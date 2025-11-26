iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Apple’s $230 iPhone sock is sold out, but you can now get a very cheap fake version

You may have missed the chance to spend $230 on an iPhone Pocket, but you can now get an affordable lookalike.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple iPhone
A pair of Short Strap iPhone Pocket accessories with iPhone Air and iPhone 17 inside
Apple is having a great year, and the triumph of the iPhone 17 series is far from the only reason. The company launched a few accessories for its new devices, which were met with mixed reactions, especially in the case of the $230 iPhone Pocket. Apparently, the minor controversy was far from enough to hinder its success.

The iPhone Pocket is now sold out internationally


Less than two weeks after launching it, Apple has completely sold out all versions and colors of the iPhone Pocket in all the countries where it was sold. The accessory was launched on November 14, and it sold out in the US on the day of its release. That followed the apparent success of the Crossbody Strap.

The iPhone Pocket was the second confusing accessory Apple launched this fall, after the Crossbody Strap. Made in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, the iPhone Pocket had a $150 Short Strap and a $230 Long Strap version. The company described the accessory in pompous language, saying it was inspired by “a piece of cloth” and born of the idea “of creating an additional pocket.”

Recommended For You

Despite the fancy descriptions, the iPhone Pocket was met as a pretentious sequel to the 2004 iPod Sock, but with a crossbody option.

You can get an iPhone Pocket lookalike for $6



Apple hasn’t announced any plans to restock the iPhone Pocket, and the accessory was launched as a limited edition piece. However, you may be able to get yourself a way cheaper version.

Chinese sites like AliExpress now have listings for accessories that look just like the iPhone Pocket. Those clones sell for as little as $6, according to a MacRumors report, and are described as being made with the same production process. 

Would you opt for a cheap fake version of the iPhone Pocket?

Vote View Result


There are listings for both the long and short versions in all their colors. However, all versions are missing the Issey Miyake logo from the label.

Of course there are lookalikes


I can’t think of an accessory that doesn’t have fake versions available at much lower prices. I’ve also seen lookalikes for devices like the AirPods Pro 2 and even some older iPhones. Despite the descriptions, those are never exact replicas, but I can’t imagine being mad about it when I pay a fraction of the original’s price.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless