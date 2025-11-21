Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
AirDrop support may come to another Android brand very soon

Get ready to AirDrop photos with your friends from even more Android devices.

The back of a Nothing Phone (3).
Yesterday’s announcement that Android’s Quick Share can now work with Apple’s AirDrop was one of the biggest surprises in tech in a long time. However, the feature is only limited to Google’s Pixel 10 devices, and other brands may rush to join the file-sharing party.

Nothing wants to bring AirDrop support to its devices as soon as possible


Carl Pei, founder and CEO of Nothing, said in a tweet that his company is already exploring ways to bring AirDrop support to its devices. He said that the company’s goal is for the feature to become available for the company’s devices as soon as possible.


Commenting on the feature, Pei said that it “is the kind of progress we need to see.” He didn’t share any additional details about when or what Nothing devices may support AirDrop in the future.

Apple may ruin the party



The most shocking part of Google’s announcement yesterday was that the company hasn’t used any workarounds to make Quick Share and AirDrop compatible. According to an ArsTechnica report, we need to thank the European Union for that. Apparently, an EU decision forced Apple to adopt new interoperable wireless standards, which opened up AirDrop.

Unfortunately, Apple may decide to kill the feature as soon as possible. Apple insider Mark Gurman thinks that the company is likely to want to quickly kill it, despite the potential regulatory scrutiny. Google has confirmed that it didn’t consult Apple about it, but it is open to expanding the feature’s capabilities further by collaborating with Apple.

The genie is out of the bottle


I don’t think there’s a smartphone user on the planet who would prefer not to be able to send and receive files between Quick Share and AirDrop. Carl Pei’s comment is the only right thing any tech executive can say right now. Hopefully, Apple won’t push back against this, and it’ll allow us to live in a world that’s a tiny bit better than before.

