This epic new AirPods Pro 2 deal makes me wish I was an iPhone user
If you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget, it's going to be mighty hard to turn down this amazing money-saving opportunity on the AirPods Pro 2.
Originally released almost three years ago, the second-gen AirPods Pro are still the best wireless earbuds a hardcore Apple fan can get. That's just a fact very few people would ever even try to dispute, and the existence of the non-Pro AirPods 3 with active noise cancellation, as well as multiple premium Beats-branded options, haven't been able to change the status quo.
Of course, one has to imagine that an improved AirPods Pro 3 product will eventually come out, but even if we assume that's going to happen by the end of this year, it's mighty hard to resist a purchase at $129.99 right now.
Yes, the ultra-high-end Apple-branded earbuds that are normally available for $249 a pair can be currently had at a discount of nearly 50 percent with a catch... or two. For one thing, the units on sale at Woot for a limited time for $129.99 are "factory reconditioned", which may sound like a big red flag for some of you.
On the decidedly bright side of things, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is backing these ultra-affordable units with a 1-year warranty from, you guessed it, Amazon, which should eliminate any and all concerns regarding the functionality and even the cosmetic condition of the cheaper-than-ever AirPods Pro 2s available at this price until August 16 or while supplies last.
The other key detail you need to consider before pulling the trigger here is the fact that Woot's units come with Lightning charging cases rather than the more versatile USB-C option you can buy directly from Amazon. Those USB-C case-including products at Woot's parent company, by the way, are marked down by a decent 80 bucks of their own from the aforementioned $249 list price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, so be sure to carefully consider both options.
Which one would I pick? Definitely the cheaper version, although I'm not really in a position to make that decision. That's because I'm a devoted Android user, and unfortunately, Apple's AirPods are still only compatible with Apple's iPhones. But I'm certainly mature and objective enough to admit that I'd jump on these bad boys in a heartbeat if Apple ever did the unthinkable.
Just take a look at our in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review, and I'm pretty sure you'll share my opinion. 130 bucks for that level of active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity, solid battery life, and tremendous overall audio performance? Nothing can currently come close in terms of value for money!
