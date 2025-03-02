Xiaomi 15 Review: Have I seen you before?
Xiaomi 15 Intro
The Xiaomi 15 is now global, and we have another compact Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship to go head-to-head with other popular models such as the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16. However, there's one modern smartphone disease this model has contracted, and it might ruin it for all Xiaomi fans out there. Let's put it this way: if you place the Xiaomi 15 next to the Xiaomi 14, you'd have a hard time telling one from the other.
And looking at the specs sheet, the anamnesis becomes even clearer. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We're here to give you the detailed review of this cute little flagship, with all the tests, benchmarks, scores, and insights. Sometimes the offspring looks too much alike to its parents, and this could be a good thing. Let's find out.
It's not available in the US
Well, technically, the Xiaomi 15 series (including the Xiaomi 15 Ultra) is available globally, either through third-party retailers or directly from Xiaomi's online store. However, you won't be able to find the phone at any US carrier, and your only chance to grab one is on Amazon, as there aren't any smartphones on the aforementioned Xiaomi store in the US. It's not impossible to snag the device, but sweet trade-in deals, new subscription discounts, and other carrier goodies are out of the question. With that out of the way, let's get to the review.
On our PhoneArena rating, the Xiaomi 15 scores pretty high with an aggregated result of 7.3. This puts the phone tied with the iPhone 16 and just 0.1 behind the Galaxy S25. The key areas that drag the Xiaomi behind are Video quality, Audio, and Software updates. In all other areas, the phone performs excellently.
Table of Contents:
Xiaomi 15 Specs
What's changed
Let's start with an overview of the Xiaomi 15 specs:
|Xiaomi 15
|Xiaomi 14
|Size and Weight
152.3 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm, 191 grams
|Size and Weight
152.8 x 71.5 x 8.2 mm, 188 grams
|Display
6.36 inches, 1200 x 2670 pixels (460 PPI), 1-120Hz
|Display
6.36 inches, 1200 x 2670 pixels (460 PPI), 1-120Hz
|Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)
|Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm)
|RAM and Storage
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
|RAM and Storage
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
|Software
Android 15, up to 4 major Android upgrades, HyperOS 2.0
|Software
Android 14 (upgradeable to Android 15), up to 4 major Android upgrades, HyperOS 1.1
|Cameras
50MP main, f/1.6, Light Fusion 900 sensor
50MP ultrawide, f/2.2, JN1 sensor, 115˚ field of view
50MP telephoto, f/2.0, JN5 sensor, 2.6x optical zoom
|Cameras
50MP main, f/1.6, Light Fusion 900 sensor
50MP ultrawide, f/2.2, JN1 sensor, 115˚ field of view
50MP telephoto, f/2.0, JN1 sensor, 3.2x optical zoom
|Battery Size
5240 mAh Silicon-carbon battery
|Battery Size
4610 mAh conventional Lithium-ion battery
|Charging Speeds
90W wired
50W wireless (proprietary charger needed)
|Charging Speeds
90W wired
50W wireless (proprietary charger needed)
|Prices
€999
|Prices
€999
Xiaomi 15 Design and Display
Have I seen you before?
The Xiaomi 15 looks almost identical to its predecessor
To say that the Xiaomi 15 follows the same design language as its predecessor would be an understatement. There are bits and pieces that are different, but the two phones look almost identical. The new model features a completely flat back, and the display is also flat. The camera housing is the same substantial square bump in the top left corner, but now the dual LED flash is taken out of it and positioned inside the body.
There are four camera circles inside the aforementioned camera housing, but only three of them are home to actual sensors; the fourth, which used to be reserved for the LED flash on the previous model, now houses the laser autofocus system and the color sensor.
Around the frame, there's not a whole lot going on. We have the volume rocker and the power button on the right side, the USB-C port, the loudspeaker, and the SIM tray on the bottom, and that's pretty much it.
The aluminum frame has a matte finish and ever so gently curved sides. The phone feels quite good in the hand; it's compact enough so you can reach all parts of the screen with minimal hand gymnastics. The Xiaomi 15 is available in a slew of colors, including Black, White, Silver, Green, and Lilac. The white variant we have feels and looks premium; the proprietary Xiaomi Shield Glass has a frosted finish that fends off fingerprints quite well.
The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch, bright and responsive display
Moving to the display part of the equation, we find a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic display refresh rate, a 2670 x 1200 pixel resolution (resulting in around 460 PPI), up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, HDR10+ support, and a bunch of TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications (Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, etc.). Xiaomi calls this display a "custom M9 display panel," but in reality, it's not much different than the "custom C8 display panel" inside the Xiaomi 14.
This doesn't mean it's not a good display, quite the contrary. There are improvements to the touch sampling rate (300 Hz vs. 240 Hz) and the overall brightness (3200 nits peak vs 3000 nits peak on the previous model). Subjectively, it's a bright and crisp screen that's a joy to look at even under direct sunlight, and last but not least, the bezels are super-thin. But let's see some hard numbers from our display test.
The Xiaomi 15 managed to impress in the brightness department, shining with more than 1000 nits at APL 100% and a really high 3175-nit result at 20% APL (quite in line with the specs on paper). Compared to the previous model, there's just a little bump in brightness, and other specs such as color accuracy, minimum brightness, and color temperature are almost identical between the two models.
When it comes to biometrics, the Xiaomi 15 uses an under-display fingerprint scanner, which works quite fast and accurately. In fact, this is not an optical one, but an ultrasonic scanner much like the one used inside the Galaxy S series. Good job, Xiaomi.
If we throw the main rivals into the mix, namely the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Apple iPhone 16, it becomes clear that the Xiaomi 15 is more than capable of going head-to-head with those and even beating them in some key areas (let's not forget that the iPhone 16's display is still locked to 60Hz).
Xiaomi 15 Camera
A revised telephoto
The Xiaomi 15 features the same camera system as its predecessor, barring the revised telephoto snapper
Xiaomi 15
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
146
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
153
BEST 87
83
BEST 29
27
BEST 26
19
BEST 30
25
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
138
BEST 80
73
BEST 27
21
BEST 24
19
BEST 28
24
Our composite camera score is a result of a pretty sophisticated measuring procedure and aims to give you an objective representation of what a phone is capable of in the camera department. The Xiaomi 15 scored a respectable 146 overall (158 is our current max), with a photo score of 153 and a main camera score of 53. The main camera score is a tad higher than the scores of both the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16. Where the Xiaomi loses momentum and the reason for the slightly lower final score, compared to the aforementioned competitors, is the video score and the ultra-wide camera.
The Xiaomi 15 features the most popular and well-known triple camera setup, consisting of a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto snapper. The main sensor and optics have remained unchanged from the previous generation; it's the same 50MP Light Fusion 900 (OmniVision OVX9000) sensor. It's decently big at 1/1.31" and sits under a Leica lens with an f/1.6 aperture. The equivalent focal length is 23 mm.
The ultrawide camera is also carried over from the predecessor. We have a 50MP JN1 sensor under another Leica-branded lens with an f/2.2 aperture, 115-degree field of view and 14 mm focal length equivalent. The third camera is a telephoto and there's a slight change compared to the previous generation.
Instead of using the same 50MP JN1 sensor as the ultrawide (as was the case with the Xiaomi 14), the company has opted for a slightly different JN5 sensor, it's still 50MP but it also sits under a different lens.
It offers the focal equivalent of 60 mm, which equals to 2.6x native optical zoom when we take into account the main camera of the phone (these magnification numbers are always in relation to the main camera, which is the default 1x). But enough specs, let's check out the samples.
Photos taken with the main camera look really good, both in bright sunlight and in dimmer lighting conditions. There's plenty of detail, the dynamic range is quite wide, and the white balance is pretty spot on. The sensor and post algorithms are, in fact, pretty conservative with color saturation and produce nice, natural, and balanced images.
We might argue that a 2x crop mode from the main sensor is a bit redundant, given there's a 2.6x optical camera on the phone, but it's better to have it and not use it than vice versa, right? That said, the native 2.6x samples look noticeably better than the aforementioned crops, so we recommend using the dedicated telephoto camera. As far as magnification goes, 60mm isn't that powerful; we would say this camera excels at portraits primarily, but the extra flexibility in framing your shot is welcome.
Now, you have a 5x "composite" zoom that uses cropped images from the telephoto camera to achieve optic-quality magnification, but it's not as good as the native 2.6x—there's some loss of detail, the exposure suffers a bit, and the dynamic range gets narrower. That said, 5x shots are still pretty good and more than usable.
Samples from the ultrawide camera are okay; they do suffer from additional softness, and sometimes the shadows seem crushed, but as far as ultrawide cameras go, this one is on par with the competition.
Xiaomi 15 Performance & Benchmarks
Another member of the Elite club
The Snapdragon 8 Elite is inside almost all new Android flagships
The Xiaomi 15 is the latest member in the Elite silicon club, the Snapdragon 8 Elite club to be precise. Almost all high-end Android phones have opted for that chipset, and for a good reason. It's a real powerhouse, delivering synthetic scores very close to the Apple A18 Pro in single-core tests and blowing everything out of the water in multicore benchmarks.
The phone starts at a 12/256GB memory configuration, and 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM is more than enough to tackle every task, AI or no AI involved. There's one additional option for the global market with the same 12GB of RAM but doubling the storage at 512GB.
Performance Benchmarks:
The raw benchmark scores are not surprising at all; the Xiaomi 15 is absolutely up there with the main players on the scene, your regular Galaxies and iPhones. The 3D Mark score is interesting; Xiaomi has opted to disable the test on its latest flagships, but we found a workaround to make it run on the Xiaomi 15.
The first few passes, the phone couldn't complete the test due to excessive heat. When we ran the test in cooler conditions, the phone managed to score one of the highest results we've had, and at room temperatures the stability was around 72% (high score of 6220 and low of 4475).
