After a week with the S26 Ultra, I’m convinced: AI photo styles aren't a gimmick anymore





Okay, okay, before dismissing me for my childish obsession with retouching regular photos (I've literally spent hours doing this), take a look at the results. Okay, okay, before dismissing me for my childish obsession with retouching regular photos (I've literally spent hours doing this), take a look at the results.





Samsung has tinkered with AI photo editing in the past couple of years, but the results were honestly not great. The Portrait Studio option in past Galaxies was too far off reality to be useful, while this new AI model finally gives you results that are not outlandish, but actually... incredibly cool.





And sure, you can always upload your photos to ChatGPT or Gemini, or some other service, but having this built right in the Gallery app, available with just a couple of taps and taking literally 10 seconds, is a game-changer for me. The feature was actually often so fast I started wondering if it's all being processed on device, but alas, no. To use these AI photo styles, you do need an Internet connection.



3D toon style

< Original photo 3D toon >

< Original photo 3D toon >

I love that all styles work with landscapes, people and pets, with some considerate limitations around nudity and other types of sensitive content. Well done!

Retro anime style

< Original photo Retro anime >

< Original photo Retro anime >

The retro anime style is not my favorite, but some people may dig this look.

Pop art

< Original photo Pop art >

< Original photo Pop art >

The pop art style barely changes the subject in the photo, but adds all sorts of pop art decorations to the background.

Watercolor

< Original photo Watercolor >

< Original photo Watercolor >

Watercolor has got to be my favorite style by far! It just captures beautiful results every single time.

Oil painting

< Original photo Oil painting >

< Original photo Oil painting >

The oil painting effect is a bit more artsy and less cheerful than watercolors, but still lots of fun.

Anime

< Original photo Anime >

< Original photo Anime >

The anime style is a bit less expressive than retro anime, with more neutral, toned down colors.

Crayon

< Original photo Crayon >

< Original photo Crayon >

My second favorite style has got to be this childhood-inspired crayon art.

Comic

< Original photo Comic >

< Original photo Comic >

Want to turn yourself into a black-and-white comic?

Sci-fi

< Original photo Sci-fi >

< Original photo Sci-fi >

The sci-fi style adds a few tweaks, but just enough to change the mood of your photos to that of a science fiction movie.

In conclusion, AI photo editing is certainly not new, but the fact that it sticks close to the original photos and the thoughtful styles built right in the gallery app on the S26 Ultra make this so much cooler.

Samsung launched its first AI photo styles with the Fold 6 in July 2024 and later rolled them out to the Galaxy S24 series shortly after that. I wasn't too happy with the initial versions, though — the processing speed was too slow at first, the AI often struggled to maintain the subject's exact likeness and it would sometimes leave the background looking like a blurry mess. Most of that is now in the past, though.

But what do you think: are AI styles just a gimmick to you, or would you like to see other phones adopt something similar too? With no further ado, here are the built-in styles and the results you can get with them:





