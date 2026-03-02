TCL's new tablet lineup includes an interesting 12.2-inch mid-ranger and an older acquaintance





Curiously enough, said prices are kept under wraps for both the TCL Tab A1 Plus and Note A1 NXTPAPER, and what's even weirder is that the latter model actually received another announcement all the way back in December 2025 ... with pricing details included.

The Tab A1 Plus is no iPad Air killer





The Note A1 NXTPAPER will smoke your Kindle





11.5-inch Canvas color display with 2200 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support;

Anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint technology;

T-Pen Pro with ultra-low latency and 8,192 pressure levels included in the box;

8GB RAM;

256GB internal storage space;

8,000mAh battery;

33W charging support;

Two speakers and eight microphones;

USB Type-C port;

Bluetooth 5.3;

Aerospace-grade aluminum build;

260.1 x 196.6 x 5.5mm dimensions;

500 grams weight.



If you've been thinking of buying one of Amazon's latest high-end Kindle e-readers but felt like they were not sophisticated, powerful, or versatile enough for you, it might be wise to wait a few more months and consider a TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER purchase instead.









Designed primarily with reading and writing in mind, this is even closer to a fully featured tablet than the newest Kindle Scribe and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft editions, lacking Android support but incredibly sporting a "paper-like" display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology and 16.7 million colors.

The 3A Crystal Shield Glass promises to protect your viewing experience from glare, reflection, and fingerprints, and with the help of AI (what else?), this 11.5-inch giant will make "complex tasks simpler" by "accelerating creation and expression." That sounds pompous, I know, but at the same time, the AI Meeting Transcription, Real-Time Translation, Summarization, Writing Assist, Audio-to-Text Transcription, Handwriting-to-Text Conversion, and Handwritten Formula Recognition legitimately feel like tools that could save you loads of time and effort with homework and various professional duties.





As you can imagine, all of those things (not to mention the large battery squeezed into a remarkably thin body, the impressively premium construction, and the built-in stylus) won't come cheap, with the $549 price tag announced months ago looking very likely to hold up (or go even higher) when the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER finally goes on sale... at some point in the next few months.

Should you wait for these?





Whether you're a TCL fan or... not very familiar with the brand, it's hard to deny that the Note A1 NXTPAPER looks like very few other products on the market today, while the Tab A1 Plus could certainly find an audience as well... at the right price.



