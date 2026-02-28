Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a significant edge over the other two models.
Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
If you are struggling to justify choosing the Galaxy S26 or the Galaxy S26+ over the Galaxy S26 Ultra, that's exactly what Samsung intended. While the highest-end model has always garnered more sales than the standard variants, this year, it's even more compelling, and that's probably by design.
Beyond AI, the most headline-grabbing feature is the anti-snooping Privacy Display. The tech prevents shoulder surfers from viewing your screen's contents from an angle.
The functionality is limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Because the feature is hardware-based, it won't trickle down to other variants via software updates.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra holds steady at $1,299.99, matching its predecessor.
The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus, on the other hand, start at $899.99 and $1,099.99, respectively — a $100 increase. The phones cost more due to higher memory prices, not because they are significant upgrades over their predecessors. In short, Samsung is simply passing higher costs to you, without increasing the value proposition.
With the memory crunch showing no sign of abating, Samsung may not be able to hold this price point for next year's Galaxy S27 Ultra. At $1,299.99, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is an investment, but it's a secure one.
It's a darn good phone with top-tier specs and seven years of guaranteed support. It's unlikely to feel outdated anytime soon, as most upcoming flagships unlikely to offer stylus support or a quad-camera system.
The same cannot be said for the other two models. While they are also pretty good devices, it's harder to recommend them over the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the new higher prices.
Privacy Display
The Privacy Display tech is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The Privacy Display is the most practical feature to have come out in a long time, ensuring your screen appears obscured to others and protecting sensitive information. Apple and other manufacturers are reportedly already scrambling to copy the feature.
If you are often on the go and don't want others to view what's on your screen, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is pretty much your only option right now, unless, of course, you'd rather use a third-party privacy screen protector.
Pricing
Francisco Jeronimo, VP for Data and Analytics at IDC EMEA, suggests that's intentional. The smaller price gap between the Ultra and the standard models will nudge more people toward the Ultra.
Which Galaxy S26 model is the most compelling?
Future-proofing
Galaxy S26 series | Image by PhoneArena
