Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM



It will be mass-produced using the chaebol's third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process node using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.



Per the company's executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology Jung-bae Lee, the 16GB LPDDR5 will overcome a significant developmental roadblock in DRAM scaling and open new doors for the industry.









Let's talk speed now. The new memory, according to Samsung, will offer the highest speed and largest capacity ever provided by mobile DRAM.



Samsung says the LPDDR5 can transfer at the rate of 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s), which makes it 16 percent faster than 12GB LPDDR5 memory you find on flagships like the Galaxy Note 20



The 16GB package, in particular, can transfer 51.2GB of data in just one second. That's the equivalent of transferring 10 5GB-sized full-HD content.



The commercialization of the 1z process also means that the LPDDR5 package is 30 percent thinner than its predecessor, which means it will take up less space inside smartphones. If you want the long and short of it, the LPDDR5 can make a 16GB package with just eight chips, whereas its predecessor that is based on the 1y process needs 12 chips to offer the same capacity.



While it's a given that the Galaxy S21 (S30) and the company's other upcoming high-end handsets will feature the 16GB LPDDR5, Samsung has confirmed it will not just be limited to its own phones.