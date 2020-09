Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra 5G models leak

It makes sense that Samsung is starting with Verizon 's firmware, given that Big Red has strayed so far from the 5G pack, that its mmWave 5G network requires special modems and antennas in exclusive phones that are usually denoted with the UW suffix , for Ultrawide Band.









There isn't much more to this story, and we hope it holds water in the end, as it's not unprecedented for Samsung 's future firmware to leak so far in advance. The Galaxy S21 is expected to bring some grand camera and display upgrades, so we'll be all ears for upcoming leaks.









It shouldn't come as a huge surprise but, parallel with the Android 11 update for the Galaxy S20 , Samsung is also working on bringing its new One UI 3.0 interface to its next best thing, the Galaxy S21 that will likely land at the end of February