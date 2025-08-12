This epic new AirPods Pro 2 deal makes me wish I was an iPhone user





Apple AirPods Pro 2 $129 99 $249 $119 off (48%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, Lightning MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included Buy at Woot Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





Yes, the ultra-high-end Apple -branded earbuds that are normally available for $249 a pair can be currently had at a discount of nearly 50 percent with a catch... or two. For one thing, the units on sale at Woot for a limited time for $129.99 are "factory reconditioned", which may sound like a big red flag for some of you.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is backing these ultra-affordable units with a 1-year warranty from, you guessed it, Amazon, which should eliminate any and all concerns regarding the functionality and even the cosmetic condition of the cheaper-than-ever AirPods Pro 2s available at this price until August 16 or while supplies last.

The other key detail you need to consider before pulling the trigger here is the fact that Woot's units come with Lightning charging cases rather than the more versatile USB-C option you can buy directly from Amazon. Those USB-C case-including products at Woot's parent company, by the way, are marked down by a decent 80 bucks of their own from the aforementioned $249 list price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, so be sure to carefully consider both options.





Which one would I pick? Definitely the cheaper version, although I'm not really in a position to make that decision. That's because I'm a devoted Android user, and unfortunately, Apple's AirPods are still only compatible with Apple's iPhones. But I'm certainly mature and objective enough to admit that I'd jump on these bad boys in a heartbeat if Apple ever did the unthinkable.





that level of active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity, solid battery life, and tremendous overall audio performance? Nothing can currently come close in terms of value for money! Just take a look at our in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review , and I'm pretty sure you'll share my opinion. 130 bucks forlevel of active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity, solid battery life, and tremendous overall audio performance? Nothing can currently come close in terms of value for money!

