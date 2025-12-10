Apple's grossly overlooked Beats Fit Pro will be disregarded no more at this unbeatable price
It's practically impossible to find better earbuds at only $89.99 right now.
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Are you dying to take advantage of those killer AirPods 4 holiday deals, but own an Android handset instead of an iPhone? Here's your chance to buy a pair of premium Apple-made wireless earbuds compatible with both iOS devices and Androids at a mind-blowing price.
If you hurry, you only need to pay $89.99 for the Beats Fit Pro in a decidedly eye-catching Coral Pink color, which is a measly $5 more than the massively reduced Christmas price of the aforementioned fourth-gen AirPods in a non-noise-cancelling version.
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If that doesn't sound like a great deal to you, it's probably because you haven't realized just yet that the Beats Fit Pro come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, as well as spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, and the same Apple H1 chip as the AirPods Max.
Granted, the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 all use a newer and faster Apple H2 silicon, but for 90 bucks, the H1 will do, delivering flawless connectivity with new and old phones from any brand.
Of course, the main thing that sets the Beats Fit Pro apart from Apple's entire AirPods family is, well, the fit, which is only rivaled by costlier products from the same brand like the Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2. If you don't mind the appearance of those flexible wingtips, you'll certainly be delighted by their "all-day" comfort and stability, both at the office and in the gym.
That's not a very conventional color option, and you will probably either love it or hate it. | Image Credit -- Beats
Speaking of, the IPX4 water resistance rating is not that great, but sweat clearly won't be an issue for your new ultra-affordable earbuds, which are sold brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged alongside a 90-day Woot warranty until December 27... or while supplies last.
If you'd rather buy these directly from Woot parent company Amazon, I'm afraid you'll have to cough up an extra 30 bucks for a "renewed" pair in a white or black color, which is... not really a comparable deal. So, yes, you should definitely place your order as soon as possible if you want to get probably the best wireless earbuds on a budget before Christmas.
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