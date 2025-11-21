Apple likely to kill off amazing AirDrop feature
Apple insider Mark Gurman points out that the company is likely to kill off an amazing AirDrop feature as soon as possible.
Google just did something really cool: it developed a method for Pixel phones to use AirDrop for sharing files with an iPhone. However, this amazing new feature likely isn’t long for this world, as Apple insider Mark Gurman points out that the company will “want to kill this ASAP”.
Google announced yesterday that it had made it possible for Pixel 10 phones to use AirDrop with an iPhone. The Pixel uses Android’s Quick Share, but the iPhone sees it as another iOS device.
However, as Gurman also points out, Apple might open itself to more regulatory scrutiny if it goes through with blocking Google’s new feature. The iPhone 17 has already had to drop multiple “walled garden” features across the EU and even the United States, and Apple won’t want further legal trouble.
After the EU’s DMA (Digital Markets Act) forced the iPhone 15 to adopt USB-C, we’ve seen the company slowly lose more and more exclusive features. For example, app sideloading and third-party NFC payments are now also possible in the EU. The aforementioned USB-C, meanwhile, is global.
There are many positives to some Apple features and quirks being done away with, but it certainly removes that air of exclusivity. Apple is likely very unhappy with these developments too.
I, personally, wish that the company would just let other phones interface with AirDrop, so that everyone’s lives can be made easier. But, I think we all know that Apple will probably push back against this, and hard.
Pixel 10 compatibility with AirDrop
Google announced yesterday that it had made it possible for Pixel 10 phones to use AirDrop with an iPhone. The Pixel uses Android’s Quick Share, but the iPhone sees it as another iOS device.
There are no legally-dubious workarounds at play here: Google says that both phones develop a peer-to-peer connection. The data being shared doesn’t go through a server, either, and neither is it logged anywhere.
Apple likely to kill off this feature
Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 have never been closer. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Unfortunately, Gurman believes that Apple will probably want to end this feature as soon as possible. On the other hand, Google has said that it is open to expanding this functionality even further by officially collaborating with Apple.
Apple is backed into a corner here. On one hand, they want to kill this ASAP. On the other, they don’t want another RCS-level PR and regulator war on their hands. Extremely curious what happens next. I’d lean toward Apple just blocking it and not caring. https://t.co/yX3Lwhg1KN— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 21, 2025
However, as Gurman also points out, Apple might open itself to more regulatory scrutiny if it goes through with blocking Google’s new feature. The iPhone 17 has already had to drop multiple “walled garden” features across the EU and even the United States, and Apple won’t want further legal trouble.
But, if Apple doesn’t respond to this in one way or another, it opens the door for other phone manufacturers to pull similar stunts in the future.
The walled garden continues to crumble
After the EU’s DMA (Digital Markets Act) forced the iPhone 15 to adopt USB-C, we’ve seen the company slowly lose more and more exclusive features. For example, app sideloading and third-party NFC payments are now also possible in the EU. The aforementioned USB-C, meanwhile, is global.
Recommended Stories
I, personally, wish that the company would just let other phones interface with AirDrop, so that everyone’s lives can be made easier. But, I think we all know that Apple will probably push back against this, and hard.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: