Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts getting One UI 3.0 beta update
Obviously, you'll have to enroll in the beta program and hope that you'll be selected to receive the update, which will only be pushed out to a limited number of users. All Galaxy S20 series phones are eligible for the update, including those from SKT, KT, and LGU+ carriers, as well as unlocked models.
If you plan to enroll in the beta program to receive the One UI 3.0 update, you should know that it comes with a rather large list of known issues, so be prepared for a not so smooth experience. Also, some apps like Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Voice Recorder, and Skype might stop working in certain scenarios.
If you plan to enroll in the beta program to receive the One UI 3.0 update, you should know that it comes with a rather large list of known issues, so be prepared for a not so smooth experience. Also, some apps like Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Voice Recorder, and Skype might stop working in certain scenarios.