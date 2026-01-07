The OnePlus Nord 6 could put the flagship OnePlus 15 to shame with its larger battery

A big battery upgrade





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These certifications don't reveal many details about the OnePlus Nord 6's specifications, but they do confirm that it will support 80W fast wired charging and feature a large 9000 mAh battery. While the charging speed remains the same as its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5 , the battery capacity is getting a big upgrade.



Is the Nord 6 a rebrand of the OnePlus Turbo 6?



OnePlus is set to unveil the



Recommended For You The Nord 5 features a 5200 mAh battery, which itself is quite large enough to keep the device running for several hours on a single charge. The upgraded 9000 mAh battery in the upcoming model could theoretically offer up to twice the battery life of its predecessor. However, it's worth noting that the battery life of any smartphone largely depends on several factors, including the processor, RAM, UI, and more. As of now, we don't know much about these details of the Nord 6 – or do we?OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus Turbo 6 in China on January 8, 2026. I really don't know what happened to the OnePlus Turbo 5 and other previous Turbo models. It seems those versions were skipped to ensure the lineup aligns with its global counterpart in the Nord series. In fact, there's a strong rumor that the OnePlus Nord 6 could be the global rebrand of the OnePlus Turbo 6.





If that turns out to be true, we could predict all the specifications of the Nord 6, as most of the details of the Turbo 6 are already known. Starting with the display, the Nord 6 could feature a 6.78‑inch OLED panel that supports 1.5K resolution and offers a 165 Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC could power the device, marking an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC used in the Nord 5. One of the possible storage configurations might include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

While the rear camera of the Turbo 6 is rumored to be the same as that of the Nord 5 (50MP main and 8MP ultrawide), the selfie camera might see a downgrade, as it is expected to feature a 16MP sensor. The Nord 5, in comparison, had a 50MP selfie shooter. The Chinese tech giant might make some sensor-level adjustments to compensate for the lower megapixel count on the front camera.





The Nord 6 could also see an upgrade in its water resistance rating, as its counterpart, the Turbo 6, is rumored to feature IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. For reference, the IP69K rating means that unlike most smartphones that can only handle splashes or rain, the Nord 6 could easily withstand high water pressure.

Which upgrade on the OnePlus Nord 6 are you most excited about? Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. 15.65% IP68, IP69 and IP69K water resistant rating. 9.57% 9000 mAh battery. 74.78% Vote 115 Votes

OnePlus's new game is offering big batteries

In recent times, OnePlus has been giving a lot of priority to the battery capacity of its smartphones. The recently released



In recent times, OnePlus has been giving a lot of priority to the battery capacity of its smartphones. The recently released OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R come with 7,300 mAh and 7,400 mAh batteries, respectively. Now, with rumors of the Turbo 6/Nord 6 featuring a 9,000 mAh battery, the smartphone maker is definitely taking its battery game to the next level.

That said, we are still a few months away from the launch of the Nord 6. Its predecessor debuted in July 2025, so you can expect the Nord 6 to arrive around the same time frame.

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