Apple just made a $230 iPhone Pocket, because of course it did
The Issey Miyake-designed iPhone Pocket mixes tech minimalism with bold colors and big price tags.
Apple just dropped a new limited-edition iPhone accessory – and it’s bold in both color and price.
In collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, Apple has unveiled the iPhone Pocket, a sleek new accessory inspired by the idea of “a piece of cloth.” It’s made using a 3D-knitted, single-piece construction that stretches to fit any iPhone – and even a few other small items you might carry around.
For long-time fans, this collab hits a nostalgic note. Steve Jobs famously wore Issey Miyake’s black turtlenecks on stage for years, turning them into part of his iconic look. Now, this partnership sort of brings that connection full circle – mixing Apple’s minimalist design philosophy with Miyake’s craftsmanship.
At nearly $150 for the short version and $230 for the long one, this thing doesn’t come cheap. Apple hasn’t said exactly how “limited” the release is, so it’ll be interesting to see if it sells out quickly or sticks around a bit.
Either way, you can already imagine DIY versions popping up online – because let’s be honest, not everyone’s going to drop that much cash on a fabric pocket, no matter how Apple-y it is.
Starting Friday, November 14, the iPhone Pocket will hit select Apple Stores and Apple’s website across the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Italy, France, and Greater China.
You can wear it in different ways. | Image credit – Apple
The Pocket itself has a ribbed open-knit design that gently reveals what’s inside when stretched, giving you a peek at your iPhone screen without taking it out. You can carry it in multiple ways – in hand, tied to a bag, or worn crossbody.
It comes in two versions:
- Short strap ($149.95) – available in Lemon, Mandarin, Purple, Pink, Peacock, Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black.
- Long strap ($229.95) – available in Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black.
The iPhone Pocket comes in many different colors. | Image credit – Apple
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight. This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items.
A nod to the past
For long-time fans, this collab hits a nostalgic note. Steve Jobs famously wore Issey Miyake’s black turtlenecks on stage for years, turning them into part of his iconic look. Now, this partnership sort of brings that connection full circle – mixing Apple’s minimalist design philosophy with Miyake’s craftsmanship.
And yes, it also builds on Apple’s growing push into lifestyle accessories. After introducing new crossbody straps with the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone Pocket feels like the next step in that direction.
Stylish, yes – but that price though
At nearly $150 for the short version and $230 for the long one, this thing doesn’t come cheap. Apple hasn’t said exactly how “limited” the release is, so it’ll be interesting to see if it sells out quickly or sticks around a bit.
Either way, you can already imagine DIY versions popping up online – because let’s be honest, not everyone’s going to drop that much cash on a fabric pocket, no matter how Apple-y it is.
