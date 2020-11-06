Weird Galaxy S21 cases with a huge camera cutout leak online
November 5, 2020It seems to follow the design of the camera module itself, reinforcing the credibility of the latest leaked images of the Galaxy S21 itself. And because the camera module takes the whole upper left corner of the device, the cases feature a huge cutout to accommodate for this design choice. It’s almost like there’s a part missing or someone’s been playing around with the scissors.
Samsung itself commented on some of the rumors, acknowledging that the schedule for the Unpacked event may be adjusted in response to the rapidly changing market environment. Other rumors speculate that the Galaxy S21 series will have the fastest RAM on the market, while the Galaxy S21 SM-G991U model number has already leaked with "just" a 3880 mAh battery. Fret not, as its bigger brother - the SM-G996U that is supposedly the S21+, appears to carry a 4660mAh unit that is larger than on its predecessor the Galaxy S20+.