Carl Pei: OnePlus co-founder and founder and CEO of Nothing tech company

Carl Pei: OnePlus co-founder, also founded Nothing

OnePlus era

Nothing era

Pei left OnePlus in October 2020 and just some three short months after leaving, he announced Nothing, a new smartphone and mobile tech company he founded. The mission of this new company was to remove barriers between people and technology.





The first product of the company was the Nothing Ear (1) , which was announced by Pei on July 27, 2021. The product was quite enticing given its unique design. Pei then moved on to create the company's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1)



