Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app

Some Pixel users have been unable to opt out of the Android 16 QPR1 Beta track.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Apps Google Google Pixel
Google Wallet logo appears with an illustration of the app.
Google recently released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 which was the final Beta update for the September Quarterly Platform Release (QPR). Those whose Pixels were running the Beta software and wanted to opt out used the stable Android 16 QPR1 release to jump off the Beta track without having to perform a software wipe. However, not every Pixel user with the Beta who asked to opt out of the Beta program received the stable update for some reason even though it was pushed out by Google two weeks ago.

Pixel users stuck on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 might have to wait for the October security patch to be released


Once the QPR1 Beta came to an end, Pixel users who didn't want to opt out installed the first Beta release for the December Quarterly Platform Release known as Android 16 QPR2. That is what I did with my Pixel 6 Pro. Those who wanted to exit the Beta program after the September QPR release went to the Android 16 Beta Program website and clicked the Opt Out button. All of these users were supposed to receive the Android 16 QPR1 update setting them on the stable path without wiping their phones.

Did you continue on with QPR2 or opt out after QPR1?

Vote View Result

Those still on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 are having issues with Google Wallet/Pay and VPN. For example, the Pixel only version of VPN by Google will not work with QPR1 Beta 3.1. It will only show an error message that says that the VPN "isn’t available for this account." Opening Google Wallet results in a message that says, "Your device doesn't meet security requirements. This device may be rooted or running uncertified software. Contact your device manufacturer or visit Google Wallet Help for more info."

Screenshot of last Android 16 QPR2 Beta.
The last Android 16 QPR2 release was Beta 2 on September 17th. | Image credit-PhoneArena

There is some speculation that Google is waiting for the October 2025 security patch to be ready before sending out another stable build that those with Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 can use to jump off the Beta track without incurring a penalty.

Screenshot from Pixel user with Google Wallet issue.
Pixel users stuck on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 are having issues with Google Wallet and Google Pay. | Image credit-Imgur

Some Pixel users in this nightmare scenario are writing on Reddit. "Help, has anyone experienced this? I'm on beta 3.1 (BP31.2... opted out and waiting for the stable smh) and sometimes when I open Google Wallet a popup appears saying 'Device doesn't meet security requirements'; I can't pay with Google wallet nor with Google Pay. When I check in Google Play, the protect certification passes while with a third party play integrity check, it appears as the phone only passes the basic integrity."

Some Pixel users still on QPR1 Beta 3.1 are having issues with the Google Wallet and more


Affected Pixel users are having serious problems. "Literally just did the same thing to me which made it very awkward since I keep my wallet in the car. If it doesn't get fixed soon, I might have to go for the Data Wipe option." Several other Pixel users, mostly using a Pixel 9 series phone, also complained about not being able to use Google Wallet and Google Pay.

You might not be familiar with the QPR updates, but you might know them by the more familiar name of "Pixel Feature Drops." These are quarterly updates for Pixel phones that add new features to all Pixel models that are eligible for the update. Speaking of which, the following Pixel devices are eligible to receive Pixel Feature Drops this year:

Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL (through August 2032)
Pixel  9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a (through August 2031)
Pixel  8, 8 Pro, 8a (through October 2030)
Pixel Fold (through June 2028)
Pixel Tablet (through June 2028)
Pixel  7, 7 Pro, 7a) 2022 - 2023 Until October 2027 (5 Years)
Pixel 6 series (6, 6 Pro, 6a) 2021 - 2022 Until October 2026 (5 Years)

Recommended Stories

We've already had Google disseminate QPR1 which took place this month (September 2025). That leaves the following:

QPR2 which should take place in December
QPR3 which should take place in March 2026

Three QPR updates are released each year.

Google released Android 16 this past June, which means that we should expect Android 17 to be released sometime next June. Eligible models should remain the Pixel 6 series and later.

Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app

by Alan Friedman

I don't know what anything is called anymore

by Anam Hamid • 1

Next two iOS updates are big news for Apple Intelligence

by Abdullah Asim • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless