Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

After a week with the S26 Ultra, I’m convinced: AI photo styles aren't a gimmick anymore

Fast and convenient, AI photo styles take just 10 seconds and produce excellent results on the S26 Ultra.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Galaxy S Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
AI styled photo of Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung's new AI styles are conveniently built right in the Gallery app | Image by PhoneArena
After more than a week of using the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, it's not the new Privacy Display that I'm most impressed with. It's a surprising little gimmick that Samsung has finally refined to near perfection — AI editing built right in the gallery app.

Okay, okay, before dismissing me for my childish obsession with retouching regular photos (I've literally spent hours doing this), take a look at the results.

Samsung has tinkered with AI photo editing in the past couple of years, but the results were honestly not great. The Portrait Studio option in past Galaxies was too far off reality to be useful, while this new AI model finally gives you results that are not outlandish, but actually... incredibly cool.

And sure, you can always upload your photos to ChatGPT or Gemini, or some other service, but having this built right in the Gallery app, available with just a couple of taps and taking literally 10 seconds, is a game-changer for me. The feature was actually often so fast I started wondering if it's all being processed on device, but alas, no. To use these AI photo styles, you do need an Internet connection.

Recommended For You

With no further ado, here are the built-in styles and the results you can get with them:

3D toon style




I love that all styles work with landscapes, people and pets, with some considerate limitations around nudity and other types of sensitive content. Well done!

Retro anime style




The retro anime style is not my favorite, but some people may dig this look.

Pop art




The pop art style barely changes the subject in the photo, but adds all sorts of pop art decorations to the background.

Watercolor




Watercolor has got to be my favorite style by far! It just captures beautiful results every single time.

Oil painting




The oil painting effect is a bit more artsy and less cheerful than watercolors, but still lots of fun.

Anime




The anime style is a bit less expressive than retro anime, with more neutral, toned down colors.

Crayon




My second favorite style has got to be this childhood-inspired crayon art.

Comic




Want to turn yourself into a black-and-white comic?

Sci-fi




The sci-fi style adds a few tweaks, but just enough to change the mood of your photos to that of a science fiction movie.

In conclusion, AI photo editing is certainly not new, but the fact that it sticks close to the original photos and the thoughtful styles built right in the gallery app on the S26 Ultra make this so much cooler. 

Samsung launched its first AI photo styles with the Fold 6 in July 2024 and later rolled them out to the Galaxy S24 series shortly after that. I wasn't too happy with the initial versions, though — the processing speed was too slow at first, the AI often struggled to maintain the subject's exact likeness and it would sometimes leave the background looking like a blurry mess. Most of that is now in the past, though.

But what do you think: are AI styles just a gimmick to you, or would you like to see other phones adopt something similar too?

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless