Apple gets last laugh as iPhone Pocket is sold out in U.S. online and physical Apple Stores

Priced at $149 and $229 for the short and long versions of the accessory, Apple has another winner on its hands.

Accessories Apple iPhone
An iPhone is seen nestled inside an iPhone Pocket.
Apple released the iPhone Pocket today and according to the U.S. online Apple Store, all colors are sold out and in other countries where the accessory is available, supplies are said to be running low. The one-piece ribbed mesh iPhone Pocket was created by Apple and its Design Studio in collaboration with Japanese design house ISSEY MIYAKE. The cloth material stretches to hold your iPhone and some other, extra items.

The iPhone Pocket launched today and has already sold out in U.S. online and physical Apple Stores


Apple says, "Featuring a ribbed mesh structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE, iPhone Pocket is a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows you to peek at your iPhone display. Born out of the idea of creating an additional pocket, while also being playful and versatile, iPhone Pocket is available in a short strap length (in eight colors), and a long strap length (in three colors), suitable for a variety of wearing styles - handholding, tying onto bags, or wearing directly on your body."

iPhone Pocket is sold out at U.S. online and physical Apple Stores. | Image credit-Apple - Apple gets last laugh as iPhone Pocket is sold out in U.S. online and physical Apple Stores
iPhone Pocket is sold out at U.S. online and physical Apple Stores. | Image credit-Apple

Made out of three materials: Nylon (14%), Polyester (85%), Polyurethane (1%), the iPhone Pocket is available in two versions based on strap size. The Short version, available in Lemon, Mandarin, Purple, Pink, Peacock, Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black, is priced at $149.95. 

The dimensions are:

  • Height: 0.4 in. / 1 cm
  • Length: 15.8 in. / 40 cm,
  • Width: 2.5 in. / 6.3 cm 

The Long version, priced at $229.95, is available in Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black with the following dimensions:

  • Height: 0.4 in. / 1 cm
  • Length: 31.5 in. / 80 cm
  • Width: 2.5 in. / 6.3 cm

Some wondered whether the iPhone Pocket would sell considering the steep pricing and the look of the product which my colleague Sebastian described as being created by someone working with a sock and a pair of scissors. He's not wrong. But Apple, being Apple, has managed to whip up demand for the product which launched today at the following Apple Stores:

Will Apple replenish the product's stock or is it one-and-done?


  • Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong
  • Apple Ginza, Tokyo
  • Apple Jing'an, Shanghai
  • Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris
  • Apple Myeongdong, Seoul
  • Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
  • Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan
  • Apple Regent Street, London
  • Apple SoHo, New York City
  • Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

"iPhone Pocket is a collaboration between Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE. Based upon a mutual respect and shared approach to design, it’s inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth” and features a singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fully enclose iPhone, while expanding to fit your everyday items."
                                                                      -Apple

Will Apple replenish the iPhone Pocket stock or is it one-and-done?

Vote View Result

Since Apple has made it clear that the iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition product, the question is whether Apple plans on replenishing its stock or just letting this go. I'm not sure Apple would stop selling a product that sells out on the day it launches.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
