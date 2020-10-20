Check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals coming up on iPhones, Samsung devices, and much more





Instead of postponing or, heaven forbid, cancelling Black Friday altogether this year, Walmart has decided to spread out its best deals over the next few weeks in an attempt to limit overcrowding and, let's be honest, maximize profits.





Somewhat surprisingly, the nation's largest retail company by revenue has already posted what we can only assume are its complete flyers for the first two of a grand total of three special Black Friday events mere days after revealing its general approach to this highly unusual holiday season. Without further ado, here's exactly what you can expect to go down between November 4 and 15:

Best Walmart Black Friday deals kicking off on November 4





We'll be honest with you, we're not very impressed with what Walmart has in the pipeline for its first early Black Friday shindig. This is scheduled to start online at 7 PM ET on Wednesday, November 4, with a $30 second-gen AirPods discount bringing Apple 's non-Pro true wireless earbuds with a wired charging case down to $99.









Online shoppers will also be able to get Walmart's in-house onn 42-inch class 1080p Roku TV and 65-inch class 4K UHD Roku TV for $88 and $228 respectively, which are certainly some extremely "special" prices.





Unless you're interested in things like toys, home appliances, or car tires, the only other notable deals will see a pair of 15.6-inch gaming laptops from HP and MSI score decent price cuts of $140 and $180 respectively online on November 4 and offline three days later.





On the bright side, Walmart is teasing "more deals" for Saturday, November 7, so it might be worth keeping an eye on the retailer's official website, and of course, PhoneArena when that date comes.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals coming November 11 and 14





Now that's more like it... was our first reaction upon browsing Walmart's ad for its second of three special Black Friday 2020 events. This will also be a two-parter, starting November 11 exclusively online with a bunch of sweet deals and hefty discounts on everything from TVs to laptops, tablets, audio accessories, clothes, and so on and so forth.









But the real madness is set to take place on November 14 and 15 both online and in brick and mortar stores, including some of the hottest smartphones of the season. Here's our selection of the top deals and promotions kicking off Wednesday, November 11, at 7 PM ET:





onn 50-inch class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - "special" $128 buy

TCL 55-inch class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - "special" $148 buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - "special" $149 buy

onn true wireless earbuds - $14 ($5.88 off)

Lenovo Tab M8 HD - $59 ($40 off)

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop - $379 ($160 off)

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook - $179 ($120 off)

JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker - $50

Altec Lansing Jacket H20 Bluetooth speaker - $20 ($30 off)



And here are the spectacular Black Friday deals planned for November 14 and 15 on and offline:









Incredibly enough, those e-gift card promotions for some of Apple and Samsung 's best mobile devices on the market today will be extended through November 20 as part of a 7-day wireless (sub) event, not to mention that Walmart has yet to reveal its exact plans for the third and final main Black Friday event, scheduled to take place between November 25 and 27. Stay tuned for more!



