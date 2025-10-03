You may be surprised which iPhone 17 accessory is selling very well
Apple launched the Crossbody Strap with the iPhone 17, and it appears like it’s quite popular.
Just like every year, Apple launched a bunch of accessories along with the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. One of the more controversial products was the Crossbody Strap, which surprised many people, especially in the US. Apparently, many others are happy with it, and it may be a hit for the company.
About a month after launching the iPhone 17 series, the Crossbody Strap is seeing delivery estimates of over a month for most colors. Only some of the colors are ready to ship relatively soon, according to Apple’s own website.
Out of the 10 available colors, Tan, Light Gray, and Black appear to be easily available and have shipping dates in the next few days. The Neon Yellow version can be shipped in late October, and the delivery estimate for the remaining six colors is in early November.
Apple is not the only company that has started offering a strap this year. Recently, Google announced its own Rope Wristlet. Meant mainly for the Pixel 10 series, Google’s accessory is compatible with any USB-C phone that uses a case. Even more importantly, it costs $7, which is way more affordable than the $59 Apple charges for its own lanyard.
Other companies have also offered various types of lanyards and other accessories to make carrying our ever-bigger smartphones easier. While not very popular in the US, those accessories are quite common in other parts of the world.
I don’t use any type of strap in my daily life, but I appreciate having one for certain situations, like going to the beach or on a tour. Apparently, other people feel the same way, allowing Apple to have another hit product.
Just like with the iPhone, shipping dates are not the best way to gauge the interest in the Crossbody Strap. Part of the delays may be due to higher interest, but lower supplies could also explain the delays.
