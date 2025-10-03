Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

You may be surprised which iPhone 17 accessory is selling very well

Apple launched the Crossbody Strap with the iPhone 17, and it appears like it’s quite popular.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple iPhone
You may be surprised which iPhone 17 accessory is selling very well
Just like every year, Apple launched a bunch of accessories along with the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. One of the more controversial products was the Crossbody Strap, which surprised many people, especially in the US. Apparently, many others are happy with it, and it may be a hit for the company.

Apple’s Crossbody Strap shipment dates have long delays for most colors


About a month after launching the iPhone 17 series, the Crossbody Strap is seeing delivery estimates of over a month for most colors. Only some of the colors are ready to ship relatively soon, according to Apple’s own website.

Out of the 10 available colors, Tan, Light Gray, and Black appear to be easily available and have shipping dates in the next few days. The Neon Yellow version can be shipped in late October, and the delivery estimate for the remaining six colors is in early November.

Just like with the iPhone, shipping dates are not the best way to gauge the interest in the Crossbody Strap. Part of the delays may be due to higher interest, but lower supplies could also explain the delays.

Straps are having a moment



Apple is not the only company that has started offering a strap this year. Recently, Google announced its own Rope Wristlet. Meant mainly for the Pixel 10 series, Google’s accessory is compatible with any USB-C phone that uses a case. Even more importantly, it costs $7, which is way more affordable than the $59 Apple charges for its own lanyard.

Would you use a Crossbody Strap?

Vote View Result


Other companies have also offered various types of lanyards and other accessories to make carrying our ever-bigger smartphones easier. While not very popular in the US, those accessories are quite common in other parts of the world.

We’re in the strap era


I don’t use any type of strap in my daily life, but I appreciate having one for certain situations, like going to the beach or on a tour. Apparently, other people feel the same way, allowing Apple to have another hit product.

You may be surprised which iPhone 17 accessory is selling very well

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

You may be surprised which iPhone 17 accessory is selling very well

by Ilia Temelkov

Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

by Abdullah Asim • 1

M5 iPad Pro unboxing leak reveals solid performance jumps

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless