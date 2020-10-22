Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Some US-based Galaxy Note 20 owners can now register for One UI 3.0 beta

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 22, 2020, 2:08 AM
Some US-based Galaxy Note 20 owners can now register for One UI 3.0 beta
One UI 3.0 beta program is now opened for owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Recently, Galaxy S20 users get to test the new One UI 3.0, but now, Note 20 users can register and get their hands on the new software by Samsung.

SlashGear reports that users of Galaxy Note 20 devices can now register for the One UI 3.0 beta, but not every Note 20 user can get it at this moment. Registrations are open for users from the US and to some particular models that are eligible for the beta. Sprint/T-Mobile users with Galaxy Note 20 can register, along with some unlocked versions of the Note 20 series.

However, AT&T and Verizon customers will have to wait for now, as they are not eligible for the program at the moment.

In order to register for the beta, you need to open your Samsung Members app and tap on the banner, which will initiate the process. For now, you can’t download the firmware yet, as first, all the available positions for beta testers have to be filled up.

One UI 3.0 brings lock screen widget improvements, updates to Samsung Keyboard, and Samsung DeX, as well as more features for the Samsung Internet browser.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 7 Reviews
$995 amazon $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$745 amazon $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's exactly what you need to access Verizon's nationwide 5G network today (or at least tomorrow)
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T Review: a revolution in charging
Popular stories
Check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals coming up on iPhones, Samsung devices, and much more
Popular stories
Pixel 5 vs Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8T: Camera Comparison!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display
Popular stories
T-Mobile may have won the US 5G war before Apple's iPhone 12 is even released

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless