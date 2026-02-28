Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile is accusing Verizon of luring customers into stores with false promises to upsell them on pricey products.
A Verizon store | Image by Jeff Moore
After responding to Verizon's lawsuit accusing it of deceptive promotional campaigns, T-Mobile has filed a counterclaim against its rival, calling it out for bait-and-switch tactics.
T-Mobile's counterclaim centers on Verizon's Better Deal campaign, which encourages AT&T, T-Mobile, and UScellular customers to upload their bills and visit a store to secure a similar plan at a lower price.
T-Mobile has backed its claim by citing complaints posted online by consumers who were told that Verizon couldn't match or beat their provider's price. The company says Verizon disabled the comment functionality on posts related to the Better Deal campaign to stifle discourse about its inability to deliver on its promises.
The dispute began when Verizon accused T-Mobile of inflating potential savings by factoring in extras, such as satellite services, that customers may not want, while implying it was offering a discount on cellular services. The matter escalated when Verizon dragged T-Mobile to court.
T-Mobile stood its ground, pointing to a similar promotional campaign and an accompanying savings calculator that was pulled shortly before Verizon sued T-Mobile.
T-Mobile believes that Verizon is trying to shed its image as an expensive carrier through the Better Deal campaign. T-Mobile previously said its rivals couldn't reduce prices without taking a hit on their margins.
Regardless of who wins this legal battle, one thing is clear: carriers will do anything rather than bring down rates. Higher prices are ostensibly the reason churn has risen for the Big Three, but rather than competing on price, carriers are competing on the strength of the perks they offer.
Did anyone get a Better Deal?
Verizon is struggling to offer lower rates to AT&T and T-Mobile customers. | Image by Verizon
T-Mobile isn't buying it. The Uncarrier claims Verizon lures customers into stores with false promises of savings. Instead of offering a discount, Verizon pitches them on pricey products and services, per T-Mobile. All consumers are promised is a lower-tier plan, not comparable to their existing plans.
Verizon is apparently aware, or ought to be aware, that it cannot offer lower prices to customers who go through the trouble of bringing their bill, yet it's still carrying on with the campaign.
T-Mobile wants the court to order Verizon to halt the campaign and is seeking damages.
The brawl drags on
Whose promotional campaign is deceptive?
The pricing standoff
