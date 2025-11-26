Apple’s $230 iPhone sock is sold out, but you can now get a very cheap fake version
You may have missed the chance to spend $230 on an iPhone Pocket, but you can now get an affordable lookalike.
0comments
Apple is having a great year, and the triumph of the iPhone 17 series is far from the only reason. The company launched a few accessories for its new devices, which were met with mixed reactions, especially in the case of the $230 iPhone Pocket. Apparently, the minor controversy was far from enough to hinder its success.
Less than two weeks after launching it, Apple has completely sold out all versions and colors of the iPhone Pocket in all the countries where it was sold. The accessory was launched on November 14, and it sold out in the US on the day of its release. That followed the apparent success of the Crossbody Strap.
Apple hasn’t announced any plans to restock the iPhone Pocket, and the accessory was launched as a limited edition piece. However, you may be able to get yourself a way cheaper version.
Chinese sites like AliExpress now have listings for accessories that look just like the iPhone Pocket. Those clones sell for as little as $6, according to a MacRumors report, and are described as being made with the same production process.
There are listings for both the long and short versions in all their colors. However, all versions are missing the Issey Miyake logo from the label.
I can’t think of an accessory that doesn’t have fake versions available at much lower prices. I’ve also seen lookalikes for devices like the AirPods Pro 2 and even some older iPhones. Despite the descriptions, those are never exact replicas, but I can’t imagine being mad about it when I pay a fraction of the original’s price.
The iPhone Pocket is now sold out internationally
Less than two weeks after launching it, Apple has completely sold out all versions and colors of the iPhone Pocket in all the countries where it was sold. The accessory was launched on November 14, and it sold out in the US on the day of its release. That followed the apparent success of the Crossbody Strap.
The iPhone Pocket was the second confusing accessory Apple launched this fall, after the Crossbody Strap. Made in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, the iPhone Pocket had a $150 Short Strap and a $230 Long Strap version. The company described the accessory in pompous language, saying it was inspired by “a piece of cloth” and born of the idea “of creating an additional pocket.”
Recommended For You
Despite the fancy descriptions, the iPhone Pocket was met as a pretentious sequel to the 2004 iPod Sock, but with a crossbody option.
You can get an iPhone Pocket lookalike for $6
The long strap version of the iPhone Pocket was offered in three colors. | Image credit – Apple
Apple hasn’t announced any plans to restock the iPhone Pocket, and the accessory was launched as a limited edition piece. However, you may be able to get yourself a way cheaper version.
Chinese sites like AliExpress now have listings for accessories that look just like the iPhone Pocket. Those clones sell for as little as $6, according to a MacRumors report, and are described as being made with the same production process.
There are listings for both the long and short versions in all their colors. However, all versions are missing the Issey Miyake logo from the label.
Of course there are lookalikes
I can’t think of an accessory that doesn’t have fake versions available at much lower prices. I’ve also seen lookalikes for devices like the AirPods Pro 2 and even some older iPhones. Despite the descriptions, those are never exact replicas, but I can’t imagine being mad about it when I pay a fraction of the original’s price.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: