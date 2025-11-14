Apple gets last laugh as iPhone Pocket is sold out in U.S. online and physical Apple Stores

Apple says, "Featuring a ribbed mesh structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE, iPhone Pocket is a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows you to peek at your iPhone display. Born out of the idea of creating an additional pocket, while also being playful and versatile, iPhone Pocket is available in a short strap length (in eight colors), and a long strap length (in three colors), suitable for a variety of wearing styles - handholding, tying onto bags, or wearing directly on your body."

Made out of three materials: Nylon (14%), Polyester (85%), Polyurethane (1%), the iPhone Pocket is available in two versions based on strap size. The Short version, available in Lemon, Mandarin, Purple, Pink, Peacock, Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black, is priced at $149.95.





The dimensions are:





Height: 0.4 in. / 1 cm

Length: 15.8 in. / 40 cm,

Width: 2.5 in. / 6.3 cm



The Long version, priced at $229.95, is available in Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black with the following dimensions:

Height: 0.4 in. / 1 cm

Length: 31.5 in. / 80 cm

Width: 2.5 in. / 6.3 cm



Some wondered whether the iPhone Pocket would sell considering the steep pricing and the look of the product which my colleague Sebastian described as being created by someone working with a sock and a pair of scissors . He's not wrong. But Apple, being Apple, has managed to whip up demand for the product which launched today at the following Apple Stores:

Will Apple replenish the product's stock or is it one-and-done?





Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing'an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei



Since Apple has made it clear that the iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition product, the question is whether Apple plans on replenishing its stock or just letting this go. I'm not sure Apple would stop selling a product that sells out on the day it launches.