Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Your Android 17 phone could be blessed with a feature to make it act more like the iPhone

Universal Clipboard has been cooking for a long time at Google headquarters, maybe it'll go live soon?

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Android
Green Android mascot.
Tired of your Android acting so… Android? If yes, well, then you'll probably be happy to hear that Android, the world's most popular mobile operating system, could soon mimic the iPhone's iOS.

There's a thing called "Universal Clipboard" that's to come soon, allegedly with Android 17 next year.

Copy that, paste this



Right now, Android phones let you copy and paste inside apps, but your clipboard doesn't automatically sync to other devices. Copying text or images from one phone to another or to a PC requires extra apps or special keyboards, like Microsoft's SwiftKey. Google appears to be working on a system called Universal Clipboard for Android 17, per this detailed report.

Basically, this new feature would detect copied content on one device and send it to linked devices, starting likely with other Android phones and PCs.

Do you need Universal Clipboard?

Vote View Result

Less hassle, big win


If Google succeeds, Android users could copy text on a phone and paste it on a PC or Chromebook without extra apps. This would finally match Apple's Handoff and Universal Clipboard, which have long made iPhones, iPads, and Macs work seamlessly together. Cross-device clipboard syncing is not only practical, but it's so cool when switching between devices. It's one of the little things that make life easier.

So, the system seems to work like this: the Pixel System Service detects copied text, sends it to Google Play Services, which then delivers it to linked devices. Right now, the focus appears to be text only, not images. The feature hasn't launched yet, but it's clearly in testing and could appear in Android 17.

More than just cool


This might seem like an unimportant feature, but Universal Clipboard would help Android users enjoy seamless cross-device features without leaving the ecosystem. Unlike Apple, Android still offers more hardware freedom, so this could make the experience both flexible and convenient.

Besides, cross-device connectivity is real hot these days:


As you probably already know, Google has made a surprising breakthrough by allowing Pixel 10 devices to share files directly with iPhones using AirDrop. The new system connects Android's Quick Share with Apple's AirDrop, enabling two-way transfers of photos, videos, and other files without apps or cloud servers.

That's why I expect the Universal Clipboard in Android 17 to be a major bragging point, and I'm curious what else it'd allow us to do.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless