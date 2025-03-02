Xiaomi 15 Review: Have I seen you before?

Xiaomi 15 Intro





And looking at the specs sheet, the anamnesis becomes even clearer. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We're here to give you the detailed review of this cute little flagship, with all the tests, benchmarks, scores, and insights. Sometimes the offspring looks too much alike to its parents, and this could be a good thing. Let's find out. The Xiaomi 15 is now global, and we have another compact Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship to go head-to-head with other popular models such as the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 . However, there's one modern smartphone disease this model has contracted, and it might ruin it for all Xiaomi fans out there. Let's put it this way: if you place thenext to the Xiaomi 14 , you'd have a hard time telling one from the other.And looking at the specs sheet, the anamnesis becomes even clearer. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We're here to give you the detailed review of this cute little flagship, with all the tests, benchmarks, scores, and insights. Sometimes the offspring looks too much alike to its parents, and this could be a good thing. Let's find out.





It's not available in the US





Well, technically, the Xiaomi 15 series (including the Xiaomi 15 Ultra) is available globally, either through third-party retailers or directly from Xiaomi's online store. However, you won't be able to find the phone at any US carrier, and your only chance to grab one is on Amazon, as there aren't any smartphones on the aforementioned Xiaomi store in the US. It's not impossible to snag the device, but sweet trade-in deals, new subscription discounts, and other carrier goodies are out of the question. With that out of the way, let's get to the review.



Xiaomi 15 What we like Bright and vivid OLED screen

Powerful chipset

Great camera What we don't like Pricey

Mediocre loudspeakers

Four years of major OS updates 7.3 PhoneArena Rating 7.4 Price Class Average Battery Life 7.1 7.1 Photo Quality 7.4 7.4 Video Quality 6.3 6.4 Charging 8 6.8 View all ratings Performance Peak 8.9 6.9 Performance Daily 8.4 7.4 Display Quality 8 8 Design 8 7.7 Wireless Charging 7.3 7.6 Biometrics 8 7.7 Audio 6 7.2 Software 4 7.6 Why the score? This device scores 1.4 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 14T Pro How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review

$1318





On our PhoneArena rating, the Xiaomi 15 scores pretty high with an aggregated result of 7.3. This puts the phone tied with the iPhone 16 and just 0.1 behind the Galaxy S25 . The key areas that drag the Xiaomi behind are Video quality, Audio, and Software updates. In all other areas, the phone performs excellently.





Table of Contents:





Xiaomi 15 Specs

What's changed





Let's start with an overview of the Xiaomi 15 specs:









Xiaomi 15 Design and Display Have I seen you before?







Xiaomi 15 follows the same design language as its predecessor would be an understatement. There are bits and pieces that are different, but the two phones look almost identical. The new model features a completely flat back, and the display is also flat. The camera housing is the same substantial square bump in the top left corner, but now the dual LED flash is taken out of it and positioned inside the body.



The aluminum frame has a matte finish and ever so gently curved sides. The phone feels quite good in the hand; it's compact enough so you can reach all parts of the screen with minimal hand gymnastics. The Xiaomi 15 is available in a slew of colors, including Black, White, Silver, Green, and Lilac. The white variant we have feels and looks premium; the proprietary Xiaomi Shield Glass has a frosted finish that fends off fingerprints quite well.



Around the frame, there's not a whole lot going on. We have the volume rocker and the power button on the right side, the USB-C port, the loudspeaker, and the SIM tray on the bottom, and that's pretty much it. To say that thefollows the same design language as its predecessor would be an understatement. There are bits and pieces that are different, but the two phones look almost identical. The new model features a completely flat back, and the display is also flat. The camera housing is the same substantial square bump in the top left corner, but now the dual LED flash is taken out of it and positioned inside the body.There are four camera circles inside the aforementioned camera housing, but only three of them are home to actual sensors; the fourth, which used to be reserved for the LED flash on the previous model, now houses the laser autofocus system and the color sensor.The aluminum frame has a matte finish and ever so gently curved sides. The phone feels quite good in the hand; it's compact enough so you can reach all parts of the screen with minimal hand gymnastics. Theis available in a slew of colors, including Black, White, Silver, Green, and Lilac. The white variant we have feels and looks premium; the proprietary Xiaomi Shield Glass has a frosted finish that fends off fingerprints quite well.Around the frame, there's not a whole lot going on. We have the volume rocker and the power button on the right side, the USB-C port, the loudspeaker, and the SIM tray on the bottom, and that's pretty much it.







Moving to the display part of the equation, we find a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic display refresh rate, a 2670 x 1200 pixel resolution (resulting in around 460 PPI), up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, HDR10+ support, and a bunch of TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications (Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, etc.). Xiaomi calls this display a "custom M9 display panel," but in reality, it's not much different than the "custom C8 display panel" inside the Xiaomi 14 .



This doesn't mean it's not a good display, quite the contrary. There are improvements to the touch sampling rate (300 Hz vs. 240 Hz) and the overall brightness (3200 nits peak vs 3000 nits peak on the previous model). Subjectively, it's a bright and crisp screen that's a joy to look at even under direct sunlight, and last but not least, the bezels are super-thin. But let's see some hard numbers from our display test.

Display Measurements:







Xiaomi 15 managed to impress in the brightness department, shining with more than 1000 nits at APL 100% and a really high 3175-nit result at 20% APL (quite in line with the specs on paper). Compared to the previous model, there's just a little bump in brightness, and other specs such as color accuracy, minimum brightness, and color temperature are almost identical between the two models.



If we throw the main rivals into the mix, namely the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Apple iPhone 16 , it becomes clear that the Xiaomi 15 is more than capable of going head-to-head with those and even beating them in some key areas (let's not forget that the iPhone 16 's display is still locked to 60Hz).



Recommended Stories Xiaomi 15 uses an under-display fingerprint scanner, which works quite fast and accurately. In fact, this is not an optical one, but an ultrasonic scanner much like the one used inside the Galaxy S series. Good job, Xiaomi. Themanaged to impress in the brightness department, shining with more than 1000 nits at APL 100% and a really high 3175-nit result at 20% APL (quite in line with the specs on paper). Compared to the previous model, there's just a little bump in brightness, and other specs such as color accuracy, minimum brightness, and color temperature are almost identical between the two models.If we throw the main rivals into the mix, namely theand the, it becomes clear that theis more than capable of going head-to-head with those and even beating them in some key areas (let's not forget that the's display is still locked to 60Hz).When it comes to biometrics, theuses an under-display fingerprint scanner, which works quite fast and accurately. In fact, this is not an optical one, but an ultrasonic scanner much like the one used inside the Galaxy S series. Good job, Xiaomi.





Xiaomi 15 Camera A revised telephoto





Xiaomi 15 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 146 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 153 Main (wide) BEST 87 83 Zoom BEST 29 27 Ultra-wide BEST 26 19 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 138 Main (wide) BEST 80 73 Zoom BEST 27 21 Ultra-wide BEST 24 19 Selfie BEST 28 24

Our composite camera score is a result of a pretty sophisticated measuring procedure and aims to give you an objective representation of what a phone is capable of in the camera department. The Xiaomi 15 scored a respectable 146 overall (158 is our current max), with a photo score of 153 and a main camera score of 53. The main camera score is a tad higher than the scores of both the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 . Where the Xiaomi loses momentum and the reason for the slightly lower final score, compared to the aforementioned competitors, is the video score and the ultra-wide camera.



The Xiaomi 15 features the most popular and well-known triple camera setup, consisting of a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto snapper. The main sensor and optics have remained unchanged from the previous generation; it's the same 50MP Light Fusion 900 (OmniVision OVX9000) sensor. It's decently big at 1/1.31" and sits under a Leica lens with an f/1.6 aperture. The equivalent focal length is 23 mm.





The ultrawide camera is also carried over from the predecessor. We have a 50MP JN1 sensor under another Leica-branded lens with an f/2.2 aperture, 115-degree field of view and 14 mm focal length equivalent. The third camera is a telephoto and there's a slight change compared to the previous generation.





Instead of using the same 50MP JN1 sensor as the ultrawide (as was the case with the Xiaomi 14 ), the company has opted for a slightly different JN5 sensor, it's still 50MP but it also sits under a different lens.









It offers the focal equivalent of 60 mm, which equals to 2.6x native optical zoom when we take into account the main camera of the phone (these magnification numbers are always in relation to the main camera, which is the default 1x). But enough specs, let's check out the samples.



Photos taken with the main camera look really good, both in bright sunlight and in dimmer lighting conditions. There's plenty of detail, the dynamic range is quite wide, and the white balance is pretty spot on. The sensor and post algorithms are, in fact, pretty conservative with color saturation and produce nice, natural, and balanced images.



We might argue that a 2x crop mode from the main sensor is a bit redundant, given there's a 2.6x optical camera on the phone, but it's better to have it and not use it than vice versa, right? That said, the native 2.6x samples look noticeably better than the aforementioned crops, so we recommend using the dedicated telephoto camera. As far as magnification goes, 60mm isn't that powerful; we would say this camera excels at portraits primarily, but the extra flexibility in framing your shot is welcome.



Now, you have a 5x "composite" zoom that uses cropped images from the telephoto camera to achieve optic-quality magnification, but it's not as good as the native 2.6x—there's some loss of detail, the exposure suffers a bit, and the dynamic range gets narrower. That said, 5x shots are still pretty good and more than usable.



Samples from the ultrawide camera are okay; they do suffer from additional softness, and sometimes the shadows seem crushed, but as far as ultrawide cameras go, this one is on par with the competition. Photos taken with the main camera look really good, both in bright sunlight and in dimmer lighting conditions. There's plenty of detail, the dynamic range is quite wide, and the white balance is pretty spot on. The sensor and post algorithms are, in fact, pretty conservative with color saturation and produce nice, natural, and balanced images.We might argue that a 2x crop mode from the main sensor is a bit redundant, given there's a 2.6x optical camera on the phone, but it's better to have it and not use it than vice versa, right? That said, the native 2.6x samples look noticeably better than the aforementioned crops, so we recommend using the dedicated telephoto camera. As far as magnification goes, 60mm isn't that powerful; we would say this camera excels at portraits primarily, but the extra flexibility in framing your shot is welcome.Now, you have a 5x "composite" zoom that uses cropped images from the telephoto camera to achieve optic-quality magnification, but it's not as good as the native 2.6x—there's some loss of detail, the exposure suffers a bit, and the dynamic range gets narrower. That said, 5x shots are still pretty good and more than usable.Samples from the ultrawide camera are okay; they do suffer from additional softness, and sometimes the shadows seem crushed, but as far as ultrawide cameras go, this one is on par with the competition.





Xiaomi 15 Performance & Benchmarks Another member of the Elite club







Xiaomi 15 is the latest member in the Elite silicon club, the Snapdragon 8 Elite club to be precise. Almost all high-end Theis the latest member in the Elite silicon club, the Snapdragon 8 Elite club to be precise. Almost all high-end Android phones have opted for that chipset, and for a good reason. It's a real powerhouse, delivering synthetic scores very close to the Apple A18 Pro in single-core tests and blowing everything out of the water in multicore benchmarks.





The phone starts at a 12/256GB memory configuration, and 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM is more than enough to tackle every task, AI or no AI involved. There's one additional option for the global market with the same 12GB of RAM but doubling the storage at 512GB.



Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Xiaomi 15 3053 Xiaomi 14 2204 Samsung Galaxy S25 3031 Apple iPhone 16 3264 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Xiaomi 15 9261 Xiaomi 14 6698 Samsung Galaxy S25 9626 Apple iPhone 16 7899 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 6220 Xiaomi 14 4829 Samsung Galaxy S25 5959 Apple iPhone 16 4029 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 4475 Xiaomi 14 3647 Samsung Galaxy S25 2500 Apple iPhone 16 2397 View all





Xiaomi 15 is absolutely up there with the main players on the scene, your regular Galaxies and iPhones. The 3D Mark score is interesting; Xiaomi has opted to disable the test on its latest flagships, but we found a workaround to make it run on the Xiaomi 15 .



The first few passes, the phone couldn't complete the test due to excessive heat. When we ran the test in cooler conditions, the phone managed to score one of the highest results we've had, and at room temperatures the stability was around 72% (high score of 6220 and low of 4475).



But to wrap things up in this category, the Xiaomi 15 is an absolute powerhouse, and kudos to Xiaomi for being able to pack all those hardware goodies in the compact body of this little flagship. The raw benchmark scores are not surprising at all; theis absolutely up there with the main players on the scene, your regular Galaxies and iPhones. The 3D Mark score is interesting; Xiaomi has opted to disable the test on its latest flagships, but we found a workaround to make it run on theThe first few passes, the phone couldn't complete the test due to excessive heat. When we ran the test in cooler conditions, the phone managed to score one of the highest results we've had, and at room temperatures the stability was around 72% (high score of 6220 and low of 4475).But to wrap things up in this category, theis an absolute powerhouse, and kudos to Xiaomi for being able to pack all those hardware goodies in the compact body of this little flagship.





Xiaomi 15 Software





Xiaomi 15 is the second iteration of that new UI, featuring quite a few AI tricks onboard.



There's AI translation that's interwoven in different parts of the interface. You can translate text that you've previously recorded and transcribed. You can also translate calls in real time and real-time conversations in AI Interpreter mode. There's a neat AI Subtitles mode that, as the name suggests, can add subtitles in your preferred language to a video of your choice. The phone comes with Android 15 out of the box snuggled under the HyperOS 2 UI skin. Xiaomi rebranded its MIUI interface to mirror the new AI era, and theis the second iteration of that new UI, featuring quite a few AI tricks onboard.There's AI translation that's interwoven in different parts of the interface. You can translate text that you've previously recorded and transcribed. You can also translate calls in real time and real-time conversations in AI Interpreter mode. There's a neat AI Subtitles mode that, as the name suggests, can add subtitles in your preferred language to a video of your choice.









As far as writing aids go, there's AI Notes. You get the same AI Summary that can summarize long text into a few short sentences. AI can also proofread your texts and suggest edits, the usual stuff. Finally, these AI tools can also help with your photos; there's an AI Erase Pro tool, and we all know what that does, plus AI Image Expansion, which can improve the quality, remove reflections, and stuff like that. Oh, and one more thing: Circle to Search by Google is onboard as well. As far as writing aids go, there's AI Notes. You get the same AI Summary that can summarize long text into a few short sentences. AI can also proofread your texts and suggest edits, the usual stuff. Finally, these AI tools can also help with your photos; there's an AI Erase Pro tool, and we all know what that does, plus AI Image Expansion, which can improve the quality, remove reflections, and stuff like that. Oh, and one more thing: Circle to Search by Google is onboard as well.





In terms of software support, Xiaomi sticks to the same formula it has been using in the past couple of years with its flagship phones. Four years of major OS updates, and five years of security patches.





Xiaomi 15 Battery The silicon-carbon era is upon us



Xiaomi 15

( 5240 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 18m Ranks #41 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 59m Browsing 17h 6m Average is 15h 57m Video 9h 49m Average is 10h 8m Gaming 11h 38m Average is 9h 57m Charging speed 90W Charger 75% 30 min 0h 50m Full charge Ranks #39 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 50W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Xiaomi 15 to 5240 mAh. This is an increase of 630 mAh compared to the previous model, and it's made possible by employing the latest silicon-carbon battery tech.



Honor was the first company to bring this tech out of China, and now others, such as OnePlus with the Xiaomi 15 also supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless. Xiaomi has upgraded the battery capacity inside theto 5240 mAh. This is an increase of 630 mAh compared to the previous model, and it's made possible by employing the latest silicon-carbon battery tech. We have a whole article explaining the technology , but long story short, silicon crystals are imbued in the anode of a conventional lithium-ion battery, increasing the capacity by around 20%.Honor was the first company to bring this tech out of China, and now others, such as OnePlus with the OnePlus 13 and now Xiaomi, are following suit. Given the small footprint of the phone, slapping a 5240 mAh battery in, along with all the cameras and a flagship processor, is a feat in and of its own. Thealso supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 17h 6 min Xiaomi 14 16h 5 min Samsung Galaxy S25 18h 29 min Apple iPhone 16 16h 48 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 9h 49 min Xiaomi 14 6h 57 min Samsung Galaxy S25 8h 1 min Apple iPhone 16 7h 30 min 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 11h 38 min Xiaomi 14 10h 18 min Samsung Galaxy S25 12h 20 min Apple iPhone 16 9h 52 min View all





This 630 mAh increase has indeed manifested itself in pure battery life. The Xiaomi 15 has gained an hour on top of the browsing result of its predecessor, a whopping three hours in video streaming, and another hour and a half in gaming. These results put the phone very close to its competitors. In fact, the video streaming score obliterates the said competition, and in every single test, the Xiaomi 15 beats the iPhone 16 .







PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

15 Mins (%) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 45% Xiaomi 14 53% Samsung Galaxy S25 30% Apple iPhone 16 31% 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Xiaomi 15 75% Xiaomi 14 90% Samsung Galaxy S25 54% Apple iPhone 16 59% Full Charge (hours) Lower is better Xiaomi 15 0h 50 min Xiaomi 14 0h 39 min Samsung Galaxy S25 1h 22 min Apple iPhone 16 1h 42 min View all





Charging speeds haven't changed since the last gen, the phone still supports 90W of wired power and up to 50W wireless, given you have the proprietary HyperCharge wireless charger. It takes a little longer for the phone to charge compared to the previous model, which is understandable, considering the bigger battery. Still, the Xiaomi 15 charges from zero to full in just 50 minutes.





Xiaomi 15 Audio Quality and Haptics



Xiaomi 15 lacks the acoustic space needed for a rich sound, and this is especially true for the top earpiece.



The overall quality is decent, but the sound is compressed, and there is some distortion in the high frequencies. It's nothing catastrophic, just not the best out of the bunch. Phones such as the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 outperform the Xiaomi in the audio department. The same goes for the haptic feedback. It's there; it's precise, but it lacks the punch of a bigger-body phone.



Finally, the phone doesn't feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack, but this shouldn't come as a surprise in 2025. The phone comes with stereo speakers, with one bottom-firing loudspeaker and a tiny earpiece slit completing the setup. The trouble is that thelacks the acoustic space needed for a rich sound, and this is especially true for the top earpiece.The overall quality is decent, but the sound is compressed, and there is some distortion in the high frequencies. It's nothing catastrophic, just not the best out of the bunch. Phones such as theandoutperform the Xiaomi in the audio department. The same goes for the haptic feedback. It's there; it's precise, but it lacks the punch of a bigger-body phone.Finally, the phone doesn't feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack, but this shouldn't come as a surprise in 2025.





Should you buy it?







Xiaomi 15 is an excellent compact flagship. It has a gorgeous OLED screen that's bright, vivid, and can dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz. The silicon-carbon battery inside comes with an impressive capacity given the compact footprint of the device, and the 90W charging support really helps to fill up that ample battery fast. Add the Snapdragon 8 Elite to the mix, and you end up with a very robust and capable phone.



Now for the downsides. The Xiaomi 15 starts at €999, and that's not exactly cheap. We're talking



There's little to no reason to upgrade to the new model if you already own the Xiaomi 14 , and if you're living in the US, getting this phone would require some extra effort. As far as compact flagships go, we have the usual suspects in the face of the popular guys on the smartphone scene—the Galaxy S25 , the iPhone 16 , and the Xiaomi 15 gets even harder. Theis an excellent compact flagship. It has a gorgeous OLED screen that's bright, vivid, and can dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz. The silicon-carbon battery inside comes with an impressive capacity given the compact footprint of the device, and the 90W charging support really helps to fill up that ample battery fast. Add the Snapdragon 8 Elite to the mix, and you end up with a very robust and capable phone.Now for the downsides. Thestarts at €999, and that's not exactly cheap. We're talking iPhone 16 Pro kind of money. Then there's the design—the phone looks too similar to its predecessor, and more importantly, the hardware inside is almost identical to the last model. We have a new chip, a bigger battery, and a new sensor for the telephoto camera. And that's pretty much it.There's little to no reason to upgrade to the new model if you already own the, and if you're living in the US, getting this phone would require some extra effort. As far as compact flagships go, we have the usual suspects in the face of the popular guys on the smartphone scene—the, the, and the Pixel 9 Pro . Those three are cheaper and easier to get, especially in the US, and considering this, recommending thegets even harder.



