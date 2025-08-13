I'm seriously excited about the Anker Solix C1000, especially when it's $300 off

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

This Anker station checks all the boxes, plus it's way more affordable than usual right now.

Anker Solix C1000 with multiple devices plugged in.
When you constantly deal with unexpected power outages, you learn just how important it is to have a backup power source. I've discovered the convenience of using portable power stations first-hand while testing various models from EcoFlow, Bluetti, and Anker. Speaking of Anker, one of the brand's most popular models, the Solix C1000, is now enjoying a solid $300 discount, making it an even easier choice than usual.

$300 off the Anker Solix C1000

$300 off (38%)
The Anker Solix C1000 is a reliable portable power station that's perfect for camping, home use, and more. On top of that, it features a solid 1,056Wh capacity and 1,800W output. The best part about it is that it's $300 off at Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

Normally, you'd have to spend nearly $800 on this unit, but it's now available for just under $500. While this isn't the best price I've ever seen, it's still a very decent discount I wouldn't ignore if I were you.

But what makes this bad boy a top recommendation in my book? Quite a lot, to be honest. For one thing, being able to quickly top up your portable power station is crucial if you want to keep up with your busy day without running low on juice. And this bad boy delivers on that front — it gets to 80% in just 43 minutes with UltraFast AC charging, which is an impressive result.

On top of that, the Solix C1000 features LiFePO4 battery cells, giving you 3,000 charging cycles before you need a replacement. That's 10 years of non-stop reliability, mind you.

But wait — there's more. With this Anker station, you can run 99% of your appliances without any hiccups. You're getting a massive 1800W output (2400W surge) and 11 ports for all your equipment, including six AC outlets, two USB-C (100W max), two USB-A ports, and a cigarette lighter port. The unit has 1,056Wh capacity, but you can purchase an expansion battery to scale it up to 2,112Wh.

So, what do you think? If the Solix C1000 sounds like the right fit for you, I encourage you to jump on Amazon's generous $300 discount. After all, that's a pretty sweet asking price for everything this unit offers.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
