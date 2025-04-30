Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone

Xiaomi
A photo of a person holding the Xiaomi 15 in their hands.
Xiaomi 15. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Xiaomi’s next flagship lineup is already in the works and leaks are starting to shape the picture of what the Xiaomi 16 series might bring. While the last of the current series, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, just dropped last month, the base Xiaomi 15 arrived last fall, and its successor is reportedly on track to follow a similar fall release schedule later this year.


The latest leak out of China hints at upgrades across the board – design, display, cameras, battery and software. Reportedly, the Xiaomi 16 could feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen with ultra-slim bezels all around. That shift to a completely flat design isn’t unexpected, especially since the Xiaomi 16 Pro is also rumored to ditch any remaining curves.



Now, a 6.3-inch display is considered a small one these days (I know, for some, it might seem huge, but it is on the smaller side compared to the latest releases) and what is really catching attention is that this model is reportedly going to have the largest battery ever seen in a phone with a 6.3-inch screen.

It is definitely a bold claim, especially since the OnePlus 13T just arrived with a 6.32-inch screen and a big 6,260mAh battery. For Xiaomi to top that with the 16, its battery would need to be even bigger – probably somewhere in the 6,500mAh to 7,000mAh range. That is a pretty wild upgrade, especially if Xiaomi still manages to keep the phone slim and sleek like the rumors suggest.

Camera-wise, the Xiaomi 16 is said to feature a triple-lens setup with a 50 MP main sensor. A past rumor also mentioned a periscope telephoto lens, which could give the phone a serious edge in zoom photography. It’s also expected to run HyperOS 3, built on top of Android 16.

If Xiaomi sticks to its usual timeline, we should see the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro in October, with the Ultra model following next year. As Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship series, these phones are designed to take on the best and we expect nothing less from the upcoming Xiaomi 16 series. Just to give you an idea – the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is currently tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our camera rankings as the best camera phones you can get.
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is an unmissable bargain at a rare $250 off
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why
Thanks to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung reports record breaking quarterly revenue
T-Mobile may raise prices again, but you won't be able to blame the company
