Chip expected to power Galaxy S24 Ultra allegedly delivers an impressive benchmark score

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset should be unveiled by Qualcomm next month and expectations are high. According to tipster Revegnus , who posted on X, the overclockedfor Galaxy variant of the application processor (AP) helped produce a Geekbench multi-core score of 7,400. The Galaxy device that was benchmarked is unknown. Last year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy tallied 4,975 for the multicore score.











Apple already does the same thing as the iPhone 15 Pro models are powered by the new 3nm A17 Pro chipset and the non-Pro phones feature the 4nm A16 Bionic. This could be considered a "hand-me-down" since the A16 Bionic drives the 2022 Pro iPhone models.









The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is expected to feature a prime CPU core (Cortex-X4) running at 3.30GHz, three performance CPU cores (Cortex-A720) with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two more performance CPU cores (Cortex-A720) with a clock speed of 2.96GHz, and two efficiency CPU cores (Cortex-A520) running at 2.27GHz.





The Exynos 2400 is rumored to have a 1+2+3+4 configuration which includes one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core with a clock speed of 3.19GHz, two Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores running at 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores running at 1.95GHz.



