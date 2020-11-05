iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android

Samsung comments on Galaxy S21 launch rumors

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 05, 2020, 5:11 PM
Samsung comments on Galaxy S21 launch rumors
Multiple reports say that Samsung will release the Galaxy S21 series earlier than expected, with one claiming that it will be unveiled in December. Although it's out of character for conglomerates like Samsung to comment on rumors, it has implicitly confirmed a change in plans. 

Usually, the chaebol reveals new Galaxy S series phones during its Unpacked events in February or March. The general consensus is that the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will be announced in January 2021, and will go on sale the same month.

When asked about rumors surrounding the Galaxy S21 launch date, a Samsung executive apparently suggested that the company may alter the Unpack schedule in response to the rapidly changing market environment (via SamMobile). 

Why is Samsung in a rush to launch the Galaxy S21?


Based on what we have heard so far, there are two primary reasons behind Samsung's supposed decision to release the Galaxy S21 in January. Firstly, the Galaxy S20 has apparently failed to perform per expectations, and the Galaxy Note 20 doesn't seem to be doing so well either. The company wants to launch its next flagship phone as soon as possible to compensate for the lost sales it seems.

Secondly, Samsung reportedly wants to scoop up Huawei's market share. Although the embattled Chinese company has announced the flagship Mate 40 series, it's availability will likely be limited. 

Some analysts also believe that the South Korean giant wants to prevent the iPhone 12 from dominating flagship sales, particularly in its home country of South Korea, which Apple is specifically targeting this year because of its high 5G adoption rate.

On the surface, an early release date doesn't really sound like the smartest of plans to boost tumbling flagship sales, especially when industry insiders believe that the coronavirus pandemic is not necessarily the only reason behind poor Galaxy S20 shipments. Instead, the falling demand may have more to do with the high prices of Samsung's flagship phones.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
$120 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera 108 MP (Penta camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 16GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

