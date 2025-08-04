iPhone 17 Pro might sweat against Xiaomi 16 Pro Max's killer new sensor
The exotic flagship grows in size and will likely pack the rumored SmartSens 590 for its main camera.
An iPhone 17 Pro dummy next to a real iPhone. | Image credit – PhoneArena
A brand-new camera sensor for a brand-new phone: this time around, the Xiaomi 16 Pro flagship will probably have two different-sized versions:
Until there's confirmation from Xiaomi itself, it's best to take all moniker-related news with a pinch of salt. However, the wind from Rumorsville has it that this phone – whatever it's called – will likely pack an advanced camera sensor, called SmartSens 590.
Reports have it that it will be a 50 MP sensor, which (to me, at least) is a pretty respectable megapixel count. Maybe one day we'll all rock 500 MP cameras in our handsets, but the results one can get with a 50 MP sensor today are outstanding, compared to what phones were able to do back in the day.
The SmartSens 590 is built using an advanced 22-nanometer process and integrates LOFIC 2.0 and Quad Pixel Detection (QPD) technologies, placing it among the most sophisticated sensors currently available in smartphones.
LOFIC 2.0, or Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, is a crucial feature that improves dynamic range by preserving detail in both bright and dark areas of an image. Its ability to balance exposure levels enhances image clarity and richness, especially when shooting in environments with mixed lighting.
QPD, or Quad Pixel Detection, supports high-speed, highly accurate autofocus. This technology allows the camera to quickly lock onto subjects, making it ideal for fast-moving scenes or spontaneous photography.
Another key advancement is the sensor's manufacturing process. The 22nm architecture contributes to better power efficiency and thermal control, which ensures the camera performs reliably even during extended use or in demanding conditions. This should result in sharper, more consistent images regardless of environmental challenges.
The Xiaomi 16 Ultra (the maxed-out flagship of the same family) is also shaping out to be great photography, as we reported earlier: it might offer something truly exceptional in terms of camera.
A brand-new camera sensor for a brand-new phone: this time around, the Xiaomi 16 Pro flagship will probably have two different-sized versions:
- Xiaomi 16 Pro
- Xiaomi 16 Pro Max (or XL?)
Until there's confirmation from Xiaomi itself, it's best to take all moniker-related news with a pinch of salt. However, the wind from Rumorsville has it that this phone – whatever it's called – will likely pack an advanced camera sensor, called SmartSens 590.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro. | Image by Xiaomi
Reports have it that it will be a 50 MP sensor, which (to me, at least) is a pretty respectable megapixel count. Maybe one day we'll all rock 500 MP cameras in our handsets, but the results one can get with a 50 MP sensor today are outstanding, compared to what phones were able to do back in the day.
The SmartSens 590 will allegedly be sized at a substantial 1/1.28 inches, which will significantly improve light intake, allowing the phone to deliver outstanding image quality across a wide range of lighting conditions, including nighttime and low-light scenarios. Speaking of 1/1.28" camera sensors, that's how large the sensor for the main camera in the iPhone 16 Pro duo is. There are rumors that Apple will pack a larger, custom 1/1.14" sensor on the iPhone 17 Pro, but nothing is written in stone yet.
The SmartSens 590 is built using an advanced 22-nanometer process and integrates LOFIC 2.0 and Quad Pixel Detection (QPD) technologies, placing it among the most sophisticated sensors currently available in smartphones.
LOFIC 2.0, or Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, is a crucial feature that improves dynamic range by preserving detail in both bright and dark areas of an image. Its ability to balance exposure levels enhances image clarity and richness, especially when shooting in environments with mixed lighting.
QPD, or Quad Pixel Detection, supports high-speed, highly accurate autofocus. This technology allows the camera to quickly lock onto subjects, making it ideal for fast-moving scenes or spontaneous photography.
Another key advancement is the sensor's manufacturing process. The 22nm architecture contributes to better power efficiency and thermal control, which ensures the camera performs reliably even during extended use or in demanding conditions. This should result in sharper, more consistent images regardless of environmental challenges.
Recommended Stories
A sensor's physical size is not the end of the story – optics matter, software optimizations matter – but I'm sure that the iPhone 17 Pro will gulp nervously if the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max materializes and is released in the US. On top of all, the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max might come with a 7,500 mAh capacity battery cell.
The Xiaomi 16 Ultra (the maxed-out flagship of the same family) is also shaping out to be great photography, as we reported earlier: it might offer something truly exceptional in terms of camera.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: