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Apple's grossly overlooked Beats Fit Pro will be disregarded no more at this unbeatable price

It's practically impossible to find better earbuds at only $89.99 right now.

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Beats Fit Pro earbuds in Coral Pink color
Are you dying to take advantage of those killer AirPods 4 holiday deals, but own an Android handset instead of an iPhone? Here's your chance to buy a pair of premium Apple-made wireless earbuds compatible with both iOS devices and Androids at a mind-blowing price.

If you hurry, you only need to pay $89.99 for the Beats Fit Pro in a decidedly eye-catching Coral Pink color, which is a measly $5 more than the massively reduced Christmas price of the aforementioned fourth-gen AirPods in a non-noise-cancelling version.

Beats Fit Pro

$89 99
$169 99
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Coral Pink Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included
Expired

Beats Fit Pro

$50 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Two Color Options, Renewed
Buy at Amazon

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If that doesn't sound like a great deal to you, it's probably because you haven't realized just yet that the Beats Fit Pro come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, as well as spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, and the same Apple H1 chip as the AirPods Max.

Granted, the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 all use a newer and faster Apple H2 silicon, but for 90 bucks, the H1 will do, delivering flawless connectivity with new and old phones from any brand. 

Of course, the main thing that sets the Beats Fit Pro apart from Apple's entire AirPods family is, well, the fit, which is only rivaled by costlier products from the same brand like the Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2. If you don't mind the appearance of those flexible wingtips, you'll certainly be delighted by their "all-day" comfort and stability, both at the office and in the gym.


Speaking of, the IPX4 water resistance rating is not that great, but sweat clearly won't be an issue for your new ultra-affordable earbuds, which are sold brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged alongside a 90-day Woot warranty until December 27... or while supplies last.

If you'd rather buy these directly from Woot parent company Amazon, I'm afraid you'll have to cough up an extra 30 bucks for a "renewed" pair in a white or black color, which is... not really a comparable deal. So, yes, you should definitely place your order as soon as possible if you want to get probably the best wireless earbuds on a budget before Christmas.

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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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