Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app

Pixel users stuck on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 might have to wait for the October security patch to be released





Android 16 QPR2. That is what I did with my Android 16 Beta Program website and clicked the Opt Out button. All of these users were supposed to receive the Android 16 QPR1 update setting them on the stable path without wiping their phones. Once the QPR1 Beta came to an end, Pixel users who didn't want to opt out installed the first Beta release for the December Quarterly Platform Release known asQPR2. That is what I did with my Pixel 6 Pro . Those who wanted to exit the Beta program after the September QPR release went to theBeta Program website and clicked the Opt Out button. All of these users were supposed to receive theQPR1 update setting them on the stable path without wiping their phones.





Those still on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 are having issues with Google Wallet/Pay and VPN. For example, the Pixel only version of VPN by Google will not work with QPR1 Beta 3.1. It will only show an error message that says that the VPN "isn’t available for this account." Opening Google Wallet results in a message that says, "Your device doesn't meet security requirements. This device may be rooted or running uncertified software. Contact your device manufacturer or visit Google Wallet Help for more info."





There is some speculation that Google is waiting for the October 2025 security patch to be ready before sending out another stable build that those with Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 can use to jump off the Beta track without incurring a penalty.









Some Pixel users in this nightmare scenario are writing on Reddit . "Help, has anyone experienced this? I'm on beta 3.1 (BP31.2... opted out and waiting for the stable smh) and sometimes when I open Google Wallet a popup appears saying 'Device doesn't meet security requirements'; I can't pay with Google wallet nor with Google Pay. When I check in Google Play, the protect certification passes while with a third party play integrity check, it appears as the phone only passes the basic integrity."

Affected Pixel users are having serious problems. "Literally just did the same thing to me which made it very awkward since I keep my wallet in the car. If it doesn't get fixed soon, I might have to go for the Data Wipe option." Several other Pixel users, mostly using a Pixel 9 series phone, also complained about not being able to use Google Wallet and Google Pay.





You might not be familiar with the QPR updates, but you might know them by the more familiar name of "Pixel Feature Drops." These are quarterly updates for Pixel phones that add new features to all Pixel models that are eligible for the update. Speaking of which, the following Pixel devices are eligible to receive Pixel Feature Drops this year:







Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a (through August 2031)

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a (through October 2030)

(through June 2028)

(through June 2028)

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a) 2022 - 2023 Until October 2027 (5 Years)

series (6, 6 Pro, 6a) 2021 - 2022 Until October 2026 (5 Years) Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL (through August 2032)Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a (through August 2031)Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a (through October 2030) Pixel Fold (through June 2028) Pixel Tablet (through June 2028)Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a) 2022 - 2023 Until October 2027 (5 Years) Pixel 6 series (6, 6 Pro, 6a) 2021 - 2022 Until October 2026 (5 Years)



We've already had Google disseminate QPR1 which took place this month (September 2025). That leaves the following:





QPR2 which should take place in December

QPR3 which should take place in March 2026





Three QPR updates are released each year.





Google released Android 16 this past June, which means that we should expect Android 17 to be released sometime next June. Eligible models should remain the Pixel 6 series and later.

