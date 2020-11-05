Samsung comments on Galaxy S21 launch rumors



Usually, the chaebol reveals new Galaxy S series phones during its Unpacked events in February or March. The general consensus is that the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will be announced in January 2021, and will go on sale the same month.



When asked about rumors surrounding the Galaxy S21 launch date, a Samsung executive apparently suggested that the company may alter the Unpack schedule in response to the rapidly changing market environment (via SamMobile).





Why is Samsung in a rush to launch the Galaxy S21?



Secondly, Samsung reportedly wants to scoop up Huawei's market share. Although the embattled Chinese company has announced the flagship Mate 40 series, it's availability will likely be limited.





Some analysts also believe that the South Korean giant wants to prevent the iPhone 12 from dominating flagship sales, particularly in its home country of South Korea, which Apple is specifically targeting this year because of its high 5G adoption rate.



On the surface, an early release date doesn't really sound like the smartest of plans to boost tumbling flagship sales, especially when industry insiders believe that the coronavirus pandemic is not necessarily the only reason behind poor Galaxy S20 shipments. Instead, the falling demand may have more to do with the high prices of Samsung's flagship phones.