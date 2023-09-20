Chip expected to power Galaxy S24 Ultra allegedly delivers an impressive benchmark score
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset should be unveiled by Qualcomm next month and expectations are high. According to tipster Revegnus, who posted on X, the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy variant of the application processor (AP) helped produce a Geekbench multi-core score of 7,400. The Galaxy device that was benchmarked is unknown. Last year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy tallied 4,975 for the multicore score.
The latest rumors call for Samsung to equip the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with its homegrown deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC and reserve the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Of course, we've heard quite a few rumors about which SoC Samsung will use for next year's flagship line but this speculation incorporating both chipsets seems to be the most likely. And it might have the advantage of giving more consumers an incentive to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Apple already does the same thing as the iPhone 15 Pro models are powered by the new 3nm A17 Pro chipset and the non-Pro phones feature the 4nm A16 Bionic. This could be considered a "hand-me-down" since the A16 Bionic drives the 2022 Pro iPhone models.
Tipster Revegnus reveals how well the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 scored on the Geekbench multi-core test
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is expected to feature a prime CPU core (Cortex-X4) running at 3.30GHz, three performance CPU cores (Cortex-A720) with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two more performance CPU cores (Cortex-A720) with a clock speed of 2.96GHz, and two efficiency CPU cores (Cortex-A520) running at 2.27GHz.
The Exynos 2400 is rumored to have a 1+2+3+4 configuration which includes one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core with a clock speed of 3.19GHz, two Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores running at 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores running at 1.95GHz.
We already mentioned that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset should be introduced in October and the Exynos 2400 SoC is also expected to be introduced next month; it is likely that the next Samsung Unpacked event revealing the Galaxy S24 line won't take place until January. And that will still give us several months for the current front-line speculation about which chips will power the Galaxy S24 line, to change.
