Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it

Despite claiming a record market share, Apple couldn’t snatch out the European crown from Samsung.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple iPhone
A man holding an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in his hands.
Apple couldn’t dethrone Samsung in Europe. | Image by PhoneArena
It may feel like there’s barely any competition in the global smartphone market, but that’s far from true. Last year, Apple clearly defeated Samsung in global shipments, narrowly missed taking the crown from Huawei in China, and completely lost the battle in India. A new report for the European smartphone market in 2025 reveals even more interesting details.

Apple and Honor with record market shares in Europe


Apple claimed a record 27% share of the European smartphone market in 2025, according to a new report from analytics firm Omdia. The company shipped 36.9 million iPhones in the region last year, which was a 6% growth compared to the previous year. 

Honor also had a great year in Europe, breaking into the top five for the first time. The company recorded a 4% growth and shipped 3.8 million units, accounting for a 3% market share. 



Samsung remained the largest smartphone vendor in Europe with 46.6 million shipments, which is marginally higher than the 2024 results. The company is the undisputed leader in the region, as its market share has grown to 35%, compared to 34% last year.

Recommended For You

While Apple and Honor recorded growth, the overall European smartphone market declined by 1% to 134.2 million shipments. According to the researchers, the market was weighed down by sluggish demand and regulation around eco-designs and USB-C.

Samsung made the best-selling model in Europe in 2025




While Samsung’s year started slow in Europe, in the second half sales took off. That was mainly driven by a discounted version of the Galaxy A16 and the strong performance of the Galaxy A56. The Galaxy A56 was also the best-selling model, with the Galaxy A16 taking third place and the Galaxy A36 5G ending up sixth. The flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra was the tenth best-selling model in Europe.

What kind of smartphone do you think could help Apple win on the European market?
1 Votes


One of the surprising elements in Apple’s success in Europe was the sales of the iPhone 16e, which was among the company’s top-shipping models. The main factor for the success is that it replaced the iPhone 14 and earlier models that were discontinued because they didn’t support USB-C. The company’s growth was mainly due to the sales of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, though the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro also made it to the Top 10. 



Just like Samsung, Honor and Xiaomi also had the most success with their budget devices. The Honor X-series and Xiaomi’s Redmi series performed well in Europe. That helped Xiaomi retain its third place and 16% market share, despite its sales dropping 1%. Motorola also had the same market share as in 2024, but its sales dropped 5%, mostly because of the subdued performance in the first half of the year.

Can Apple win in 2026?


To put it simply—no. While the momentum of the iPhone 17 series is great, Apple’s plans for 2026 make it practically impossible to challenge Samsung’s dominance. The company is rumored to split the launch of the iPhone 18 lineup and start with the premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max this fall before launching the base model and the iPhone Air 2 in early 2027.

Even if that wasn’t the case, Samsung’s lead in Europe is still too big, and Apple appears unable to respond in the most popular segment. While the iPhone 16e got some momentum that will serve the iPhone 17e, Apple doesn’t really dabble in the budget smartphone market, which is responsible for most of the volume.

In fact, I don’t think leading the shipment charts is that important for Apple. As long as it sells enough iPhones to keep its profits healthy, the company will undoubtedly feel good even without a European crown.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready

Latest News

Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Competition might force the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to correct the two flaws from the Fold 7
Competition might force the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to correct the two flaws from the Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless