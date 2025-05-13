Xiaomi 16 could launch sooner than usual and crush the competition in one key area
Leaked 6800mAh battery puts even bigger phones to shame.
Xiaomi 15. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Last month, we mentioned that the Xiaomi 16 is already in development, and early rumors hinted at a major battery upgrade without changing its overall size. Now, a fresh leak from China reveals just how big that battery might be – and shares even more on what to expect from Xiaomi’s next flagship.
According to the new info, the Xiaomi 16 will keep its compact footprint but could squeeze in a big 6800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. That is pretty wild considering its size. On top of that, Xiaomi might once again be first in line to debut Qualcomm’s newest flagship chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.
Previous leaks claim the chipset will come with a GPU packing 16 MB of cache and support for faster LPDDR6 or LPDDR5X RAM. Performance-wise, it is expected to deliver around a 30% GPU boost and a 25% CPU improvement over the previous generation.
And there is more to the latest leak. The Xiaomi 16 is now rumored to launch in September, which would be earlier than the Xiaomi 15’s October reveal. If true, it likely means Qualcomm will also take the wraps off the new chip in September.
Reportedly, Xiaomi 16 is being tested with 6800mAh battery. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
On the display and battery front, the Xiaomi 16 is rumored to pack a 6.3-inch flat OLED panel with ultra-thin bezels all around. That move to a fully flat design wouldn’t be surprising – especially since the Xiaomi 16 Pro is also expected to drop any remaining curves.
But what really stands out is the reported 6800mAh battery inside what is still considered a compact phone by today’s standards. (Though, for me, as someone using an iPhone 13 mini, it still sounds pretty big.)
For context, the OnePlus 13T already pushed the boundaries with a 6.32-inch display and a 6,260mAh battery. Xiaomi is aiming to beat that, which is fantastic news for anyone eyeing the company’s next big thing.
And will it be a big thing? Well, at least based on what we know so far, the Xiaomi 16 is shaping up to be a solid successor to the Xiaomi 15.
Camera-wise, it is expected to rock a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main sensor. Earlier rumors also teased a periscope telephoto lens, which could give it a serious boost in zoom photography. It’s also expected to launch with HyperOS 3 on top of Android 16.
This being Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship line, expectations are naturally high. Just to set the bar – right now, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our camera rankings. So if history repeats itself, the Xiaomi 16 series is likely to keep that streak going.
