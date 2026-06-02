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Benchmarking the Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: here’s the level-up in gaming performance you can expect

The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with the latest and greatest Snapdragon chipset, but how does it compare against the older Galaxy S25 Ultra.? We benchmark the pair.

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Benchmarking the Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: here’s the level-up in gaming performance you can expect
The Galaxy S26 Ultra improves on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in many ways, and performance is one of the key improvements. | Image by PhoneArena
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

When it comes to Ultra phones, one name usually shines brighter than most thanks to its exceptional versatility—Samsung's own Galaxy S26 Ultra. Equipped with the best-performing Qualcomm chipset worldwide, the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, the latest Samsung top phone pushes the performance boundaries.

But raw performance is just part of the equation, as there’s much more than meets the eye on the Galaxy S26 Ultra as far as graphics performance goes.

Combined, all of these improvements hint at pretty serious performance upgrades that will help it crunch through the games you have neatly organized in your Gaming Hub app. To illustrate this, it’s time to put the Galaxy S26 Ultra head-to-head against the Galaxy S25 Ultra and witness the improvements ourselves.

Synthetic benchmarks comparison


Before we head to the gaming comparisons, let's tackle the hardware specs and some general performance benchmarks first.

Now, Galaxy flagships have almost always featured custom versions of Qualcomm’s top Snapdragon chipsets, with higher CPU and GPU clock speeds. This typically ensures a small lead ahead of other Android devices equipped with the regular Snapdragon chipset that year. That’s the case with both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra as well.

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While both the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the older Snapdragon 8 Elite have identical core setups, the prime and performance cores of the new chip are clocked higher, ensuring a leg up in CPU-bound performance. The same applies to the Adreno 840 GPU, which runs at 1.3 GHz.

SpecificationGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Model numberSM8850-1-ADSM8750-AC
Fab size3nm3nm
Prime cores2x Oryon V3 @4.74 GHz  (+6%)2x Oryon V2 @4.47 GHz
Performance cores6x Oryon V3 @3.63 GHz (+3%)6x Oryon V2 @3.53 GHz
GPUAdreno 840 @1.3 GHzAdreno 830 @1.2 GHz 

How do the two phones perform in some general-use benchmarks? All benchmarks below were taken in similar conditions, with five minutes between tests to ensure that both devices had the chance to take a breather.

Geekbench 6


In the popular Geekbench 6, the Galaxy S26 Ultra flies past the Galaxy S25 Ultra and bests it in both the single- and multi-core tests.

Geekbench 6Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
Single-core test3643 (+18%)3094
Multi-core test10984 (+15%)9542

Geekbench AI 


In the AI-centric Geekbench AI benchmark, the Galaxy S26 Ultra also dominates the older flagship phone. This is mostly due to the major gains in NPU performance, which should greatly help with the on-device AI-processing of all the Galaxy AI[1] features present on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Geekbench AIGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
Single precision score2869 (+3.5%)2772
Half precision score4775 (+20%)3979
Quantized score7015 (+33%)5262

AnTuTu


AnTuTu is one of the most popular complex benchmarks on Android, which measures multi-core CPU performance and general system performance. It has been used as a performance reference for years.

In the AnTuTu test, the Galaxy S26 Ultra easily bests the Galaxy S25 Ultra by a very wide margin.

AnTuTuGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
AnTuTu3466090 (+28%)2708189

PCMark


PCMark is a benchmark that also measures complex system performance as a compound score based on various isolated tests. It incorporates tests that tackle data manipulation, photo editing, video editing, and web browsing.

In the PCMark Work 3.0 test, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a fairly tiny lead over its predecessor, but it’s a lead nonetheless.

PCMarkGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
Work 3.0 score20213 (+1.3%)19940

Gaming Performance


3DMark Wild Life Extreme


Moving on to the 3D benchmarking, we kick things off with one of the most comprehensive cross-platform tools — 3DMark. It hosts different tests that aim to measure the overall graphics performance.

In particular, the Wild Life Extreme Stress Test aims to measure sustained performance during heavy gaming. The “High” score below indicates the peak performance in the beginning of the test, when the device hasn’t throttled yet, while the “Low” score indicates how the ensuing thermal throttling affects long-term performance.

In this test, the Galaxy S26 Ultra beats the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

 
3DMark Wild Life ExtremeGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
High 7801 (+25.7%)6208
Low3741 (+25.5%)2981

3DMark Solar Bay Extreme (Ray Tracing)


3DMark’s Solar Bay Extreme test is designed to evaluate a device’s ray tracing performance. The Extreme version of this test increases the ray tracing load by 3 to 5 times compared to the original Solar Bay. It adds ray-traced specular reflections for rough surfaces and transparent objects, as well as ray-traced soft shadows.

Here, the Galaxy S26 Ultra beats the Galaxy S25 Ultra by the skin of its teeth.

3DMark Solar Bay ExtremeGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
Score1117 (+12.3%)995

3DMark Solar Bay Extreme Stress Test


Unlike the standard 1-minute Solar Bay Extreme benchmark, the stress test runs the scene in a continuous loop for 20 minutes.

The idea is to measure fluctuations in performance as the device heats up. It outputs high results (typically at the beginning of the test) and low results (typically after throttling), with the contrast between the two indicating how stable the performance is.

3DMark Solar Bay ExtremeGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
High 11171095
Low701738
Stability62.8%62.4%

The Galaxy S26 Ultra scores a small victory here in the “High” result, which shows the peak performance, but sadly, it slightly lags the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the “Low” result, which means that it has throttled a bit more seriously here.

The likely explanation here has to do with software optimization, as the newer Adreno 840 GPU might still lack the final software touches to squeeze the highest ray tracing performance. It’s also worth noting that the S26 Ultra’s processor reaches much higher clock speeds, generating significant heat, so the system might throttle quicker in this particular case.

We will retest the phone in a few weeks after the first updates arrive, and we expect this performance to improve with time.

Basemark GPU


Moving to the Basemark GPU test, the Galaxy S26 Ultra easily beats the Galaxy S25 Ultra in both total score and maximum framerates achieved.

Basemark GPUGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S25 Ultra
Official Medium41187 (+22.2%)33701
Max FPS690 (+11%)621.9

Conclusion


Overall, in terms of raw performance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra clearly edges past the Galaxy S25 Ultra in all the synthetic benchmarks. Generally, the phone delivers a solid improvement in heavy workloads, but the real improvement here is the efficiency and better thermal management.

[1] Galaxy AI - Samsung account login is required for certain AI features. Galaxy AI features are provided for free. Future releases may include additional advanced features that are offered as part of a paid subscription plan. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter is a skilled writer with over 13 years of experience at PhoneArena. He has published nearly 300 phone reviews and comparisons. This vast experience helps him navigate the mobile tech landscape with ease. He enjoys everything Android but relies on a MacBook Pro daily.
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