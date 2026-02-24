Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets shown off before launch. | Images by Sam Zone

Privacy display in action alongside some of its settings. | Images by Sam Zone

Reserve your Galaxy S26 at the official store Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy S26 reservations. Pre-securing a unit straight away gives you a $30 Samsung credit, a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstake, and pre-order savings of up to $900. Reserve at Samsung

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Will you wait before buying the S26 Ultra after hearing this? Yes, I don't want to end up with a broken phone No, I'm sure Samsung will fix this on day one Wasn't planning on getting an S26 Ultra anyway Vote 3 Votes

Samsung won’t be happy

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

In addition, theshown off in the video was also having problems with the WiFi connection, which makes me think that it’s most definitely an issue with the software for now. After the official launch, Samsung will most likely release an update that fixes most of these problems.This is the second majorleak in the last few days. Apparently, there is a supplier that has been shippingmodels meant for the African market to other vendors in certain regions.All of the pictures, videos, photo samples, and reviews are already out on the internet now. There’s only so many takedown notices that Samsung can issue. And, honestly, would the company even bother anymore when there’s less than a day left until the official reveal?