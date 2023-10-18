Behind Ultra: Samsung Galaxy S24 series new display specs leaked

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is gearing up for a January debut next year, and even though there's still some time left, the leaks and rumors are already painting a vivid picture of what to expect. Adding to the anticipation is a fresh report from the reliable Samsung-related leaks source, Revegnus (via GSMArena).


According to the report, the entire Galaxy S24 lineup is set to feature LTPO, M13 displays and boasts an impressive 2,500 nits of peak brightness. This marks a departure from the past, where only the Ultra models had LTPO panels with the capability to reach such high brightness levels.

Earlier speculations hinted at Samsung adopting a next-gen M13 OLED display panel, a thinner and more efficient alternative to the M12 panel found in the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the latest iPhone 15 series.

What's intriguing is that Samsung seems to be leveling the playing field by incorporating the M13 OLED display panel across all models in the Galaxy S24 series, a departure from the norm where such cutting-edge tech was reserved for the Ultra variant alone. Should these rumors hold water, the Galaxy S24 series promises a substantial display upgrade.

​​As per the leak, the primary distinction in the displays of the Galaxy S24 and the Plus/Ultra variants would be in the resolution and size. Expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to sport a sizable 6.8-inch display, the Galaxy S24 Plus with a 6.65-inch screen, and the Galaxy S24 with a 6.1-inch display.

Yet, the excitement doesn't end there, as reports suggest the series will be powered by the much-anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This 2nd-gen 4nm chipset is rumored to be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In the USA, it's likely that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will also drive the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, while the Exynos 2400 chipset will take the reins in other parts of the world.
