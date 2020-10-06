Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts getting One UI 3.0 beta update

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Oct 06, 2020, 9:32 AM
Samsung confirmed last week plans to update its Galaxy S20 series with One UI 3.0, and that a beta version of the new software update will be available on very soon. True to its promise, the South Korean company kicked off the Galaxy S20 One UI 3.0 beta rollout early this week.

The One UI 3.0 update is part of the Android 11 update and is expected to arrive on the Galaxy Note 20 too, although the only ETA at the moment is “very soon.” For the time being, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in South Korea are the only devices eligible for the One UI 3.0 beta, Samsung announced recently (via TizenHelp).



Obviously, you'll have to enroll in the beta program and hope that you'll be selected to receive the update, which will only be pushed out to a limited number of users. All Galaxy S20 series phones are eligible for the update, including those from SKT, KT, and LGU+ carriers, as well as unlocked models.

If you plan to enroll in the beta program to receive the One UI 3.0 update, you should know that it comes with a rather large list of known issues, so be prepared for a not so smooth experience. Also, some apps like Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Voice Recorder, and Skype might stop working in certain scenarios.

