Galaxy S26 Ultra Q&A: Your questions answered!

Q: Can you enable the privacy display only for some apps, for example when I open instagram I want privacy display to turn on for a while. Second, can you still choose what device to record audio from when recording video? Oh, and is it bad if you insert the S Pen the wrong way?

Q: Privacy screen - how bad does the screen look when this feature is on? What about moving objects in low light?



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Q: The screen seems brighter on the S25 Ultra, does anyone else agree?



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Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Q: Battery life seems much improved. Honestly the 1st smartphone I've owned that I don't have to feel like, I have to be near some sort of charger. Anyone having similar experience?

Aside from that, you can also set it to protect sensitive data like lock screen PINs, patterns, passwords, and incoming notifications, too. Moreover, you can also pick between a standard and hardened Privacy Display intensity. The hardened variant might affect normal viewing of the device, so it’s not recommended to keep it enabled all the time.As far as inserting the S Pen the wrong way, no worries –– you can't really click it into place if you put it the wrong way in. It simply would stick out, but you can't damage the innards of the device.The screen doesn't look bad, just different. Colors are less saturated and the overall brightness suffers, which is expected from the narrow beam pixels that emit light when Privacy Display is on. It's definitely not a feature you should leave on all the time, but just for sensitive apps. And, as you might imagine, the viewing angles are worse.It might seem brighter, but in reality, it isn't. Our in-house tests indicate that the two devices boast the same brightness, 2420 nits for theversus 2373 nits for the. This is a very minor difference that the naked eye can't really detect, so the two should appear similarly bright. Now, the extra pixel grid inside thedisplay might affect other properties of the screen like default vividness and the viewing angles might not be as good, but the peak brightness shouldn't be affected by Privacy Display if it's disabled.