moto Buds 2 Plus are officially priced at €149 on the old continent, which technically equates to around $175.
The Moto Buds 2 Plus are set to come in black and white colors only. | Image by Motorola
But considering how European price points often translate in the US, there's clearly a good chance these bad boys will only set you back $150 (or even less) stateside. That is, of course, if the Moto Buds 2 Plus will ever be released in the US, which is not a guarantee yet but seems very likely after the same thing happened with the first-gen Moto Buds+ back in 2024.
Also equipped with "Sound by Bose" technology, the OG Moto Buds Plus are currently available at a whopping $199.99, so a price cut for a second edition with improved audio performance, battery life, and active noise cancellation would certainly be something.
Will you give Motorola's latest earbuds a chance?
You know what other high-end buds come with Bose sound? That's right, the ultra-expensive $299 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), and while I personally doubt that the Moto Buds 2 Plus will be able to match those in terms of ANC quality, the battery life figures listed above and some of those fancy Moto AI features (like AirPods Pro 3-rivaling live translations) make me recommend you at least wait for a few trusted reviews before rejecting the possibility of a purchase here starting "in the coming weeks."
The Moto Buds 2 are almost too affordable to be true
- Dynamic ANC;
- 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm micro planar magnetic drivers;
- Hi-Res Audio with LHDC;
- Spatial Audio;
- Transparency Mode;
- Six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation;
- Up to 11 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge;
- Up to 48 hours of battery life with charging case;
- Fast charging;
- Dual Connection;
- Moto AI.
Believe it or not, you'll be able to get all these capabilities (in a slim and sleek package adorned with swanky Pantone paint jobs) at a measly €79 in Europe soon. That's with (dynamic) active noise cancellation, quite a few of the same premium audio technologies as the Moto Buds 2 Plus (although no Bose sound, of course), and, incredibly enough, even higher battery endurance numbers than that pricier product.
The Moto Buds 2 colorways are a little more diverse and eye-catching. | Image by Motorola
If these undeniably stylish and very powerful-sounding earbuds were to come to the US and if they were to cost $70 or $80, I could definitely see myself choosing them over something like Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE (which are a bit old), the newer Galaxy Buds 3 FE (which are significantly more expensive), and even the Nothing ear (a) or OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (which strike me as less advanced and sophisticated than the Moto Buds 2). Who's with me?
