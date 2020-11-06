iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung

Weird Galaxy S21 cases with a huge camera cutout leak online

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 06, 2020, 2:38 AM
Weird Galaxy S21 cases with a huge camera cutout leak online
When it comes to the Galaxy S21 launch it’s business as usual, as far as leaks go. Samsung’s next flagship occupies tech media headlines and new information pops-up by the hour. Yesterday, we reported a massive leak that describes the Galaxy S21 lineup and colors, following another leak that placed the launch event date for the new phones on January 14th. Now the rumor mill has produced another story and this time it’s about Galaxy S21 cases and covers.

The famous leaker IceUniverse posted on Twitter some pictures, depicting the alleged cases and covers of the Galaxy S21. According to the leak, these cases are already in production in order to be ready for the official event in January. What’s really interesting is the design of the aforementioned cases.

 It seems to follow the design of the camera module itself, reinforcing the credibility of the latest leaked images of the Galaxy S21 itself. And because the camera module takes the whole upper left corner of the device, the cases feature a huge cutout to accommodate for this design choice. It’s almost like there’s a part missing or someone’s been playing around with the scissors.

Samsung itself commented on some of the rumors, acknowledging that the schedule for the Unpacked event may be adjusted in response to the rapidly changing market environment. Other rumors speculate that the Galaxy S21 series will have the fastest RAM on the market, while the Galaxy S21 SM-G991U model number has already leaked with "just" a 3880 mAh battery. Fret not, as its bigger brother - the SM-G996U that is supposedly the S21+, appears to carry a 4660mAh unit that is larger than on its predecessor the Galaxy S20+.

