Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi 15. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Xiaomi’s next flagship lineup is already in the works and leaks are starting to shape the picture of what the Xiaomi 16 series might bring. While the last of the current series, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, just dropped last month, the base Xiaomi 15 arrived last fall, and its successor is reportedly on track to follow a similar fall release schedule later this year.
The latest leak out of China hints at upgrades across the board – design, display, cameras, battery and software. Reportedly, the Xiaomi 16 could feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen with ultra-slim bezels all around. That shift to a completely flat design isn’t unexpected, especially since the Xiaomi 16 Pro is also rumored to ditch any remaining curves.
The new leak points to several notable upgrades for the Xiaomi 16. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Now, a 6.3-inch display is considered a small one these days (I know, for some, it might seem huge, but it is on the smaller side compared to the latest releases) and what is really catching attention is that this model is reportedly going to have the largest battery ever seen in a phone with a 6.3-inch screen.
Camera-wise, the Xiaomi 16 is said to feature a triple-lens setup with a 50 MP main sensor. A past rumor also mentioned a periscope telephoto lens, which could give the phone a serious edge in zoom photography. It’s also expected to run HyperOS 3, built on top of Android 16.
If Xiaomi sticks to its usual timeline, we should see the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro in October, with the Ultra model following next year. As Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship series, these phones are designed to take on the best and we expect nothing less from the upcoming Xiaomi 16 series. Just to give you an idea – the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is currently tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our camera rankings as the best camera phones you can get.
