You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
Rumors suggest a camera overhaul, a bigger battery and powerhouse performance.
The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up for its next big launch – the Xiaomi 16 series – and it might land a little earlier this year, possibly as soon as next month. While we're still waiting for the official reveal, the rumor mill is already spilling plenty of details. The latest leak? All about the cameras.
Compared to the current Xiaomi 15's 32 MP front cam, this is a big jump – and it could even give Xiaomi an edge over rivals if Samsung's Galaxy S26 or OnePlus's upcoming OnePlus 15 series don't step up their selfie game.
On the back, the Xiaomi 16 is rumored to rock a 50 MP main sensor with a 1/1.3" type size. The Pro model gets the same but adds "ultra high dynamic range" and a ToF (time-of-flight) sensor, which helps measure depth and distance by firing out light pulses and timing their return. That's great for more accurate focus, better portrait mode shots, and improved AR features.
The leak doesn't reveal anything beyond that. Still, if this information turns out to be true, the upcoming Xiaomi 16 could bring a noticeable boost in camera performance compared to the Xiaomi 15. It probably won't match the leap we expect from the Xiaomi 16 Ultra, which is set to follow up on the current champion in our camera rankings.
Right now, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is neck and neck with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the Xiaomi 16 Ultra might push things even further with something truly game-changing – like continuous optical zoom. Basically, if a subject is too far for your 3x zoom but too close for your 5x, you could nail it at 3.5x or 4.1x without losing sharpness.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves – the standard and Pro models still sound like solid upgrades. Previous rumors also point to a huge 6,800 mAh battery in the Xiaomi 16, while keeping the size at a pocket-friendly 6.3 inches. Both the 16 and 16 Pro are also expected to debut Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, likely before the end of September – at least in China.
If you are in the US and want one, your best bet will probably be importing or grabbing the global version on Amazon. Just double-check carrier compatibility first so you don't end up with a gorgeous phone that can't actually make calls.
A fresh tip out of China claims that both the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro will pack a seriously upgraded selfie snapper – we are talking 50 MP resolution, 4K60 video recording, a wide field-of-view, and autofocus (which is still rare for front cameras).
More camera upgrades are reportedly coming to the Xiaomi 16 series. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
As usual, global fans might have to wait until MWC 2026 in Barcelona (March 2–5) for the international reveal. And if history repeats itself, don't expect an official US launch – last year's models didn't make it stateside through Xiaomi's own channels.