But to wrap things up in this category, the Xiaomi 15 is an absolute powerhouse, and kudos to Xiaomi for being able to pack all those hardware goodies in the compact body of this little flagship.
Xiaomi 15 Software
The phone comes with Android 15 out of the box snuggled under the HyperOS 2 UI skin. Xiaomi rebranded its MIUI interface to mirror the new AI era, and the Xiaomi 15 is the second iteration of that new UI, featuring quite a few AI tricks onboard.
There's AI translation that's interwoven in different parts of the interface. You can translate text that you've previously recorded and transcribed. You can also translate calls in real time and real-time conversations in AI Interpreter mode. There's a neat AI Subtitles mode that, as the name suggests, can add subtitles in your preferred language to a video of your choice.
As far as writing aids go, there's AI Notes. You get the same AI Summary that can summarize long text into a few short sentences. AI can also proofread your texts and suggest edits, the usual stuff. Finally, these AI tools can also help with your photos; there's an AI Erase Pro tool, and we all know what that does, plus AI Image Expansion, which can improve the quality, remove reflections, and stuff like that. Oh, and one more thing: Circle to Search by Google is onboard as well.
In terms of software support, Xiaomi sticks to the same formula it has been using in the past couple of years with its flagship phones. Four years of major OS updates, and five years of security patches.
Xiaomi 15 Battery
The silicon-carbon era is upon us
Xiaomi 15
( 5240 mAh )
( 5240 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
7h 18m
Ranks #41 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 59m
Browsing
17h 6m
Average is 15h 57m
Video
9h 49m
Average is 10h 8m
Gaming
11h 38m
Average is 9h 57m
Charging speed
90W
Charger
75%
30 min
0h 50m
Full charge
Ranks #39 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Xiaomi has upgraded the battery capacity inside the Xiaomi 15 to 5240 mAh. This is an increase of 630 mAh compared to the previous model, and it's made possible by employing the latest silicon-carbon battery tech. We have a whole article explaining the technology, but long story short, silicon crystals are imbued in the anode of a conventional lithium-ion battery, increasing the capacity by around 20%.
Honor was the first company to bring this tech out of China, and now others, such as OnePlus with the OnePlus 13 and now Xiaomi, are following suit. Given the small footprint of the phone, slapping a 5240 mAh battery in, along with all the cameras and a flagship processor, is a feat in and of its own. The Xiaomi 15 also supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
This 630 mAh increase has indeed manifested itself in pure battery life. The Xiaomi 15 has gained an hour on top of the browsing result of its predecessor, a whopping three hours in video streaming, and another hour and a half in gaming. These results put the phone very close to its competitors. In fact, the video streaming score obliterates the said competition, and in every single test, the Xiaomi 15 beats the iPhone 16.
90W wired charging support and 50W wireless is pretty impressive
PhoneArena Charging Test Results:
Charging speeds haven't changed since the last gen, the phone still supports 90W of wired power and up to 50W wireless, given you have the proprietary HyperCharge wireless charger. It takes a little longer for the phone to charge compared to the previous model, which is understandable, considering the bigger battery. Still, the Xiaomi 15 charges from zero to full in just 50 minutes.
Xiaomi 15 Audio Quality and Haptics
The phone comes with stereo speakers, with one bottom-firing loudspeaker and a tiny earpiece slit completing the setup. The trouble is that the Xiaomi 15 lacks the acoustic space needed for a rich sound, and this is especially true for the top earpiece.
Finally, the phone doesn't feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack, but this shouldn't come as a surprise in 2025.
The overall quality is decent, but the sound is compressed, and there is some distortion in the high frequencies. It's nothing catastrophic, just not the best out of the bunch. Phones such as the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 outperform the Xiaomi in the audio department. The same goes for the haptic feedback. It's there; it's precise, but it lacks the punch of a bigger-body phone.
Should you buy it?
The Xiaomi 15 is a tough sell at 999 euros"
The Xiaomi 15 is an excellent compact flagship. It has a gorgeous OLED screen that's bright, vivid, and can dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz. The silicon-carbon battery inside comes with an impressive capacity given the compact footprint of the device, and the 90W charging support really helps to fill up that ample battery fast. Add the Snapdragon 8 Elite to the mix, and you end up with a very robust and capable phone.
Now for the downsides. The Xiaomi 15 starts at €999, and that's not exactly cheap. We're talking iPhone 16 Pro kind of money. Then there's the design—the phone looks too similar to its predecessor, and more importantly, the hardware inside is almost identical to the last model. We have a new chip, a bigger battery, and a new sensor for the telephoto camera. And that's pretty much it.
There's little to no reason to upgrade to the new model if you already own the Xiaomi 14, and if you're living in the US, getting this phone would require some extra effort. As far as compact flagships go, we have the usual suspects in the face of the popular guys on the smartphone scene—the Galaxy S25, the iPhone 16, and the Pixel 9 Pro. Those three are cheaper and easier to get, especially in the US, and considering this, recommending the Xiaomi 15 gets even harder.
