Some US-based Galaxy Note 20 owners can now register for One UI 3.0 beta
SlashGear reports that users of Galaxy Note 20 devices can now register for the One UI 3.0 beta, but not every Note 20 user can get it at this moment. Registrations are open for users from the US and to some particular models that are eligible for the beta. Sprint/T-Mobile users with Galaxy Note 20 can register, along with some unlocked versions of the Note 20 series.
However, AT&T and Verizon customers will have to wait for now, as they are not eligible for the program at the moment.
In order to register for the beta, you need to open your Samsung Members app and tap on the banner, which will initiate the process. For now, you can’t download the firmware yet, as first, all the available positions for beta testers have to be filled up.
One UI 3.0 brings lock screen widget improvements, updates to Samsung Keyboard, and Samsung DeX, as well as more features for the Samsung Internet browser.
