Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone

The latest leak out of China hints at upgrades across the board – design, display, cameras, battery and software. Reportedly, the Xiaomi 16 could feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen with ultra-slim bezels all around. That shift to a completely flat design isn’t unexpected, especially since the Xiaomi 16 Pro is also rumored to ditch any remaining curves

Now, a 6.3-inch display is considered a small one these days (I know, for some, it might seem huge, but it is on the smaller side compared to the latest releases) and what is really catching attention is that this model is reportedly going to have the largest battery ever seen in a phone with a 6.3-inch screen.It is definitely a bold claim, especially since the OnePlus 13T just arrived with a 6.32-inch screen and a big 6,260mAh battery . For Xiaomi to top that with the 16, its battery would need to be even bigger – probably somewhere in the 6,500mAh to 7,000mAh range. That is a pretty wild upgrade, especially if Xiaomi still manages to keep the phone slim and sleek like the rumors suggest.Camera-wise, the Xiaomi 16 is said to feature a triple-lens setup with a 50 MP main sensor. A past rumor also mentioned a periscope telephoto lens, which could give the phone a serious edge in zoom photography. It’s also expected to run HyperOS 3, built on top of Android 16 If Xiaomi sticks to its usual timeline, we should see the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro in October, with the Ultra model following next year. As Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship series, these phones are designed to take on the best and we expect nothing less from the upcoming Xiaomi 16 series. Just to give you an idea – theUltra is currently tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our camera rankings as the best camera phones you can get.