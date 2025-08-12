$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

This epic new AirPods Pro 2 deal makes me wish I was an iPhone user

If you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget, it's going to be mighty hard to turn down this amazing money-saving opportunity on the AirPods Pro 2.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Originally released almost three years ago, the second-gen AirPods Pro are still the best wireless earbuds a hardcore Apple fan can get. That's just a fact very few people would ever even try to dispute, and the existence of the non-Pro AirPods 3 with active noise cancellation, as well as multiple premium Beats-branded options, haven't been able to change the status quo.

Of course, one has to imagine that an improved AirPods Pro 3 product will eventually come out, but even if we assume that's going to happen by the end of this year, it's mighty hard to resist a purchase at $129.99 right now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$129 99
$249
$119 off (48%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, Lightning MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$80 off (32%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon
 

Yes, the ultra-high-end Apple-branded earbuds that are normally available for $249 a pair can be currently had at a discount of nearly 50 percent with a catch... or two. For one thing, the units on sale at Woot for a limited time for $129.99 are "factory reconditioned", which may sound like a big red flag for some of you.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is backing these ultra-affordable units with a 1-year warranty from, you guessed it, Amazon, which should eliminate any and all concerns regarding the functionality and even the cosmetic condition of the cheaper-than-ever AirPods Pro 2s available at this price until August 16 or while supplies last.

The other key detail you need to consider before pulling the trigger here is the fact that Woot's units come with Lightning charging cases rather than the more versatile USB-C option you can buy directly from Amazon. Those USB-C case-including products at Woot's parent company, by the way, are marked down by a decent 80 bucks of their own from the aforementioned $249 list price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, so be sure to carefully consider both options.

Which one would I pick? Definitely the cheaper version, although I'm not really in a position to make that decision. That's because I'm a devoted Android user, and unfortunately, Apple's AirPods are still only compatible with Apple's iPhones. But I'm certainly mature and objective enough to admit that I'd jump on these bad boys in a heartbeat if Apple ever did the unthinkable. 

Just take a look at our in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review, and I'm pretty sure you'll share my opinion. 130 bucks for that level of active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity, solid battery life, and tremendous overall audio performance? Nothing can currently come close in terms of value for money!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless